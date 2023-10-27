Getting to grips with the immigration law in Spain can be challenging. Get professional advice with one of these expat-friendly immigration lawyers:
Balcells Group is a law firm located in Barcelona. The firm has over 40 years of professional experience, offering advice and legal guidance to individuals, companies, investors and more. The team at Balcells offer services in Spanish, English, Hindi and more.
Fragomen Global is a leading firm of international immigration lawyers. Since 1951, their dedicated team of professionals has provided advice, support, and expertise for expats throughout the world. So, whatever your immigration needs for your new home, Fragomen Global is well-placed to help.
Sun Lawyers is a multilingual law firm based on the Costa Blanca. They provide legal advice in seven languages, specializing in Spanish property law, inheritance, and civil litigation. So, get the right legal advice for you and your family with Sun Lawyers.
Ross Abogados & Solicitors is a legal firm based in Murcia. Their team of bilingual professionals can help you get to grips with the Spanish legal system in your new home. So, whatever your legal queries, contact the team at Ross Abogados & Solicitors.
Immigration Lawyers Spain is a law firm specializing in immigration law. Their team of English-speaking professionals can help with a range of legal issues, including visas, work permits and more. Make sure you’re lawful with the professionals at Immigration Lawyers Spain.
Duguech & Dip is a law firm based in Madrid. Their team of English-speaking professionals are experts in the field of global mobility, helping clients with business visas, social security and more. So, whatever your legal needs, Duguech & Dip can help.
SpainResidency is a legal firm with four locations across Spain. They specialize in immigration law, providing help and guidance to internationals applying for Spanish residency. If you’re looking to become a Spanish resident, get professional help from SpainResidency.
