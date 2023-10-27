Country Flag

Trying to understand the healthcare system in Spain? To give you and your family the best care, contact one of these expat-friendly healthcare services and find the right care for you.

Specsavers Ópticas

Specsavers Ópticas is an optician with locations across Spain. Take care of your eye health with their team of experts, who can help with glasses, contacts, eye examinations, and more. With nine locations from Marbella to Mallorca, find expat-friendly eye care with Specsavers today.
Farmacias de Guardia

Farmacias de Guardia is an online tool from the Consejo de Colegios Farmacéuticos for finding pharmacies in Spain. They can connect you with the local pharmaceutical organization for your area so you can find out which drugstores are on duty when you need them. Discover pharmacies near you with Farmacias de Guardia.

ESHA Spain

ESHA (English-Speaking Healthcare Association) Spain is a non-profit helping the English-speaking community find healthcare professionals in Spain. Their directory lists providers who can assist you in English. Visit ESHA Spain online to find English-language services in your region.

URE Centro Gutenberg

URE Centro Gutenberg is a fertility clinic in Málaga. They provide a range of techniques, tests, and treatment for anyone needing support with their reproductive health. They also offer travel plans for people coming from outside of Spain. With over 35 years of experience, your fertility is in safe hands with URE.

Institut Marquès

Institut Marquès is an internationally recognized reproductive health center in Barcelona. They offer IVF, sperm and egg-freezing, support for endometriosis, and more. They also help LGBTI+ people build families through their Rainbow Fertility project. Contact Institut Marquès to find out how they can support you.

Tambre

Tambre is a fertility clinic in Madrid. They have 45 years of experience in assisting reproduction and supporting people with their fertility. They offer a range of treatments, tests, preservation, and also provide mental health support for people trying to conceive. Visit Tambre online to start your journey.

IVI

IVI is a fertility treatment center. They offer procedures such as artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, genetic IVF, and more. They have multiple clinics all over Europe and further afield. If you need help with your fertility, contact IVI to find your nearest clinic.

