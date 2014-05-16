Who can register for National Insurance in the UK? You can apply for a NI number if you live in the UK and have the right to work. This includes those in the UK on short-stay visas with temporary residence permits. However, you should only apply if you intend to find work. Although the UK has now left the EU, citizens from EU/EFTA countries living in the UK who have applied for settlement can benefit from the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement. This means that any contributions they made in EU countries while the UK was still a member state count towards their UK social security. In addition to this, the UK has several reciprocal social security agreements with non-EU countries, which allow contributions made abroad to count towards benefit entitlements. However, all foreign nationals must apply for a UK National Insurance number if they intend to work in the UK, even if they have entitlements thanks to their contributions in their home country.

Social security in the UK for part-time workers, low earners, and students If you earn below £190 a week, you will be exempt from National Insurance payments in the UK. This may be the case if, for example, you work part-time or are a student in the UK. It will affect your benefit entitlements. For instance, you will receive a lower rate state pension and contribution-based benefits. You will still be able to claim some social security benefits and access financial support in the UK. Universal credit is now the main benefit payment for low earners in the UK. You may also be able to access other forms of financial support, including: Advance payments or alternative payment arrangements for your benefit entitlements

Help with utility bills and housing costs

Help with childcare costs

Problems with receiving social security benefits in the UK If you have a problem with your social security benefits in the UK, you can contact your local Jobcentre Plus office. For Universal credit queries, you can call the helpline. If your problem is not resolved, you can lodge an official complaint with the DWP. Other organizations that can help you with benefits problems in the UK are: Citizens Advice – provides guidance on challenging benefits decisions and how to deal with NI problems.

MoneyHelper – this website has information on dealing with problems relating to universal credit, what to do if your benefits are cut, and where else you can get benefits help and advice.

Private social security options in the UK You can use private social security insurance schemes in the UK to top up your statutory benefits or as an alternative if you cannot access state-funded schemes. These include: Voluntary private pension

Private health insurance

Other personal insurance policies such as unemployment insurance