How to become a digital nomad

What is a digital nomad? A digital nomad integrates their work into a travel-oriented lifestyle. Articles that praise the virtues of remote work usually write about people who stay in the same place. They’re thinking of distributed teams, where team members are not located in the same place but, in general, aren’t moving around a whole lot. Teams with remote workers have plenty of benefits already: parents can work from home to look after the kids, or maybe someone with a lengthy commute can replace those two hours on the train with two hours of focus at home. Digital nomads, though, take this one step further by traveling to different places year-round. Plenty of digital nomads don’t even have what they would consider a ‘home’ (except in the legal sense for their taxes), all while earning a living. When most people think of a digital nomad, they picture the stock photo version of remote work. This is usually someone smiling while looking at their pristine laptop, sipping their cappuccino next to an idyllic beach. The reality, obviously, differs. It’s certainly possible to be a digital nomad in a remote location. Personal Wi-Fi hotspots are now fairly affordable and offer connectivity over 3G/4G in any area within reach of a cell tower. On the other hand, many digital nomads choose to work in cities, where an abundance of cafés and co-working spaces house remote workers every day.

Preparing for the location-independent life Many prospective digital nomads underestimate the most important step: reducing your dependence on material things. Being a digital nomad means you can pack up your belongings, move on to the next city, and easily start working again. Working remotely means true independence from a specific place. This seems a little difficult at first when you start brainstorming all of the things you use daily. What do you do about your computer, monitor, filing system, or chair? Becoming a digital nomad is the perfect time to channel your inner Marie Kondo; thank your bulkier possessions for their service, find them a new home, and downsize everything. There are also administrative factors that you need to organize. These include a robust expat health insurance plan or an international banking workflow that facilitates your lifestyle. Aim for plans that maximize flexibility and portability. When it comes to health insurance, get a plan that you can change depending on where your travels take you. As for banking, find an option that allows multiple currency accounts and low international transfer fees. Those ensure you aren’t bleeding cash with each transaction.

How to work remotely as a digital nomad If you’re currently employed and think you could work remotely, run it by your employer. If your boss still thinks of remote work as a foreign concept, suggest easing into it. Encourage management to look into allowing team members to work from home a couple of days per week. That way, you wouldn’t be seen as on the receiving end of preferential treatment, and the entire team can benefit from the added flexibility. If your employer is receptive to the idea of remote work, stress the tangible benefits that it provides. If being in the same office every day drags you down, emphasize how the quality of your work will improve if you could do it from abroad. Becoming a digital nomad as an employee is primarily about trust that you’ll get the job done; old-school management types want assurance that they’ll see net benefits in incorporating remote work. Tips for working as a digital nomad Make sure you’re not carting too much around with you. Thankfully, most items either have more compact versions (e.g., a laptop and portable external monitor) or aren’t actually necessary (most countries have chairs, after all). Trade out items whenever you acquire something new. If you buy a new shirt, get rid of an old one. Choose compact, multi-use items. Limit the amount of gadgets you bring with you; streaming services and voice-call apps turn your devices into movie theaters and conference rooms. Avoid buying anything you don’t truly need. For many digital nomads, working at a startup is their first chance to get their work done without having to be chained to their desk all the time. Younger companies tend to have fresher ideas when it comes to how they manage their workflow. As a result, these companies probably already use the kinds of tools and applications (like Slack and Trello) that facilitate communication and project management without the need for in-person interaction. Jobs for remote workers are a dime a dozen. Although this trend was initially common in software development, firms are increasingly capitalizing on the advantages offered by a distributed team.

Becoming an entrepreneurial digital nomad Those of a bolder disposition might want to consider becoming an entrepreneur abroad. Countries all over the world are making it easier than ever to apply for an entrepreneur visa. Historically, entrepreneurial visas required high levels of capital investment that were difficult for younger entrepreneurs to attain. Now, countries are nearly tripping over themselves to win over attractive business opportunities from abroad. Some countries are taking even more initiative to facilitate the world’s entrepreneurs. Estonia, in particular, has an e-eesidency program that helps foreigners give their digital businesses a home in the legal sense. Setting up an e-residency (or another country’s equivalent) offers yet more flexibility, as the business owner’s physical presence isn’t necessary. If the only reason you need to travel to your business’s home country is to meet with your tax advisor. That leaves the vast majority of the year to pitch your tent wherever you prefer.