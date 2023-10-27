Country Flag

Make your new house a home. Get your water, energy and heating needs sorted with our directory listings of expat-friendly utilities providers:

Spliiit

Spliiit is a co-subscription service available in Spain. Their website explains how to share spare slots on your subscription with other users, lowering what you pay each month. Spliiit's platform makes account management simple and keeps your details secure. Cut your monthly costs with Spliiit.
Yoigo

Yoigo is a Spanish telecommunications company. They have a range of great offers for your cell phone, WiFi, TV, and more. As well as their communications offering, they provide 100% green electricity for your home. Visit Yoigo online or in-store to get your home and phone connected.
Suop

Suop is a fiber, mobile, and electricity operator based in Spain. They offer mobile and fiber coverage with Orange, and flexible electricity contracts. They also take a collaborative approach – contribute to the Suop community to earn points towards discounts, your balance, and even PayPal credit.

Holaluz

Holaluz is a Spanish electricity provider. They offer personalized flat rates and pay-as-you-go bills depending on your needs. They also specialize in solar panels, handling the whole process from installation to buying your energy surplus. Sign up with Holaluz to join the ‘Rooftop Revolution.’

Iberdrola

Iberdrola is an electricity and gas supplier in Spain. They offer tailored packages to fit your household. They also assist with sustainable alternatives such as electric mobility, solar panels, and smart meters for efficient energy usage. Get in touch with Iberdrola for energy that suits you.

Endesa

Endesa is a Spanish energy company offering a range of tariffs for electricity and gas. Their website allows you to explore your options and tailor energy products to your needs and usage. They also offer sustainable energy contracts. Visit Endesa today to power your home.

