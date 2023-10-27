Staying connected can help you integrate into your new life abroad. To help you get set up, here are some expat-friendly TV and internet providers in Spain:
Disney+ is an on-demand video subscription service operating internationally. The platform offers a range of Disney movies and TV series, from the Star Wars saga to classics for the whole family. So, bring the magic of Disney into your home by signing up for Disney+.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Suop is a fiber, mobile, and electricity operator based in Spain. They offer mobile and fiber coverage with Orange, and flexible electricity contracts. They also take a collaborative approach – contribute to the Suop community to earn points towards discounts, your balance, and even PayPal credit.
Sharingful is an online platform for subscription-sharing. Whether you’re subscribed to a music service, streaming, books, or something else, Sharingful allows you to fill up the free slots on your memberships and split the cost. Save on your subscriptions with Sharingful.
View TV Abroad is an online subscription service for US and UK TV shows. It lets you watch TV shows from home live or on-demand from wherever you are in the world. So, from Eastenders to Ru Paul’s Drag Race, you’ll never miss your favorite show again.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets