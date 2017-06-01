How to become an autónomo: freelancing and self-employment in Spain

Who can become an autónomo in Spain? Essentially, anyone can become a freelancer or self-employed in Spain. Being an autónomo allows you to carry out your profession or run your own business as if it were a company, but at a much lower cost and with less administration. For these reasons, Spain has attracted many entrepreneurs over the decades. In fact, there are currently around 3.2 million self-employed people in the country, accounting for around 16% of the total population. While the majority of them work in the service sector, many are employed in agriculture and construction. However, while becoming an autónomo is certainly appealing, it is important to understand that the process you will need to follow largely depends on your country of origin. Citizens of EU and EFTA member states, for instance, can enter Spain and work freely, without the need to apply for a work permit. They can then register themselves as being self-employed upon entering the country; as long as they are of legal age (18 in Spain) or emancipated (in the case of a minor). Non-EU/EFTA citizens, on the other hand, will face a more demanding process. They will first need to apply for a visa to enter Spain, then a residence permit to stay in the country long-term, and finally, a self-employed work permit that allows them to work as a freelancer. Another important thing to understand is that Spain is divided into 17 autonomous communities, each of which decides on its own tax rates and social security regime. Therefore, as an autónomo, you will need to abide by slightly different rules, depending on where you choose to live. The difference between starting a business and becoming a freelancer in Spain If you want to start a business in Spain, rather than simply work as a freelancer, you should know that there are several key differences. For instance, when setting up a company, there are more requirements in terms of the initial investment, tax, social security documentation, and payments you need to make. You also need to adhere to higher accounting standards, unlike freelancers who are only required to maintain basic accounting. Expatica’s guide to Read more about starting a business in Spain Read more Having a company also places you within a lower tax bracket of 25%. Therefore, you might want to consider registering a business if you expect to make more than €60,000 a year as an autónomo. Otherwise, you will fall into the highest income tax bracket of 45%. You can read more about taxes for freelancers and the self-employed in Spain in our detailed guide.

How to become an autónomo in Spain There are essentially two ways to become an autónomo in Spain. You can either apply for a self-employed work visa or modify an existing work permit. Naturally, the method that you choose will depend on your current situation; i.e., if you are a non-EU/EFTA citizen living outside of Spain or you are already living in Spain on another visa. Applying for a self-employed work visa for Spain As previously mentioned, citizens of EU and EFTA member states can enter Spain and work without a permit. However, if you are a non-EU/EFTA citizen and wish to become an autónomo in the country, you must fulfill the requirements outlined below to apply for a self-employed work visa. A self-employed work visa will allow you to live and work in Spain for a period of one year. After this, you can renew the visa for two years, and then repeat this until you reach the five-year mark. After five years of holding the self-employed work visa, you will be eligible to apply for permanent residency in Spain. You can then begin the process of obtaining Spanish citizenship which will enable you to live and work in the country indefinitely. Legal requirements for non-EU/EFTA citizens To apply for a self-employed work visa in Spain, you must: Not be a citizen of the European Union (EU)

Be over 18 years old

Not be in Spain with irregular immigration status

Have no criminal record; proved by a certificate issued in the countries you have resided in during the previous five years

Have the appropriate professional qualifications or sufficient experience required for the business activity you want to conduct

Show evidence of having sufficient financial resources to conduct your business Required documents To apply for a self-employed work visa in Spain, you will need to present the following documents: A copy of your passport

Completed and signed application form EX-07

Professional and academic certificates to prove that you have the appropriate qualifications needed to conduct your business

Initial investment and proof of investment income

A medical certificate from a doctor that you have no serious medical issue that is a threat to the public (issues within the last three months)

Proof of medical insurance that covers any medical assistance in Spain

A business plan (pre-approved by one of the organizations the Spanish government deems suitable (e.g., ATA, UPTA, UATAE, CIAE, and OPA) The application process Schedule an appointment at the nearest Spanish embassy or consulate in the country you live in or via this website if you are already in Spain. You can also double-check which documents you need (and whether they need to be translated and Apostilled) and confirm the application fee. Gather all the necessary documents. If necessary, get them translated by an accredited translator and Apostilled by the correct agencies. Go to the Spanish embassy or consulate in-person on the date of your appointment and submit your documents and application. You will also need to pay an application fee (tasta) within 10 days. Note, the exact amount will depend on your country of origin and the embassy you visit. Wait for the decision as to whether your visa is approved. You will typically get a resolution within 3 months. However, you may be asked for additional documents. If so, make sure to pass them over immediately so that your application won’t be delayed. If your application is approved, you will receive a letter asking you to claim your passport and self-employed work visa at the consulate or embassy. With this, you can legally work as an autónomo in Spain. Once you have obtained your self-employed work visa, you can enter Spain and apply for a TIE (Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero) within 30 days. This is essentially a Spanish Foreigner Identity Card. You will then need to register as an autónomo in Spain (read on for more information on that). Modifying an existing permit If you have lived in Spain for at least one year, you can begin the process of switching your residence permit to a self-employed work visa. However, you may have to return to your home country to collect it. If you have remained in Spain for three consecutive years and have held a valid residence permit, on the other hand, you can modify this existing permit to a self-employed work permit without having to leave the country. Once you have modified your existing permit, you can legally start your own business or register as a self-employed individual in Spain. Required documents If you want to modify your residence permit and become an autónomo in Spain, you will need to submit the following documents: A copy of your CV

Completed application form EX-01

A pre-approved business plan

Proof that you have sufficient financial means to be finance the project

A certificate from Spain’s Self-Employed Workers Association (website in Spanish) stating that the project is viable However, you should check which documents you need to prepare in advance with your local immigration office (extranjería) or consulate. The application process If you want to switch your residence permit to a self-employed work visa, then you must apply for a renewal within 60 days before or 90 days after your residence permit expires. You can either do this online or schedule an appointment at your local immigration office or consulate. You will also need to pay an application fee. Once you have applied to modify your permit, you will typically receive a response (either positive or negative) within three months.

