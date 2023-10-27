Country Flag

Staying connected can help you integrate into your new life abroad. To help you get set up, here are some expat-friendly TV and internet providers in Spain:

Jazztel

Jazztel is a telecoms company providing telephone, internet, and television services in Spain. They have a range of great deals available so you can get the best value landline, mobile, and TV connection for your home. Whatever your needs, check out Jazztel for a tariff that suits you.
DAZN

DAZN is an online sports streaming service. With both live and on-demand content offered in more than 200 countries, there's a sport for everyone. Watch DAZN on your smart TV, smartphone, tablet, or games console and access top sporting events with a single subscription.
Simyo

Simyo is a telecommunications company operating in Spain. They provide a range of services including mobile deals, cell phones, and fiber broadband. Compare rates on their website and design a package to suit you. Get your phone and home connected with Simyo.
Spliiit

Spliiit is a co-subscription service available in Spain. Their website explains how to share spare slots on your subscription with other users, lowering what you pay each month. Spliiit's platform makes account management simple and keeps your details secure. Cut your monthly costs with Spliiit.
MásMóvil

MásMóvil is a Spanish telecommunications company. As well as mobile internet, SIM cards, and cell phones, they provide tariffs for TV, fiber optic internet, and electricity. You can also combine services to make your plan even more affordable. Visit MásMóvil online and see what you could save.
Yoigo

Yoigo is a Spanish telecommunications company. They have a range of great offers for your cell phone, WiFi, TV, and more. As well as their communications offering, they provide 100% green electricity for your home. Visit Yoigo online or in-store to get your home and phone connected.
Orange

Orange is a mobile phone and home broadband provider operating in Spain. They have a range of expat-friendly phone and home internet options, with deals available if you choose more than one product. Get connected in Spain with Orange.
Disney+

Disney+ is an on-demand video subscription service operating internationally. The platform offers a range of Disney movies and TV series, from the Star Wars saga to classics for the whole family. So, bring the magic of Disney into your home by signing up for Disney+.

Other listings of TV and Internet Providers

Suop

Suop is a fiber, mobile, and electricity operator based in Spain. They offer mobile and fiber coverage with Orange, and flexible electricity contracts. They also take a collaborative approach – contribute to the Suop community to earn points towards discounts, your balance, and even PayPal credit.

Sharingful

Sharingful is an online platform for subscription-sharing. Whether you’re subscribed to a music service, streaming, books, or something else, Sharingful allows you to fill up the free slots on your memberships and split the cost. Save on your subscriptions with Sharingful.

View TV Abroad

View TV Abroad is an online subscription service for US and UK TV shows. It lets you watch TV shows from home live or on-demand from wherever you are in the world. So, from Eastenders to Ru Paul’s Drag Race, you’ll never miss your favorite show again.

