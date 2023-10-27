Country Flag

Are you thinking about exploring a new career path in your new home? Check out the adult learning opportunities in Spain with our directory listings:

Skillshare

Skillshare is an online learning community for creatives. They provide classes from industry leaders in a range of artistic subjects, including illustration, design, photography, and much more. Follow lessons at your own pace, explore your creativity, and learn new skills with Skillshare.
Coursera

Coursera is an online learning platform for individuals and organizations who want to learn new job-relevant skills. They partner with over 275 leading universities and companies to offer flexible, affordable courses. From hands-on projects to certificates and degree programs, start your learning journey today with Coursera.
Udemy

Udemy is an online learning platform offering 185,000 video courses. Choose from all kinds of useful topics, including IT & software, personal development, and photography. No matter what you want to study, there’s a course for you. Join 49 million students and start learning a new skill today.

English Speaking Union

The English Speaking Union is an international network that promotes better English-speaking communication between individuals and countries. Aimed at improved global relations, the network runs public speaking programs and competitions for school-age children from around the world.

TEFLIberia

TEFLIberia is a teacher training facility in Barcelona. They offer certifications for Teaching English as a Foreign Language, giving students the chance to teach anywhere in the world. Students stay at comfortable accommodation in the city and can learn Spanish alongside their studies.

OxbridgeTEFL

OxbridgeTEFL is a teacher training school with three locations across Spain. They offer an internationally-recognized TEFL course that will ensure you are ready for a career in teaching. So, wherever you want to explore next, go there with a qualification from OxbridgeTEFL.

Food Room

Food Room is a cooking school based near Puerto Banús on the Costa del Sol. They run a series of events, classes, and workshops that covers all areas of cooking. From pastries and bread-making to wine tasting and mixology, tease your tastebuds at Food Room.

