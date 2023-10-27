Want to further your career opportunities in Spain? Our directory of expat-friendly business schools in Spain can help you choose your next career move:
The United International Business School is a global leader in providing business education. At their locations in Madrid and Barcelona, they offer undergraduate, graduate and executive programs for tomorrow’s business leaders. So, make your career start brighter at the United International Business School.
CUNEF is a private university based in Madrid. For over 40 years, they’ve run a wide variety of degree programs in the fields of business management, economics, law, and finance. English and Spanish are the teaching languages, so ensuring an internationally-minded education for all at CUNEF.
IE Business School is a higher education institute with campuses in Madrid and Segovia. The school offers an innovative, technology-based learning environment for bachelors, masters and MBA programs. Create the right opportunities for you with IE Business School.
IESE Business School is a higher education institute. Part of the University of Navarra, the school has campuses around the world, including Barcelona and Madrid. The school offers state-of-the-art learning environments and a range of programs, including bachelors, MBAs and Masters.
