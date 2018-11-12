Where are the world’s healthiest countries?

The healthiest countries in the world are Mediterranean In 2019, Bloomberg compiled their most recent edition of their Healthiest Country Index, placing Spain at the top. In addition, two other Mediterranean countries (Italy and Israel) sit in the top ten. Using data from the World Bank and the World Health Organization, researchers at Bloomberg used factors including obesity rates, air quality, and life expectancy to compile a list of the ten healthiest countries in the world: Spain Italy Iceland Japan Switzerland Sweden Australia Singapore Norway Israel The rankings balanced the positives—high life expectancy and low death rates—against the negatives: indicators like poor access to immunization, levels of raised cholesterol, and the proportion of young people who smoke. Two Asian countries (Japan and Singapore) also ranked highly, while six European countries made the top 10: Iceland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. Surprisingly, only one Middle Eastern country (Israel) was on the list; there were no North or South American countries in the top 10.

The healthiest diets are in Sub-Saharan Africa African countries may have ranked relatively poorly based factors like life expectancy. However, research suggests that the national cuisines of a number of West and Central African countries are some of the healthiest in the world. An international study published in the medical journal The Lancet looked at diet trends in different countries between 1990 and 2010. Researchers examined diets linked to obesity or conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The researchers looked for evidence of countries where people eat a relatively high proportion of healthy foods: fruits, vegetables, beans, legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains, milk, polyunsaturated fat, fish, and dietary fiber. They also scoured for countries where there was relatively low consumption of unhealthy items, such as unprocessed red meats, processed meats, sugar-sweetened drinks, saturated fats, and salt. The study concluded that the healthiest national diets are found in: Chad

The Gambia

Mali

Sierra Leone

Uganda In general, these are the countries where you’ll find a relatively high proportion of healthy ingredients and a relatively low proportion of unhealthy meals. At the other end of the spectrum, they found former Soviet bloc countries such as Armenia and Kazakhstan as well Hungary and Czechia. In essence, national diets in these countries tend to have too much fat, salt, and sugar.