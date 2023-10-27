Are you looking for your new home in Spain? Get a better understanding of the local housing market by enlisting one of these expat-friendly real estate agencies:
Radix is a property search and management specialist based in Barcelona. Their expat-friendly service takes the stress out of international relocations by connecting you with the right properties for your needs. So, if you’re moving to Barcelona, let Radix find your next dream home.
Prestige Property is an international real estate agent specializing in high-end properties. Whether you’re looking for a mountainside chalet in Italy, a waterfront apartment in Monaco, or a ranch in California, you’ll find what you’re looking for with the property experts at Prestige Property.
Savills is an international real estate company providing services for residential, business, and agriculture. Their global team of experts can ensure you find the right opportunity for you. If you’re looking for a new adventure abroad, see how Savills can help get you there.
Engel & Völkers is a premium international property brokerage company operating globally. They specialize in premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts, and aircraft. For all your property investment needs, check out the personalized service of Engel & Völkers.
Housing Agents is an online real estate portal connecting house-hunters with local agents throughout the world. Whether you’re moving to Sydney, Seoul, or Santiago, you’ll be able to find the right local agent to help you find your next dream house. Move abroad with Housing Agents.
HomeEspaña is a real estate agency based on the Costa Blanca. Since 2002, they have been helping expats find their dream homes in the sun, from rural homesteads to beachside villas. So, turn your dreams into reality and find your new home with HomeEspaña.
Girasol Homes is a real estate agency operating across Spain and Portugal. Their expat-centered service connects clients with a range of exclusive properties across Iberia, from secluded villas to beachfront properties. Wherever you’re looking, make sure you search with Girasol Homes.
Alicante Sunshine Villas is a real estate agency operating across the Costa Blanca. Their family-run, bilingual service can help expats find their very own place in the sun. Whether you’re looking for a village center apartment or poolside villa, find it with Alicante Sunshine Villas.
Properties Consulting Costa del Sol is a real estate agency operating on the Costa del Sol. They have a wide range of properties on their books, from stylist penthouses to sprawling villas with pools. So, whatever your dream home looks like, you’ll find it here.
Quanima Real Estate is an internationally-minded real estate agency based in Barcelona. They specialize in high-end properties, both residential and commercial, and their expert team can help you plan your next investment. So, whatever you’re looking for, Quanima Real Estate can help.
Komelsat is a real estate investment agency operating across Catalonia. Based in Barcelona, their expert team offer a range of property services, including advice, mediation, and help with documentation. Whether you’re buying in the city of the coast, Komelsat can help throughout the process.
Elix is a contractor and real estate agency operating in Barcelona and Madrid. Their expat-friendly service specializes in residential refurbishments, developing high-quality, functional homes for rent and sale. Find your dream property in your new home city with Elix.
Finques Pous is an online property portal operating across Spain. Their easy-to-use platform has over 60,000 properties located across the country, from parking spaces to penthouses. So, whatever your budget, taste, or location, you’ll find something with Finques Pous.
Immodisseny is a real estate agency based in Barcelona. Operating in both the sale and rental markets, they specialize in opening up the local area to expats. From city center apartments to luxury sea-view villas, Immodisseny can help you find you new home.
Macrofincas is a real estate agency operating across Spain. With over 25 years experience, they can help expats find the property of their dreams in the country. From apartments in Alicante to villas in Valladolid, you’ll find what you’re looking for with Macrofincas.
Fincas Voramar is a real estate agency operating in Catalonia. They specialize in helping expats from across Europe find their new dream home in the Spanish sun. From luxury city-center apartments to family villas in beachside locations, Fincas Voramar has the right property for you.
BiG Immobles is a real estate agency based in Mataro on the Catalan coast. They offer a wide range of real estate services, including property search, selling, and professional advice and guidance. Find your next home with the team at BiG Immobles.
Lusa Realty is a full-service real estate agency operating across Spain. Their qualified, multilingual staff can help you find the right residential or commercial property for you. Lusa Realty can also help with every aspect of your move to Spain, including immigration and investment advice.
Capolra is a commercial real estate agency based in Barcelona. They specialize in connecting businesses with office spaces across the city that meet individual needs. So, whether you’re after a new headquarters or a family office, Capolra can help find the right workspace.
Fincas Eva is a real estate agency operating across Catalonia. Their expert, English-speaking staff provide guidance and insight for expats looking for property in and around Barcelona. Whether you want to rent in Gracia or buy in Eixample, find your next home with Fincas Eva.
Immomax is a real estate agency operating across Catalonia. Since 1995, they have been helping property hunters get the keys to their new homes. Whether you’re looking for a beachside apartment or a business premises, the expert team at Immomax can help.
SBD Immobles is a real estate agency based in Barcelona. Their team of property experts can help find you a home that meets your needs. You can search their online database for properties in Catalonia. So, get on the property ladder with SDB Immobles.
Nora Marti is a real estate agency operating in Barcelona. They specialize in luxury apartments for sale and rent, covering some of the city’s most exclusive neighborhoods. So, if you’re look for help to find your dream Barcelona apartment, contact the team at Nora Marti.
Finques Cervelló is a real estate agency based in Cervelló, Barcelona. They offer a wide range of properties across the Barcelona area, from rural plots to city center apartments. Whether you’re buying or selling, the expat-friendly team at Finques Cervelló can help.
Click Habitat is a real estate agency based in Barcelona. Their team of experts have knowledge across a range of sectors – including construction, architecture and local authorities. Their expat-friendly service can help you find your new home in Barcelona. Move in quicker with Click Habitat.
Llars Gremi is a real estate agency operating in Catalonia. Their youthful, dynamic team of professionals can help find your new home in and around the Barcelona area. With a range of properties on offer, you’ll find the right place for you with Llars Gremi.
Lucas Fox is an international real estate agency. Their multilingual team specialize in luxury properties across Spain, offering an innovative approach for clients. So, whether you’re looking for a penthouse in Barcelona or a luxury farmhouse in the campo, contact Lucas Fox.
Finques Afisa is a real estate agency based in Cardedeu. They have a wide selection of properties for all budgets. From apartment complexes to rural farmhouses, they have something for every taste. So, if you’re looking to buy in the area, Finques Afisa can help.
Monica Panato Homes is a real estate and relocation agent operating in the beautiful seaside town of Sitges. Monica can help you find the right property for you in the popular LGBT+ friendly resort. If you’re thinking about relocating to Sitges, contact Monica Panato today.
Moving2Madrid is a relocation service based in Madrid. Their team of property aspects provide help and assistance for international buyers and renters moving to Madrid. The Moving2Madrid professionals listen to your needs and help find the right property and neighborhood for you.
helpMadrid is a rental agency operating in Madrid. They have a range of attractive properties across the city, specializing in apartments for students and young professionals. If you’re moving to Madrid, find your new home in the city with helpMadrid.
International Real Estate Focus is an international real estate agency. Their easy-to-use online platform connects house hunters with thousands of properties around the world. Whether you’re moving to Mumbai or Mexico City, International Real Estate Focus has the right range of properties for you.
idealista is an online resident and commercial property portal. Their simple platform makes it easy to find your dream home, with users able to filter out properties. They have homes located across Spain, so wherever you’re looking you’ll find a property with idealista.
Kyero is an online property portal operating in the Spanish housing market. Their accessible online platform makes it easy for expats to find their dream place in the sun, whether buying or renting. Whether you’re moving to Tenerife or Tarragona, Kyero can help.