Legal structures for autónomos in Spain When exploring your options for becoming an autónomo in Spain, it is important to understand the legal structures for self-employed people in the country. As an autónomo you can register as one of the following: Self-employed entrepreneur (empresario individual) A self-employed entrepreneur is a one-person company. They are the person administering their own work and therefore assume personal responsibility for all its liabilities. This legal structure is more suitable for small businesses that won’t generate large annual income or hire many workers. Freelance professional (profesional autónomo) A freelance professional is a person who regularly undertakes work in exchange for remuneration but is not under an employment contract with any employer. A freelance professional carries the same responsibility as a self-employed entrepreneur but will not always operate as a one-person company; e.g., when the work is irregular and income from it does not meet the national minimum salary threshold. Just like a general partnership (sociedad civil), these two entities face few initial barriers when it comes to setting up. However, there is no distinction between the assets and liabilities of the business owner. Therefore, the owner is personally liable for any debts incurred along the way. However, if you want to separate your personal and business assets, then you will need to register a sociedad limitada, or a limited company. This requires an initial investment of €3,000 and your liability extends only as far as the investment you have made. While the bureaucratic process is similar to the one for self-employed entrepreneurs, it is more complex as businesses need to go through additional registrations.

How to deregister as an autónomo If you no longer work as a freelancer, then you should formally deregister from the system. If you fail to inform the tax and social security authorities, then your account will continue to be charged for monthly social security payments. To deregister, you will need to file Modelo 036 or Modelo 037 forms with Agencia Tributaria and leave the special scheme for self-employed or self-employed workers (website in Spanish). This confirms that you are no longer paying into the social security system through the scheme. However, at the end of the last fiscal year of your freelance activity, you will still need to file an annual income tax and VAT return. Note, if you decide to register again, doing so within the 24 months following your deregistration will make you ineligible for reduced rates of social security contributions.

Administration when freelancing in Spain As an autónomo, you are responsible for the administration of your work, including managing invoicing and tax returns. You must keep your accounting records according to the basic standard required by Spanish law. In most cases, you are responsible for the quarterly filing of tax and VAT returns. Furthermore, you need to keep track of your monthly social security payments (although they are deducted automatically). As a self-employed worker in Spain, you also need to issue proper invoices. You must keep accounting records of income sources and documents for your business expenses. Fortunately, though, many business expenses are deductible under Spanish tax law. In order to conduct many of Spain’s required administrative tasks online, you will need to apply for an electronic ID called a Digital Certificate (Certificado Digital). You will also need to download some software to your computer to get started and have your NIE handy.

Taxation for autónomos in Spain Spain requires autónomos to pay personal income tax (Impuesto sobre la Renta de las Personas Físicas) and Value Added Tax (Impuesto sobre el Valor Añadido or IVA). Personal income tax rates vary between 19% and 47%, and the exact rate depends on the region of Spain you live in. As an autónomo, you have to file income tax documents and pay an advance tax of 20% quarterly (in January, April, July, and October). Additionally, you will need to file an annual tax return in the period between April and June. Importantly, you will need to add a Value Added Tax (VAT) to each invoice that you send to your customers; when billing them, you are effectively the tax collector for the government. Every quarter, you will need to declare the amount of VAT that you have collected and paid (within business expenses). You will then pass along the difference to the Agencia Tributaria; you can do this online.

Earning a secondary income from freelancing in Spain Freelancers can also enter into work contracts on a part-time or a full-time basis. Being an autónomo and a paid employee of a company at the same time is a situation known as pluriactividad. This can benefit workers when it comes to paying social security contributions. Under Spanish law, if you contribute to the system twice, and your combined social security contributions are in excess of €13,822.06, then you are automatically qualified for a 50% return of the excess amount. A self-employed worker who undertakes a full-time job is also eligible for certain reductions in social security contributions. A 50% reduction in the first 18 months brings the monthly payments down to a minimum of €133.52, and a 25% reduction during the following 18 months to €200.28. Undertaking a part-time job while being an autónomo can also lower your social security contributions. For instance, a 25% reduction in the first months lowers the monthly payment to a minimum of €200.28 and a 15% reduction in the following 18 months to €226.94. In this case, the part-time contract needs to exceed 50% of a full-time position. However, self-employed workers can only choose one of these options and they can’t be applied at the same time as the preferential flat fee for new autónomos. The flat rate of social security is generally the most beneficial for self-employed workers, especially if you are a man under 30 or a woman under 35. On the other hand, pluriactividad reductions can be beneficial for a full-time worker who is planning to be an autónomo for at least three years.