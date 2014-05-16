The Spanish education system Education in Spain is compulsory between ages six to 16. The system includes six years of primary education followed by four years of secondary and is free at state schools. Moreover, children’s education before primary school (educación infantil) is divided into two stages: nursery (ages three months to three years) and infant school (three to six years). And while these aren’t compulsory, they are popular options in Spain. After the age of 16, students can decide whether to follow vocational training or study for exams in preparation for higher education. You can find out more about this in our guide to education in Spain.

Should you send your child to an international school in Spain? If you are still trying to decide whether an international school is right for your child, then you should consider the pros and cons below. Pros International schools offer more extracurricular activities and better facilities, often including green areas and sports facilities.

Students can obtain internationally recognized qualifications.

International schools provide a global environment with students and teachers from all over the world, allowing students to gain an international mindset.

Schools offer small classes with a high teacher-to-student ratio.

The language and curriculum can provide more familiarity and consistency with previous and future studies.

Parents can communicate with the school in their native language. Cons While international schools in Spain can be less expensive than elsewhere in Europe, they are still far from cheap; you could pay between €2,000 and €20,000 per year. That said, some schools offer full or partial scholarships to students who achieve outstanding academic results.

If you are staying in Spain long-term, then it could hinder your child’s integration into Spanish culture.

Not every city has an international school, therefore, it could be a challenge if you want your child to follow a specific curriculum.

With high academic standards, some students may feel increased pressure. Expatica’s guide to Find more international schools in Spain in our directory Read more Nonetheless, with proper research into the available schooling options, you are sure to find the best solution for your child.