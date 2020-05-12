The pros and cons of setting up an offshore company

What is an offshore company? Offshore companies are businesses registered, established, or incorporated outside of the country of residence. Offshore incorporation is a straightforward process in all of the popular offshore financial centers and tax havens. They can provide a wide range of benefits to the company and company principals. Renowned offshore locations The following locations are well-known offshore locations: Belize

The Caribbean

Nevis

Bahamas

The British Virgin Islands Switzerland as a tax haven Switzerland is not offshore but is one of the most convenient jurisdictions for offshore corporation formation. In part, this is because of the low taxation enabled by peculiar local tax laws. Furthermore, the attraction for company formation is due in part to the international prestige of Switzerland. Expatica’s guide to See how to set up a company in Switzerland Read more Offshore opportunities in the Netherlands Although the Netherlands isn’t necessarily an offshore financial center, it provides outstanding opportunities to use Dutch corporations in structuring international financial transactions. This is due to its extremely wide network of double taxation treaties; the country has over 78 taxation treaties, including treaties with most developed nations. The Netherlands also participates in the exemption, has a 0% withholding tax on interest and royalty distributions, and has a tax ruling system in conformity with OECD standards. Expatica’s guide to Read more about starting a business in the Netherlands Read more The Netherlands has a liberal tax regime including generous participation exemption. Dividends received and capital gains realized are also exempt from Dutch corporate income tax. The Dutch tax law has many other aspects but specialist advice is necessary to successfully navigate the complexities.

Advantages of offshore companies Overseas company formation can provide a wealth of benefits: Privacy

Asset protection

Reduced tax liability

Protection against lawsuits

Flexible business laws

Ease of operation

Confidentiality It can also facilitate growing your business outside of your country of residence. Privacy Conducting business and undertaking banking transactions in the name of a legal entity, such as an offshore corporation, provides significant privacy and confidentiality benefits. Most offshore financial centers don’t divulge the responsible individuals within the offshore corporations to a third party. However, there are exceptions in the event of terrorism or criminal atrocities requiring investigation. Asset protection Placing assets into offshore corporations and overseas legal structures can provide protection from future liabilities. By having trusts, investments, or bank accounts in the possession of your offshore corporation, it makes tracking them down via an asset search difficult. Offshore companies also provide effective asset protection and effectively screen your finances from public view. Legal protection If a legal opponent is pursuing legal action against you, it typically involves an asset search. This ensures there is money for payments in the event of a negative judgment against you. Forming offshore companies and having assets held by the overseas company mean there is no longer a connection with your name. Therefore, your assets can be effectively shielded from legal opponents, judges, and court rulings simply by incorporating offshore. An additional benefit is simplicity and ease of operation. Most overseas jurisdictions make it simple for anyone to incorporate. The statutory obligations in the running of the offshore entity have also been simplified.

Disadvantages of offshore companies Proving ownership may be difficult Due to the absence of public registers, proving ownership of a company registered offshore can be difficult. While anonymity can be an advantage for overseas companies, when it becomes in the owner’s interests to declare themselves as the beneficial shareholder, this might be a difficult exercise. Bringing the money back exposes you to taxation One of the main drawbacks is in the area of remittance and distribution of the assets and income of the offshore company. Once monies reach the resident country, they are subject to taxation. This can negate the benefits of the initial tax-free environment. Taxation of offshore dividends in Belgium Dividend income received by a Belgian holding company from a company based elsewhere (where income from foreign sources is not taxed) will pay corporate income tax at the normal Belgian rate. In addition to offshore jurisdictions, this would also include companies based in Costa Rica, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Oman. Expatica’s guide to Read more on Belgian corporate tax rates Read more Where dividends are received from holding companies or subsidiaries that are based in territories with more advantageous tax systems, the dividends are subject to Belgian corporate income tax. Other than corporations located in traditional offshore tax havens, this list would include companies located in Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, and Uruguay. Taxation of offshore dividends in Spain Since 2007, tax avoidance measures came to an end. Owning assets in Spain through an offshore structure lost any fiscal benefit. In Spain, withholding tax of 21% is payable on interest and dividend payments, whether domestic or to non-treaty countries. However, where dividends are paid to a company that has share capital that has been held during the prior year – equal to or above 5% – withholding tax does not apply. This means that tax is deducted before monies can be remitted or transferred to an offshore company. Expatica’s guide to Read more about the Spanish tax system Read more