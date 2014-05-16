Work in the UK Job market in the UK According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the overall unemployment rate in the UK was 3.9% in May 2020. This is the lowest it has been for 40 years. However, this is partly explained by the growth of zero-hour contracts, which have more than quadrupled over the last decade to 1,032,000 in 2022. Economic growth is concentrated in London and the southeast; unemployment is higher in the north of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The London job market is booming with 10 times more jobs on offer than the next best area of the country but of course, there’s a lot more competition for those jobs. The biggest sectors in the UK in terms of the number of employees, according to the 2018 ONS Business Register and Employment Survey, are: Wholesale and retail

Healthcare and social work

Administration

Education

Scientific and technical

Manufacturing

Hospitality The largest UK-based companies in terms of market share in 2020 are: Unilever (consumer goods)

AstraZeneca (pharmaceutical)

Royal Dutch Shell (oil and gas)

BHP (mining)

Rio Tinto (mining)

GlaxoSmithKline (pharmaceutical)

HSBC (finance) However, public sector organizations tend to be the biggest UK employers, with the NHS, the British Army, and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) having the most employees in 2018. Job vacancies in the UK The UK government website publishes and regularly updates skills shortage occupations on its website. The shortage list in August 2020 includes: Scientists (biochemistry, physics)

Engineers (civil, mechanical, electrical)

IT (analysts, systems designers, programmers, web designers, software developers)

Medical (practitioners, psychologists, radiographers, nurses, vets, occupational therapists)

Education (secondary school teachers)

Graphic designers

Skilled chefs Job salaries in the UK The UK national minimum wage is updated each year. From April 2020, it stands at: £8.72 per hour for employees aged 25 and above;

Between £4.55 and £8.20 per hour for employees aged 18–24;

£4.15 per hour for apprentices Average UK salaries vary greatly in the UK according to factors including job sector, region, gender, and skill level. In 2019, the median weekly salary for a full-time worker in the UK was £585. The gender pay gap stood at 8.9% in 2019. See more in our guide to the UK minimum wage. Work culture in the UK Most UK companies still have distinct hierarchies with managers making most of the decisions and being very firmly in charge of teams of employees. Leading a team efficiently and having a good relationship with staff are considered important management skills. Teamwork within the team is highly valued. It’s common for staff to go out for a drink at a pub or bar after work. The British like meetings; lots of them. They are usually planned in advance with a set agenda and while they can be informal in tone, everyone leaves with a specific task. Expatica’s guide to You can read more in our article on business culture in the UK Read more Labor laws and labor rights in the UK Employment contracts are the norm when working in the UK and every employee has the right to ask for a written contract. The contract contains the terms and conditions of your employment and cannot be amended by your employer after you have signed it. Your employment contract should contain details on: Your weekly working hours. For full-time workers, these are typically 35-40 hours per week. The maximum working week is 48 hours, although employees can choose to work more;

Your annual leave entitlement. This is a minimum of 28 days for full-time employees, including the eight UK public holidays;

The notice period for termination of the contract. Job notice periods depend on the length of period employed by the organization. It currently stands at: At least one week if you have been employed for between one month and two years;

One week for every year if you have worked for between 2–12 years;

12 weeks if you worked for more than 12 years. Our guide to UK employment law explains more.

Self-employment and freelancing in the UK If you have the right to work in the UK, this includes the right to start your own business or register as a self-employed freelancer. You will need to check visa requirements as you may need to apply for a business visa. According to the ONS, 15.3% of the UK workforce was classified as self-employed in 2019. This is slightly above the EU average. If you start a business in the UK under its own trading name, you can choose whether to be a sole trader/unincorporated business or register the business as a limited company. Becoming a limited company means that you can employ yourself as a director and have your business income treated separately from your personal income. However, you will have additional administrative and UK tax filing requirements. Expatica’s guide to Find out more about starting a business in the UK Read more

Applying for jobs in the UK Once you’ve found a job in the UK, you need to prepare your application. If you get through to the interview stage you’ll need to know what to expect in a British job interview, and what to do – and not to do – during the interview. UK job applications tend to take the form of either an application form (often available online) that includes a personal statement where you need to demonstrate that you meet the person specification or a request for a CV together with a covering letter (which should cover the same areas as a personal statement). Interviews for UK jobs typically last between 30-60 minutes and you will often be interviewed by 2-3 interviewers. Some interviews involve additional testing or tasks which will increase the overall interview time length. Research the company ahead of the interview to get an idea of its values and work culture, and also to help prepare questions to ask. Dress and behave formally but try to stay relaxed and friendly. If you are offered the job, the company will contact you by phone and in writing. They will also chase up your references. Typically you have to provide 2-3 of these as part of your application. For more information, see our article on applying for a job in the UK, including information on British-style CVs and job interviews. It’s also worth trying out a resume building website such as Resume.io to make writing a CV quick and easy.

Support while looking for jobs in the UK You can claim Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) in the UK to support you while you’re looking for work, however you will need to have worked previously and made Class 1 National Insurance contributions in the last 2-3 years. Skills training is available to help you build your career prospects and develop your employment skills. Each part of the UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) has its own careers service that runs courses and offers funding. Find out more on the UK government website.

Starting a job in the UK It is likely that you will start off on a probation period in your new job. During this time, the length of notice regarding the termination of your contract may well be shorter. Job probation periods in the UK should not be longer than six months. Your employer should enroll you for social security and will make contributions from your monthly salary that will entitle you to benefits and the UK state pension. In addition to this, you will be covered by employers’ liability insurance in the UK in the event of any work-based illnesses or injuries. Depending on your employer, you may also get the chance to opt in on a company pension to top up your state pension benefit. Many UK employers also offer other types of perks such as private health insurance in the UK.