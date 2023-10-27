Looking for professional legal advice in Spain? Our directory of expat-friendly family lawyers can help you find the legal advice you need:
Balcells Group is a law firm located in Barcelona. The firm has over 40 years of professional experience, offering advice and legal guidance to individuals, companies, investors and more. The team at Balcells offer services in Spanish, English, Hindi and more.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
BLG Abogados is a law firm based on the Costa Brava in Spain. Their expert team of lawyers specialize in providing legal assistance to expats from across Europe and beyond. They offer tax and real estate legal advice among other aspects of Spanish law.
Fieldfisher is a law firm operating across Europe. From coffee shop chains to social media sites, they have a range of clients across various industries and sectors. For all your legal needs in Madrid and Barcelona, contact the team at Fieldfisher.
Martínez-Abarca & Muñoz Abogados is a law firm operating in Murcia and Alicante. Their multilingual team of professionals specialize in property law, helping expats with all their legal house buying needs. So, if you’re moving to Spain, let Martínez-Abarca & Muñoz Abogados help.
Sun Lawyers is a multilingual law firm based on the Costa Blanca. They provide legal advice in seven languages, specializing in Spanish property law, inheritance, and civil litigation. So, get the right legal advice for you and your family with Sun Lawyers.
Ross Abogados & Solicitors is a legal firm based in Murcia. Their team of bilingual professionals can help you get to grips with the Spanish legal system in your new home. So, whatever your legal queries, contact the team at Ross Abogados & Solicitors.
StepInLaw is a law firm based in Barcelona. Their multilingual team provides a professional legal service for expats living in Spain. They specialize in property and residential conveyance for individuals and companies. For legal guidance, contact StepInLaw.
Duguech & Dip is a law firm based in Madrid. Their team of English-speaking professionals are experts in the field of global mobility, helping clients with business visas, social security and more. So, whatever your legal needs, Duguech & Dip can help.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets