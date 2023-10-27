Are you thinking about exploring a new career path in your new home? Check out the adult learning opportunities in Spain with our directory listings:
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Udemy is an online learning platform offering 185,000 video courses. Choose from all kinds of useful topics, including IT & software, personal development, and photography. No matter what you want to study, there’s a course for you. Join 49 million students and start learning a new skill today.
The English Speaking Union is an international network that promotes better English-speaking communication between individuals and countries. Aimed at improved global relations, the network runs public speaking programs and competitions for school-age children from around the world.
TEFLIberia is a teacher training facility in Barcelona. They offer certifications for Teaching English as a Foreign Language, giving students the chance to teach anywhere in the world. Students stay at comfortable accommodation in the city and can learn Spanish alongside their studies.
OxbridgeTEFL is a teacher training school with three locations across Spain. They offer an internationally-recognized TEFL course that will ensure you are ready for a career in teaching. So, wherever you want to explore next, go there with a qualification from OxbridgeTEFL.
Food Room is a cooking school based near Puerto Banús on the Costa del Sol. They run a series of events, classes, and workshops that covers all areas of cooking. From pastries and bread-making to wine tasting and mixology, tease your tastebuds at Food Room.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets