Looking for a more child-centered education for your kids? See if a Montessori education is right for your little ones with our listing of expat-friendly Montessori schools in Spain:
The English Montessori School is an international school located in Madrid. The school combines the English national curriculum with the pedagogical approach of the Montessori system. Students from 3 to 18 study in a welcoming, encouraging learning environment at the English Montessori School.
Montessori School Madrid is a network of international schools with four locations across the city. They combine the best aspects of the British educational system with the philosophy of Montessori. If you’re looking for a well-rounded education in Madrid, consider the city’s Montessori Schools.
Marbella Montessori School is an international primary school located in Marbella. The school combines the popular Montessori pedagogy with British national curriculum for children aged 3 to 11 years. Marbella Montessori School has a beautiful campus at the former country villa of Audrey Hepburn.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets