Looking for summer activities in Spain for your children? Check out our directory listings for expat-friendly summer camps and sign your kids up for camp:
Six Lemon World is an educational summer camp located near Barcelona. They run a popular vacation course for students taking the International Baccalaureate Diploma. Students stay together in state-of-the-art accommodation in the heart of the action and become part of the Six Lemon family.
International Summer Schools (ISSOS) is an educational summer camp provider based in the UK. ISSOS run programs for 13–18 years at Cambridge, St Andrews, and Yale (US). Programs combine academic and elective programs taught by professionals in a safe, encouraging space.
Marbella Gymnastics is an artistic gymnastics club based in Marbella. They offer a range of gymnastic classes and programs for children and adults from their dedicated gymnastics facility. Marbella Gymnastics also offer summer camps and after-school classes for children.
Eagles Training Camp is an outdoor activity center near Malaga. Located in forested mountains, the camp runs a range of adventure courses, training camps, survival camps and more. Eagles Training Camp’s expat-friendly team also run kids summer camps, school trips, and pre-wedding events.
