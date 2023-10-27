Country Flag

Need medical attention in Spain? Find the right care for you and your family with our listing of expat-friendly hospitals and clinics in Spain:

Turó Park Medical

Turó Park is a medical center in Barcelona. They offer in-person medical services and online consultations through their team of English-speaking medical professionals. Services include dentistry, pediatrics, gynecology, cardiology, nutrition, general medicine, infectious diseases, and much more.
SaludOnNet

SaludOnNet is an online medical portal operating throughout Spain. The platform provides patients with a quick and easy way to contact doctors from the comfort of your own home. Sign up for video appointments and get the treatment you need with SaludOnNet.
Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre

Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre is a university hospital located in southern Madrid. It is a general hospital associated with the Complutense University of Madrid. With over 1,250 beds and 7,000 healthcare professionals, it offers a high standard of care. Find out more on the hospital’s website.

Hospital Clínic de Barcelona

Hospital Clínic de Barcelona is one of Spain’s top hospitals. This public hospital is also a research and university center with three locations: Villarroel (main headquarters), Plato (surgery, emergencies, ICU, and more), and Maternitat (maternity). Visit their website to find out more about their services.

Hospital Universitario de la Paz, Madrid

Hospital Universitaro de la Paz is a public hospital in the north of Madrid. Ranked among the best hospitals in Spain, it is also one of the largest. Its campus consists of three major hospitals: general, children’s, and trauma. The Hospital de Cantoblanco and Hospital Carlos III also fall under its administration.

URE Centro Gutenberg

URE Centro Gutenberg is a fertility clinic in Málaga. They provide a range of techniques, tests, and treatment for anyone needing support with their reproductive health. They also offer travel plans for people coming from outside of Spain. With over 35 years of experience, your fertility is in safe hands with URE.

Institut Marquès

Institut Marquès is an internationally recognized reproductive health center in Barcelona. They offer IVF, sperm and egg-freezing, support for endometriosis, and more. They also help LGBTI+ people build families through their Rainbow Fertility project. Contact Institut Marquès to find out how they can support you.

Tambre

Tambre is a fertility clinic in Madrid. They have 45 years of experience in assisting reproduction and supporting people with their fertility. They offer a range of treatments, tests, preservation, and also provide mental health support for people trying to conceive. Visit Tambre online to start your journey.

Instituto Bernabeu

Instituto Bernabeu is a medical institution in Spain which assists with reproduction. With centers across Spain, they support patients from all over the world with their fertility and conception. They offer IVF, fertility evaluation, egg and semen preservation, and many more treatments. Contact them today to find out more.

IVI

IVI is a fertility treatment center. They offer procedures such as artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, genetic IVF, and more. They have multiple clinics all over Europe and further afield. If you need help with your fertility, contact IVI to find your nearest clinic.

