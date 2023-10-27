Make your new house a home. Get your water, energy and heating needs sorted with our directory listings of expat-friendly utilities providers:
Suop is a fiber, mobile, and electricity operator based in Spain. They offer mobile and fiber coverage with Orange, and flexible electricity contracts. They also take a collaborative approach – contribute to the Suop community to earn points towards discounts, your balance, and even PayPal credit.
Holaluz is a Spanish electricity provider. They offer personalized flat rates and pay-as-you-go bills depending on your needs. They also specialize in solar panels, handling the whole process from installation to buying your energy surplus. Sign up with Holaluz to join the ‘Rooftop Revolution.’
Iberdrola is an electricity and gas supplier in Spain. They offer tailored packages to fit your household. They also assist with sustainable alternatives such as electric mobility, solar panels, and smart meters for efficient energy usage. Get in touch with Iberdrola for energy that suits you.
Endesa is a Spanish energy company offering a range of tariffs for electricity and gas. Their website allows you to explore your options and tailor energy products to your needs and usage. They also offer sustainable energy contracts. Visit Endesa today to power your home.
