Country Flag

Insurance Companies

Whether you're covering your health or securing the contents of your home, a great insurance policy gives you peace of mind. Explore our directory of insurance companies in Spain.

Featured

InsurCEO

InsurCEO are a specialist business insurer in Spain. They let you analyze, contract, and manage your insurance digitally, offering policies for freelancers, SMEs, and corporate entities. Choose from a range of products including cyber, office, and public liability insurance. Let InsurCEO keep your business interests safe.
Visit website
Featured

Acierto.com

Acierto.com is a Spanish insurance comparison site. They can help you find the best price for your car, home, and health insurance, and allow you to compare a range of other service providers. Compare your insurance options for free and find top deals with Acierto.com.
Visit website
Featured

Holborn Assets

Holborn Assets is an international financial services company operating in Spain. Their team of expert advisors offers a range of services, from investment advice and asset management to mortgages and insurance. Get more from your money in Spain with the professionals at Holborn Assets.
Visit website
Featured

World Nomads

World Nomads is an international travel insurance provider. They offer cover for whether you're working abroad, backpacking, or simply vacationing overseas. Wherever the road takes you, make sure you're covered for the journey with World Nomads.
Visit website
Featured

Luko

Luko is a home insurance provider operating in Spain. On their easy-to-use platform, you'll be able to quickly and easily take out a home insurance policy in minutes. Choose your level of cover and protect your family's treasured belongings easily with Luko.
Visit website
Featured

Línea Directa

Línea Directa is an insurance provider operating in Spain. They specialize in home, car and motorbike insurance for the expat community in the country. Get the right cover for your treasured possessions in your new home by taking out a premium with Línea Directa.

Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Insurance Companies

AXA Assistance

AXA Assistance provide leisure travel insurance in Spain. They offer coverage for lost luggage, medical expenses, early return and repatriation, and civil liability. With a range of policies available, you’re covered for any eventuality. Visit AXA Assistance to calculate your premium.

Visit website

Seguros El Corte Inglés

Seguros El Corte Inglés is a Spanish company offering a wide range of insurance products. Whether you need coverage for your home or car, or even health or life insurance, they have a policy for you. Visit El Corte Inglés online to find the coverage you need and calculate your premium.

Visit website

Insured Nomads

Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.

Visit website

Global Underwriters

Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.

Visit website

IMG

IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.

Visit website

Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell is an international bank operating across Spain. They offer a range of personal, business and private banking products, including insurance, credit cards and more. So, whatever your financial needs, Banco de Sabadell can help you keep track of your money.

Visit website

Abbeygate Insurance

Abbeygate is an expat-friendly insurance provider operating in Spain. They specialize in policies designed for expats living in Spain, including motor, travel, home, and health cover. So, make sure you and your loved ones have the right cover with Abbeygate Insurance.

Visit website

British Seniors Insurance Agency

British Seniors Insurance Agency is an insurance company operating across Spain. They specialize in life insurance solutions for UK citizens over 50, including UK expats who relocate to Spain. So, for peace of mind for you and your loved ones, get a quote from British Seniors.

Visit website

Barclays

Barclays is a leading international retail bank operating across Spain. They offer a range of financial services tailored to the expat market, including bank accounts, investments, and savings. Barclays also offer specifically tailored international banking and savings for UK expats moving abroad.

Visit website

Clements Worldwide

Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing