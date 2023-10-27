Country Flag

Financial Advisors

Want to get more from your money in Spain? Check out our directory of expat-friendly financial advisors in Spain and make the right financial choices for you:

Featured

Entre Trámites

Entre Trámites can help you set up your business in Spain. They assist with accounting, labor, tax, and immigration matters. With a personalized account manager who’s always available, your business will always be supported. Get in touch with Entre Trámites and make entrepreneurship simple.
Visit website
Featured

Holborn Assets

Holborn Assets is an international financial services company operating in Spain. Their team of expert advisors offers a range of services, from investment advice and asset management to mortgages and insurance. Get more from your money in Spain with the professionals at Holborn Assets.
Visit website
Other listings of Financial Advisors

A Place in the Sun Currency

A Place in the Sun Currency is a UK-based financial services platform for expats relocating abroad. Associated with the UK’s hit Channel 4 TV show, the service helps those making payments for buying and maintaining overseas properties.

Visit website

Spanish Legal Reclaims

Spanish Legal Reclaims is a specialized legal service operating in Spain. Their team of professionals offer advice and guidance on a range of matters, including capital gains tax, inheritance tax and more. So, whatever your legal needs, the team at Spanish Legal Reclaims can help.

Visit website

FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting is an international consulting firm operating in Spain. They’re an independent global business advisory firm that helps companies manage risk and change. Whatever challenges your business faces, speak to the experts at FTI Consulting for advice and guidance.

Visit website

The Spectrum IFA Group

The Spectrum IFA Group are international financial planning advisers. Operating across Western Europe, their team of experienced professionals can advise on pensions, investments and more. So, take advantage of Spectrum IFA’s expat-friendly service and make the right financial moves for you.

Visit website

Hudson Advisors

Hudson Advisors is a global asset management company operating internationally. They provide expat-friendly services focusing on real estate, credit, equity and other financial assets. Hudson Advisors’ team of experts maximize the value of clients’ assets, making their money go further.

Visit website

Óptima

Óptima is a financial advisory firm based in Madrid. Their highly-qualified team of finance professionals offer advice and guidance on investments and strategy. Whatever the financial goals of your company, make sure you get there with the expertise of Óptima.

Visit website

Lazard

Lazard is a global financial advisory and asset management company. They advise clients on strategic financial matters and investment portfolio management to ensure they get the most out of their money. So, wherever you are in the world, Lazard can help your finances.

Visit website

Spain Accounting

Spain Accounting is an accountancy firm based in Barcelona. Their expat-friendly service provides a range of accountancy services for internationals living in Spain. From personal tax returns to financial advice, Spain Accounting can help keep your money in order.

Visit website

Strong Abogados

Strong Abogados is a legal firm operating across Spain that specializes in company formation, accounting and payroll. With offices in Barcelona, Madrid, Málaga, and Tenerife, their professional team can help with all manner of issues. So, get the right legal advice with Strong Abogados.

Visit website

Servihabitat

Servihabitat is a financial asset management firm operating in Spain. They provide a full range of services tailored to real estate and financial assets, including development and mortgage loan portfolios. Find the right solution for your situation with Servihabitat.

Visit website

LWM International

LWM International is an international financial management consultancy. They provide a range of financial services tailored to expats, including investment management, personal pension plans, and citizenship guidance. So, whatever your financial needs, speak to the professionals at LWM International.

Visit website

