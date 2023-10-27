Need help with your taxes and accounts in Spain? Take the stress out of your move with our directory of expat-friendly accountants and tax advisors in Spain:
Balcells Group is a law firm located in Barcelona. The firm has over 40 years of professional experience, offering advice and legal guidance to individuals, companies, investors and more. The team at Balcells offer services in Spanish, English, Hindi and more.
Bright!Tax is an online tax service specializing in helping US expats file their tax returns. The team of tax experts offer a personalized service to US expats around the world, ensuring a smooth route through the tax return process. Contact Bright!Tax and see how they can help you with your taxes.
BLG Abogados is a law firm based on the Costa Brava in Spain. Their expert team of lawyers specialize in providing legal assistance to expats from across Europe and beyond. They offer tax and real estate legal advice among other aspects of Spanish law.
Spain Accounting is an accountancy firm based in Barcelona. Their expat-friendly service provides a range of accountancy services for internationals living in Spain. From personal tax returns to financial advice, Spain Accounting can help keep your money in order.
Strong Abogados is a legal firm operating across Spain that specializes in company formation, accounting and payroll. With offices in Barcelona, Madrid, Málaga, and Tenerife, their professional team can help with all manner of issues. So, get the right legal advice with Strong Abogados.
Taxes for Expats provide tax advice for US expats. Their simple process makes filing taxes easy wherever you are in the world. So, whether you’re living Sydney or San Sebastian, get your US tax returns in order with Taxes for Expats.
