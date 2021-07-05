Women’s healthcare in Spain

Sexual health in Spain The numbers of STDs (Enfermedades de Transmisión Sexual – ETS) and STIs (Infecciones de Transmisión Sexual – ITS) have soared in recent years, with chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis as the main culprits. Cases of HIV and AIDS are experiencing a downward trend. With a referral from your family doctor, you can get free a test for STDs or STIs at a local medical health center. The Open House Medical Center in Madrid also offers consultations in English over the phone, as well as several options for STI testing in-person at their clinic or by yourself at home. Women’s contraception in Spain Like sanitary products, anticontraception (anticonceptivos) is widely available throughout Spain. The most common form of contraception is the condom (preservativo), which is available in any drug store, pharmacy, or supermarket. You can also buy Emergency Contraception and Plan B (píladora del dia despues) without a prescription; it is available over the counter at a pharmacy. Hormonal contraception, including the pill (píldora) and IUDs (DIU), do require a prescription. In 2023, the government announced it would lower the VAT on condoms and other forms of non-hormonal birth control from 10% to 4%. Photo: KARRASTOCK/Getty Images Available non-surgical contraception methods include: Condom – available without a prescription for between €0.50 and €3 per unit; depending on the brand and quantity

Birth control pill – available over-the-counter or with a prescription for all women aged 15 and older. Spain offers two types of pills: one containing estrogen and progestin, and a mini-píladora containing only progestin. The latter is recommended for women who are breastfeeding or who have a history of blood clots. The pill costs around €3 with a prescription or €10 without.

Plan B pill – available over-the-counter for €20, or for free in some regions

Vaginal ring (anillo vaginal) – available with a prescription. Depending on the household income, a one-month prescription for the vaginal ring costs between €3 and €18.

Contraception patch (parche) – available with a prescription for €30 per month

There are also a number of surgical contraception options available, including:

Copper (DUI cobre) and hormonal IUDs (DUI hormonal)

Contraceptive implant (implante subcutáneo)

Vasectomy (vasectomía)

Female sterilization (ligadura de trompas) Public health insurance covers the cost of all surgical procedures, except for the contraceptive implant. This costs around €60 to get implanted, or €150 without a prescription from a doctor or gynecologist.

Fertility treatments in Spain Fortunately for women seeking fertility treatment, Spain is a global leader in the industry. In fact, the country performs the most IVF treatments (PDF) in Europe. In 2018, that was around 140,000 a year. Which treatments are covered differs per regional Autonomous Community (Spain has 17). You should check with your family doctor how much is covered before pursuing a treatment like IVF or the ROPA method. Surrogacy is not legal in Spain. If you are in a heterosexual partnership and you are unsure about your fertility, your first step includes taking a fertility test. This will enable you to determine the appropriate course of action. The cost of the treatment might include the testing fee. If not, it will typically cost between €150 and €300. Many private fertility clinics offer free online consultations, no waiting lists, and other amenities to make prospective parents feel more comfortable. Photo: Daniel de la Hoz/Getty Images If you’re not fluent in Spanish, there are also clinics in the larger cities that offer multilingual services, including: IVI Fertility in Alicante, Aravaca (Madrid), Barcelona, Bilbao, Donostia, Las Palmas, Málaga, Manacor (Mallorca), Murcia, Sevilla, and Valencia

Instituto Bernabeu in Albacete, Alicante, Benidorm, Cartagena, Elche, Madrid, and Palma de Mallorca

Tambre Madrid in Madrid

URE Centro Gutenberg in Málaga

Institut Marquès in Barcelona

Abortion laws in Spain Abortion is legal in Spain during the first 14 weeks of a person’s pregnancy. If you or the fetus face serious health risks, you can end a pregnancy up to 22 weeks. Terminating a pregnancy beyond that is only possible if the fetus is incompatible with life, or doctors detect an extremely serious and incurable disease. As said before, pregnant people aged 16 and 17 do not have to have parental consent to get an abortion. However, although it is (in theory) available to anyone in Spain, in practice, access to the procedure can be limited. This is due to conscientious objection from medical professionals (meaning they refuse to perform the abortion because of moral or religious reasons). Unfortunately (but understandably), there is no public register of doctors in Spain who object to abortion. Getting an abortion in Spain There are two methods of terminating a pregnancy. The most common method is a medical abortion by prescribed medication (aborto con pastillas) or surgical abortion (aborto quirúrgico) at a clinic or hospital. Doctors are legally obligated to inform you of your rights and available benefits. You must then wait three days before the termination can take place. Abortions are either performed in public hospitals, where they are heavily subsidized or free of charge, or in private hospitals where they cost upward of €360.

Menopause in Spain Similar to many other countries across the world, talking about menopause is taboo in Spain. This phase of life (menopausia) usually starts between the age of 45 and 55 (on average, at 51). However, as many as one in three women will experience significant psychological changes during the time leading up to menopause (i.e., perimenopause). This can start as early as 35. Photo: Flashpop/Getty Images Each person undergoes a different menopause, both in symptoms and intensity. A recent study suggests 80% of women experience some kind of menopausal symptom. Members of the trans and non-binary community can also experience menopause-like symptoms when they stop their hormonal treatments. Symptoms include: Hot flashes (bochornos)

Vaginal dryness (sequedad vaginal) and discomfort

Irregular periods (reglas irregulares)

A decline in sex drive (falta de deseo sexual)

Memory loss (pérdida de memoria) and so-called brain fog (niebla mental)

Osteoporosis (osteoporosis)

Joint pain (dolor articular)

Anxiety (ansiedad) and depression (depresión)

Night sweats (sudoraciones nocturnas)

Weight gain (aumento de peso)

Hair loss (pérdida de cabello)

Brittle nails (fragilidad en las uñas) A great way to alleviate the symptoms is by getting hormone replacement treatment (HRT – tratamiento hormonal sustitutivo). You can contact your family doctor or gynecologist for a prescription.