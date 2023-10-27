Moving abroad with your children? Keep the whole family entertained in your new home with these expat-friendly family and kids activities in Spain:
entradas.com is a Spanish ticket-selling website. They offer tickets to a wide variety of events, including concerts, shows, movies, childrens’ events, theme parks, museums, and more. Check their website to discover events in your area. Find your next great day or night out with entradas.com.
Kids in Madrid is an online resource for parents living in the Spanish capital. The site has a wealth of knowledge on where to eat, shop, play, and much more with kids in Madrid. Get all the tips and tricks you need to make your child(ren) enjoy their brand new home in Spain.
The World Association of Girl Guides & Girl Scouts is the international home of the girl guides and scouts. The volunteer movement has been empowering girls and young women for over 100 years. The group is present throughout the world, so search online for your nearest group.
Roca Grossa is a seafront resort located near Callela in Catalonia. The resort offers bungalows, mobile homes, and camping plots for visitors of all ages. On-site facilities include swimming pools, tennis courts, and restaurants. For a relaxing escape from the city, check into Roca Grossa.
Ballooning is a hot air balloon company operating in Barcelona. They run a range of hot air balloon rides that take in the spectacular Catalan countryside. So, whether you’re after a company away day with a difference or a romantic ride for two, contact Ballooning.
Marbella Gymnastics is an artistic gymnastics club based in Marbella. They offer a range of gymnastic classes and programs for children and adults from their dedicated gymnastics facility. Marbella Gymnastics also offer summer camps and after-school classes for children.
Nicolas Valiente Dance School is a dance school near Marbella. They offer a range of classes for all ages and abilities, from salsa to ballet. The school runs popular children’s programs for young dancers from their dedicated facility. Get ready to dance the night away.
Mundo Manía is an adventure and activity center located on the Costa del Sol. They have a host of indoor and outdoor activities for the whole family, from soft play areas to water slides. For an unforgettable family day out, head to Mundo Manía.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets