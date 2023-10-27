Country Flag

Browse our directory of Spanish construction companies to find the handyman, plumber, electrician or more to help you renovate, fix or improve your house or apartment in Spain.

TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit is an online marketplace where you can find people to help you with your move, DIY, or other project. Choose your Tasker based on their reviews, skills, and price, and choose when you want them to help you out. Visit TaskRabbit to take the stress out of your to-do list.
CS Tiling & Terracing

CS Tiling & Terracing is a contractor operating on the Costa Blanca. They offer a range of services for the interior and exterior of your house. From swimming pools and terraces to bathrooms and kitchens, CS Tiling & Terracing can turn your house into a dream home.

Elix

Elix is a contractor and real estate agency operating in Barcelona and Madrid. Their expat-friendly service specializes in residential refurbishments, developing high-quality, functional homes for rent and sale. Find your dream property in your new home city with Elix.

BCN Renovations

BCN Renovations is a contracting firm based in Barcelona. Their expert team of English-speaking builders and contractors can manage a range of complex domestic and commercials projects. From new kitchens to office renovations, BCN Renovations can help craft your dreams.

GSIconstructora

GSIconstructora is a construction firm operating in and around Barcelona. They provide a range of professional construction services, from demolition to solar panel installation. If you’re relocating to Catalonia, create your dream home from scratch with GSIconstructora.

