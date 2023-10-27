Need a convenient alternative to traditional retail banks? Check out our listing of expat-friendly mobile and online banking options for your finances in Spain.
HSBC Expat provides a range of award-winning financial services specifically tailored to expats. From currency exchange to bespoke international investment advice, you’ll find the right services and advice for you in your home. So, take the financial stress out of your move with HSBC Expat.
BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria) is a leading retail bank in Spain. They have a number of financial products for expats, including fee-less online current accounts that can be opened in minutes. Get your Spanish finances in order and open an account with BBVA today.
EasyFX is an international transfer and payment platform. Designed with travelers and holidaymakers in mind, EasyFX lets you spend like a local while abroad. Enjoy zero fees, a payment card for you and your family, and a simple way to manage your funds with EasyFX.
Santander is an international retail bank operating across Spain. They have a range of financial products for individuals and companies, including current accounts and online banking. Make life in your new home that bit easier by signing up with Santander.
Banco de Sabadell is an international bank operating across Spain. They offer a range of personal, business and private banking products, including insurance, credit cards and more. So, whatever your financial needs, Banco de Sabadell can help you keep track of your money.
Barclays is a leading international retail bank operating across Spain. They offer a range of financial services tailored to the expat market, including bank accounts, investments, and savings. Barclays also offer specifically tailored international banking and savings for UK expats moving abroad.
Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across Spain. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by taking out an account with Deutsche Bank.
LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.
