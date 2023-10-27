Whether you're covering your health or securing the contents of your home, a great insurance policy gives you peace of mind. Explore our directory of insurance companies in Spain.
Línea Directa is an insurance provider operating in Spain. They specialize in home, car and motorbike insurance for the expat community in the country. Get the right cover for your treasured possessions in your new home by taking out a premium with Línea Directa.
AXA Assistance provide leisure travel insurance in Spain. They offer coverage for lost luggage, medical expenses, early return and repatriation, and civil liability. With a range of policies available, you’re covered for any eventuality. Visit AXA Assistance to calculate your premium.
Seguros El Corte Inglés is a Spanish company offering a wide range of insurance products. Whether you need coverage for your home or car, or even health or life insurance, they have a policy for you. Visit El Corte Inglés online to find the coverage you need and calculate your premium.
Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.
Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.
IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.
Banco de Sabadell is an international bank operating across Spain. They offer a range of personal, business and private banking products, including insurance, credit cards and more. So, whatever your financial needs, Banco de Sabadell can help you keep track of your money.
Abbeygate is an expat-friendly insurance provider operating in Spain. They specialize in policies designed for expats living in Spain, including motor, travel, home, and health cover. So, make sure you and your loved ones have the right cover with Abbeygate Insurance.
British Seniors Insurance Agency is an insurance company operating across Spain. They specialize in life insurance solutions for UK citizens over 50, including UK expats who relocate to Spain. So, for peace of mind for you and your loved ones, get a quote from British Seniors.
Barclays is a leading international retail bank operating across Spain. They offer a range of financial services tailored to the expat market, including bank accounts, investments, and savings. Barclays also offer specifically tailored international banking and savings for UK expats moving abroad.
Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.
