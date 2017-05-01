How much is healthcare in Spain? The Spanish healthcare system is funded by social security contributions from working residents. If an employee is registered for public healthcare, their spouse and dependent children also receive coverage. Certain other socio-economic groups, such as students and pensioners, can make free use of the public healthcare system as well, even if they haven’t paid into the health insurance scheme. According to 2022 data from the Ministry of Health, Spain spends €90.3 billion a year on public healthcare (or roughly €1,907 per inhabitant). Around €12.8 billion of that is spent on drug prescriptions. Private healthcare adds another annual €32.5 billion (or €687 per inhabitant) to the total. That means that the healthcare system in Spain costs €122.8 billion per year (or €2,594 per inhabitant). Most primary healthcare in Spain is free. Residents only need to pay a proportion of prescription charges as well as regular public health insurance payments. However, if they need specialized medical care, they might face additional costs. This is when private medical insurance comes in handy.

Healthcare facilities in Spain Health centers and clinics Primary healthcare (atención primaria) – including getting a prescription (receta) – is provided by family doctors and health centers. Located in every region, the centers are usually staffed by a multidiciplinary team that includes: Family doctors (médico de cabecera)

Pediatricians (pediatras)

Nurses (enfermeras)

Gynecologists (ginecólogos)

Physiotherapists (fisioterapeutas) Each center tends to have around six family doctors. Although some allow you to book an appointment with a specific doctor, you might not see the same person each time you visit. Spanish pharmacies After the doctor has prescribed you medication, you can pick it up from any pharmacy (farmacia) in Spain. These are easily recognizable from the large green cross sign outside. Opening hours are usually from 9:30–14:00 and 17:00–21:30 on Monday to Friday. Hours differ during the weekend and they tend to be closed on Sundays. Most cities and towns have more than one pharmacy and each one will take turns opening outside of working hours. There will typically be a notice on the store window or door with details of the nearest 24-hour pharmacy (farmacia de guardia). You can also find a comprehensive list of pharmacies online. Spain operates on a co-payment system for prescription medicines. That means residents have to pay a non-refundable percentage of medicinal costs. How much you pay depends on your personal situation: If you are of working age, you pay up to 60% of costs depending on your annual income

Pensioners pay around 10% of costs Hospitals in Spain If you need an ambulance (ambulancía), you can call the emergency services on the pan-European emergency number (112). You can also go straight to a hospital (hospitales) or ER (Urgencias) if that is easier. For any other type of hospital treatment, you will need a referral from a family doctor. Photo: Westend61/Getty Images Spain has a large number of public and private hospitals in Spain, but only public hospitals provide free treatment. Because some hospitals offer both private and public medical care, be sure to let the staff know which service you want by showing your insurance card.

Healthcare professionals in Spain Dentists in Spain Dental care is not covered by public healthcare unless you are a child aged under 15 or require surgery. This is when private health insurance comes in handy. Initial consultations and teeth examinations are typically free. Your dentist (dentista) will provide you with a treatment plan and a quote, and usually require payment upfront. Doctors and specialists Spain has a relatively high number of doctors, but a relatively low number of nurses. In 2021, there were 4.4 doctors and 5.9 nurses per 1,000 inhabitants (excluding nursing assistants). Moreover, the distribution of medical professionals varies across regions, and also between urban and rural areas. The proportion of family doctors in the country is similar to the EU average (20.8% compared to 20.6%). If you need to go to a hospital or want to be seen by a doctor, you must have a referral from a family doctor. Bear in mind that waiting times can be long for highly prescribed analyses or certain specialist services. If you have private health insurance, you will be able to see a specialist much faster than going through the public system.