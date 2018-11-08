Cigna Global provides comprehensive health insurance to over 86 million customers in over 200 countries. They have a wide access to trusted hospitals, clinics and doctors and provide expats with help on tailoring a plan to suit your individual healthcare needs.

Pumping up the flavor

“In the air, food and drink tastes as it does when we have a cold,” says taste scientist Dr. Andrea Burdack-Freitag, following her findings at Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Building Physics. This numbing of your senses is caused by low air pressure in the plane and the psychological effect of the cabin environment; as a result, the conditions reduce your sense of taste.

That’s why food on airplanes can often taste rather bland. It is that blandness that is responsible for those unhealthy options, as you seek to pump up the flavor with added fat, sugar, and salt.