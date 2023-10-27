Want to get more from your money in Spain? Check out our directory of expat-friendly financial advisors in Spain and make the right financial choices for you:
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
A Place in the Sun Currency is a UK-based financial services platform for expats relocating abroad. Associated with the UK’s hit Channel 4 TV show, the service helps those making payments for buying and maintaining overseas properties.
Spanish Legal Reclaims is a specialized legal service operating in Spain. Their team of professionals offer advice and guidance on a range of matters, including capital gains tax, inheritance tax and more. So, whatever your legal needs, the team at Spanish Legal Reclaims can help.
FTI Consulting is an international consulting firm operating in Spain. They’re an independent global business advisory firm that helps companies manage risk and change. Whatever challenges your business faces, speak to the experts at FTI Consulting for advice and guidance.
The Spectrum IFA Group are international financial planning advisers. Operating across Western Europe, their team of experienced professionals can advise on pensions, investments and more. So, take advantage of Spectrum IFA’s expat-friendly service and make the right financial moves for you.
Hudson Advisors is a global asset management company operating internationally. They provide expat-friendly services focusing on real estate, credit, equity and other financial assets. Hudson Advisors’ team of experts maximize the value of clients’ assets, making their money go further.
Óptima is a financial advisory firm based in Madrid. Their highly-qualified team of finance professionals offer advice and guidance on investments and strategy. Whatever the financial goals of your company, make sure you get there with the expertise of Óptima.
Lazard is a global financial advisory and asset management company. They advise clients on strategic financial matters and investment portfolio management to ensure they get the most out of their money. So, wherever you are in the world, Lazard can help your finances.
Spain Accounting is an accountancy firm based in Barcelona. Their expat-friendly service provides a range of accountancy services for internationals living in Spain. From personal tax returns to financial advice, Spain Accounting can help keep your money in order.
Strong Abogados is a legal firm operating across Spain that specializes in company formation, accounting and payroll. With offices in Barcelona, Madrid, Málaga, and Tenerife, their professional team can help with all manner of issues. So, get the right legal advice with Strong Abogados.
Servihabitat is a financial asset management firm operating in Spain. They provide a full range of services tailored to real estate and financial assets, including development and mortgage loan portfolios. Find the right solution for your situation with Servihabitat.
LWM International is an international financial management consultancy. They provide a range of financial services tailored to expats, including investment management, personal pension plans, and citizenship guidance. So, whatever your financial needs, speak to the professionals at LWM International.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets