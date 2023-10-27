Country Flag

e-residence

Skip the queues and apply for your NIE online with e-residence. Establish your new life in Spain by submitting your identification details and receiving your unique ID number via PDF – all without having to fly out for your appointment. Cross off one of your top moving priorities with e-residence.
Entre Trámites

Entre Trámites can help you set up your business in Spain. They assist with accounting, labor, tax, and immigration matters. With a personalized account manager who’s always available, your business will always be supported. Get in touch with Entre Trámites and make entrepreneurship simple.
Talenom

Talenom offers legal and financial advice on moving to Spain. Their team of lawyers, economists, real estate professionals, relocation specialists, and accountants are ready to help you with your investments and business in Spain. Get in touch with Talenom and make your move a success.
BCN Business Services

BCN Business Services is an English-speaking consultancy firm providing services for foreign companies and investors in Spain. Their areas of expertise include immigration, constitution, accounting, tax, payroll, insurance, real estate, and legal support, helping you start out in Spain.
Cash App Taxes

Cash App Taxes is an online tax return platform for US citizens living at home and abroad. Their platform offers a smart and simple filing service for both state and federal taxes and is 100% free. If you're looking to file your US taxes, see how Cash App Taxes can make the process easier.
Balcells Group

Balcells Group is a law firm located in Barcelona. The firm has over 40 years of professional experience, offering advice and legal guidance to individuals, companies, investors and more. The team at Balcells offer services in Spanish, English, Hindi and more.

Bright!Tax

Bright!Tax is an online tax service specializing in helping US expats file their tax returns. The team of tax experts offer a personalized service to US expats around the world, ensuring a smooth route through the tax return process. Contact Bright!Tax and see how they can help you with your taxes.

BLG Abogados

BLG Abogados is a law firm based on the Costa Brava in Spain. Their expert team of lawyers specialize in providing legal assistance to expats from across Europe and beyond. They offer tax and real estate legal advice among other aspects of Spanish law.

Spain Accounting

Spain Accounting is an accountancy firm based in Barcelona. Their expat-friendly service provides a range of accountancy services for internationals living in Spain. From personal tax returns to financial advice, Spain Accounting can help keep your money in order.

Strong Abogados

Strong Abogados is a legal firm operating across Spain that specializes in company formation, accounting and payroll. With offices in Barcelona, Madrid, Málaga, and Tenerife, their professional team can help with all manner of issues. So, get the right legal advice with Strong Abogados.

Taxes for Expats

Taxes for Expats provide tax advice for US expats. Their simple process makes filing taxes easy wherever you are in the world. So, whether you’re living Sydney or San Sebastian, get your US tax returns in order with Taxes for Expats.

