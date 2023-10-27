Country Flag

After School Daycare

Are you moving to Spain and looking for after school daycare for your kids? Our directory listings can help you find the right expat-friendly childcare near you:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of After School Daycare

Sitly

Sitly is an online service that connects parents with babysitters and nannies across Spain. Simply create a profile with your preferences and view what childminders are available in your area. Whether you’re busy at work or out for dinner, Sitly has the child-minding solution for you.

Visit website

Nordic Nannies

Nordic Nannies is an international nanny agency. Since 2007, the agency has specialized in placing Finnish nannies, au pairs, and other childcare professionals with families across the world. Whether you’re a parent or a jobseeker, see where Nordic Nannies could take you.

Visit website

AupairQuest.com

AupairQuest.com is an online portal for au pairs. Operating throughout the world, the site connects au pairs, babysitters, and nannies with families and parents. If you’re looking for the right childcare options for you and your family, check out AupairQuest.com and see who you can find.

Visit website

Great British Nannies

Great British Nannies is an international nanny agency. The agency’s professional team provides a personable, informative service for both nannies and families throughout the world. If you’re looking for a trusted, professional nanny, find it with Great British Nannies.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing