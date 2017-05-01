Who needs health insurance in Spain? If you’re living and working in Spain – either salaried or self-employed – you’ll be covered by public healthcare through your social security payments. Because of that, other people can also get free medical care, including: Minor children under the age of 15

Students under the age of 26

Recipients of certain state benefits

Retirees with a state pension

Spouses and partners of those registered for social security, including those who are separated or recently divorced If you are staying in Spain for a short time or are not on the above list, you might need to take out private health insurance. EU/EFTA nationals Expats who contribute to state healthcare in another EU or EFTA country can access free healthcare in Spain with their European Health Insurance Card (EHIC). Photo: Fotografía de eLuVe/Getty Images It’s important to note that some national health insurers will only cover the costs of your healthcare in another EU country for a limited period of time. If that is the case, you must register with the SNS and get a Spanish Health Card (Tarjeta Sanitaria Individual – TSI), or take out private medical insurance. If you are staying for less than two years or retiring in Spain while collecting a state pension elsewhere, you must fill out an S1 form. This entitles you to healthcare during your residence in the country. This includes students on an exchange program, trainees, and researchers. Non-EU/EFTA nationals Expats from outside the EU/EFTA region can access Spanish healthcare using the travel insurance that they’ve taken out as part of their visa application. However, if you’re planning to relocate to Spain for a longer period of time, you must register with the SNS or take out private health insurance. What happens if I am not covered by health insurance? Those not covered by health insurance (e.g., undocumented migrants) can access the healthcare system but are likely to pay up to 100% of any costs of medical procedures. They must pay also at least 40% of the costs of any medication prescribed to them.

How to apply for public health insurance You can access public healthcare with a European Health Insurance Card or a TSI. Both cards come free with medical insurance. Photo: FG Trade/Getty Images Before getting a TSI, you must register for a Spanish social security number. Your employer will likely have taken care of this for you. However, if you haven’t received one, you can sort this out through your local Social Security Office (Oficina del Instituto Nacional de Seguridad Social). How to get public health insurance as an expat You must first download a certificate that states you are entitled to medical care. You can do that by: Visiting the Social Security e-Office

On the top left of the page, select the option Citizen > Healthcare > Healthcare. Application for recognition of entitlement (as an insured person)

Select your preferred identification method (this will open a new portal “Tu Seguridad Social”)

Underneath the section ‘Healthcare’, you will find the option to download your certificate After that, you can apply for a Spanish health card at your local primary healthcare center (centre d’atenció primària – CAP). You will need to provide: A valid passport or ID

Proof of registration in El Padrón

Healthcare certificate Your TSI will be sent to your home within two or three weeks of filing. This card proves that you have medical insurance in Spain. Be sure to keep it on you at all times, so you are able to present it whenever you use a public health service or purchase a prescription from a pharmacy. It allows you to register with an individual doctor or health center within your local healthcare district. To see any other specialists, however, you must be referred by your family doctor.

Health insurance contributions and reimbursements The healthcare system in Spain is funded by social security payments (reportedly around 11% of the Spanish GDP). These contributions are automatically deducted from your wages. Employers also provide the system with an extra percentage for each of their workers. Barcelona, Spain (Photo: Adrià Salido Zarco/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) How much you pay on average is based on minimum and maximum contribution rates set by the government each year. In general: The 2022 payment rates were fixed at 4.7% of the annual salary. Your employer will contribute the equivalent of 23.6% of your earnings, for a total of 28.3%.

Freelancers and self-employed workers pay 18.75–26.5% per year, depending on their income.

Retirees have already contributed to the system during their working life, and are exempt from making payments. Medical insurance for unemployed or low-earners If you are unemployed or have a low income, you can benefit from the pay-in scheme Convenio Especial (special agreement). It is essentially a low-cost insurance scheme that provides coverage in exchange for a low monthly fee. You can choose to pay a minimum, average, or maximum contribution base. The convenio especial is suspended during periods of normal employment where your contributions will be met through your salary.