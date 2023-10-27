Missing the taste of home? Check out directory listings for expat-friendly international grocery stores in Spain selling products from around the world:
A Taste of Home is an international grocery store in Barcelona. Although the supermarket specializes in products from the UK, it also stocks goods from Ireland, the US, and beyond. If you’re looking for the flavors you miss in Barcelona, then head for A Taste of Home.
Tokyo-Ya is an international grocery store with locations in Barcelona and Madrid. The stores stock a range of Japanese products, from sake and soup to ramen and more. If you’re looking for a taste of Japan, shop online or in-store at Tokyo-Ya today.
Taste of America is a chain of international grocery stores in Madrid, Barcelona, and across Spain. The stores offer a range of US goods, including soda, candy, baking supplies, and much more. If you’re looking for your favorite US goods, check out the range at Taste of America.
La Oriental Edelweiss is an international grocery store in the Chamberí neighborhood of Madrid. Specializing in food from Germany, Austria, and Hungary, you’ll also find a range of delicious cakes and pastries from Central Europe at La Oriental Edelweiss.
La Boulette is an international grocery store in the Salamanca district of Madrid. The store stocks a wide range of products from around the world, from Japan and China to the US and the UK. Whether you’re after fresh, canned, or dried goods, check out the options at La Boulette.
