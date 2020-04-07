Who pays corporate tax in the UK? Any incorporated business (i.e., a company registered with the Companies House) is legally obliged to pay corporation tax on its taxable profits in the UK. Such taxable profits include money that a company makes from doing business (known as trading profits), rental income from property, investment gains, as well as other chargeable gains. Corporate tax in the UK applies to limited companies; foreign companies with a UK branch or office; clubs, co-operatives, or other unincorporated associations; and self-employed persons set up as a limited liability company. The HM Revenue and Customs building in London However, unregistered companies are not liable to pay UK corporate tax. Instead, they must pay income tax on their business profits. The type of business structure you select determines your corporate tax rates and reporting obligations. In addition, your business structure will determine how you personally take profits and any personal responsibilities you have if your business makes a loss.

Corporate tax reliefs and exemptions in the UK Companies operating in the UK may apply deductions or claim credits on their taxes. HMRC offers specific reliefs on the following: Research and development

Patents

Creative industries

Goodwill and other assets, such as customer relationships and unregistered trademarks

Disincorporation

Marginal reliefs

Terminal, capital, as well as property income losses

Trading losses Companies can pay lower corporate taxes in the UK by deducting donations to charities or community amateur sports clubs from total business profits. Compensatory fines and damages including payments to employees for wrongful dismissal are also tax-deductible, but punitive penalties are not. For more information specific to your business, seek professional advice.

VAT in the UK Companies operating in the UK will also need to charge and pay VAT at 20%. Domestic fuel and power and certain other reduced-rate supplies are subject to VAT at 5%. Under certain conditions, some small traders may adopt a special flat-rate scheme, which computes VAT at a sector-specific rate. Items such as children’s clothes, books and newspapers, and goods exported to non-EU countries are charged at 0% VAT. Companies with a taxable turnover of over £85,000 must register for VAT. There are two tests to determine when you need to start paying VAT: Firstly, when your 12-month running total of sales revenue crosses reaches the VAT registration threshold. This is the total amount for a month and the preceding 11 months. It applies to any consecutive 12-month period. Here, you have until the end of the following month to register. For example, if your VAT taxable turnover exceeds £85,000 for the 12 months to 30 June 2023, you need to register for VAT by 31 July 2023.

Secondly, you need to register immediately for VAT at the start of any 30-day period if you believe your taxable turnover for that period alone will cross the VAT threshold. The UK’s VAT regime Most businesses can register online. When you do so, you create a VAT online account (also called a government gateway account), which you require in order to submit your VAT returns. You then need to provide details such as turnover, business activity, and bank details when registering for VAT in the UK. You will receive a VAT registration certificate within 30 working days, though it can take longer. Customs rules and VAT rates in the UK may diverge from neighboring European countries in the future Now that the UK has exited the European Union, the Government no longer has to adhere to the EU’s minimum VAT rate of 15%. However, authorities have indicated that the UK is unlikely to diverge too far from current rates in the near future. VAT deadlines VAT returns must be filed every month or every three months, depending on the size of the company. All businesses must file VAT returns online and make electronic payments. However, smaller enterprises can apply for annual returns. The deadline for VAT returns is usually 30 days after the end of the period.

The corporate tax year in the UK The UK’s corporate tax year runs from 1 April to 31 March the following year. The financial year is commonly referred to as the start of the year. For example, the tax year 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023 may also be referred to as FY2022. The deadline to settle a company’s corporation tax liability for the accounting period is nine months and one day after the end of the period for companies with taxable profits below £1.5 million. Your accounting period is usually your financial year, but you may have two accounting periods in the year you set up your company. For large companies with taxable profits of more than £1.5 million, corporation tax is due in four quarterly installments. These are payable online. Companies with an annual taxable profit of more than £20 million follow a different payment schedule.

How to file your corporate tax return in the UK File your corporate tax returns online. You do not send a corporate tax return if you’re self-employed as a sole trader or in a partnership. However, you must send a self-assessment return. If you have a limited company, you may be asked to file your accounts with Companies House at the same time as your tax return. The deadline for corporate tax returns is 12 months after the end of the accounting period it covers. You must usually make any changes or amendments within 12 months of the filing deadline.

Other types of business taxes in the UK A number of other business taxes are payable in the UK. While many of these taxes are sector-specific, others apply to specific types of industry. A broad overview is below. Employers’ national insurance contributions (NICs) Employers are obliged to pay NICs based on a percentage of each employee’s earnings. The 2022–23 rate is 15.05% on all earnings above £175 per week. Businesses are exempt from the first £4,000 per year (maximum) of this liability. There are no other payroll taxes, but employers remain responsible for deducting employees’ income tax liability at source, through the pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) system. Diverted Profits Tax In certain circumstances, companies operating within the UK may be liable to pay diverted profits tax. In most cases, it is levied at 25% on diverted profits and applies in two situations in which companies and groups create tax benefits or mismatches. Capital Gains Tax Self-employed and partnership businesses operating in the UK may have to pay capital gains tax on any profits from the sale of all or part of a business asset. Such assets include the following: Land and buildings

Fixtures and fittings

Plant and machinery

Shares

Registered trademarks

Your business’s reputation Limited companies pay corporation tax on profits from selling their assets instead. Property-related taxes In the UK, businesses must pay stamp duty at 0.5% on instruments affecting sales of shares. Agreements to sell shares usually attract stamp duty reserve tax (SDRT) at 0.5%, although stamp duty is not usually charged on an issue of shares. Stamp taxes also apply to acquisitions of non-residential or mixed land and buildings. There are specific land and buildings taxes in Scotland and Wales. Companies renting business premises are also liable to pay local municipal taxes. Other business taxes The UK has several other business taxes. These include the following: Annual tax on enveloped dwellings (on the acquisition and holding of residential properties over £500,000)

Apprenticeship levy

Offshore receipts in respect of intangible property tax

Pension protection fund levy

Soft drinks industry levy

Bank levy

Insurance premium tax

Environmental taxes, including landfill tax, climate change levy, aggregates levy, and plastics tax

Carbon reduction commitment Taxes for non-resident companies From April 2020, non-resident companies which carry on a UK property business have been liable to pay the 19% UK corporation tax (25% from 2023) on income received from UK property. These businesses are also liable for UK corporation tax in respect of debits or credits that arise from loan relationships or derivative contracts that the company is a party to for the purpose of that business.