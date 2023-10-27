Trying to understand the healthcare system in Spain? To give you and your family the best care, contact one of these expat-friendly healthcare services and find the right care for you.
Farmacias de Guardia is an online tool from the Consejo de Colegios Farmacéuticos for finding pharmacies in Spain. They can connect you with the local pharmaceutical organization for your area so you can find out which drugstores are on duty when you need them. Discover pharmacies near you with Farmacias de Guardia.
ESHA (English-Speaking Healthcare Association) Spain is a non-profit helping the English-speaking community find healthcare professionals in Spain. Their directory lists providers who can assist you in English. Visit ESHA Spain online to find English-language services in your region.
URE Centro Gutenberg is a fertility clinic in Málaga. They provide a range of techniques, tests, and treatment for anyone needing support with their reproductive health. They also offer travel plans for people coming from outside of Spain. With over 35 years of experience, your fertility is in safe hands with URE.
Institut Marquès is an internationally recognized reproductive health center in Barcelona. They offer IVF, sperm and egg-freezing, support for endometriosis, and more. They also help LGBTI+ people build families through their Rainbow Fertility project. Contact Institut Marquès to find out how they can support you.
Tambre is a fertility clinic in Madrid. They have 45 years of experience in assisting reproduction and supporting people with their fertility. They offer a range of treatments, tests, preservation, and also provide mental health support for people trying to conceive. Visit Tambre online to start your journey.
IVI is a fertility treatment center. They offer procedures such as artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, genetic IVF, and more. They have multiple clinics all over Europe and further afield. If you need help with your fertility, contact IVI to find your nearest clinic.
