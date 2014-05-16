Studying English before moving to the UK The lack of a common second language or widespread second language proficiency in the UK means that arriving there without a good grasp of English can be quite daunting. Therefore, it’s worthwhile considering learning as much as you can before you relocate. Fortunately, given the globally ubiquitous nature of English, you will find language schools that offer English courses in many countries; so it’s worth searching in your local area. This can make it easier for you to learn the language before you move and continue studying English in the UK. Here are a few schools that you might want to consider: Berlitz – offers a wide range of in-person and online English classes, be it for travel, school, business, or social purposes

British Council – provides a range of high-quality live online classes, self-study courses, and one-to-one English tutoring to help you learn English

English International School – provides online one-to-one and group classes in English for all language levels, from beginner to advanced

Oxford International English Schools – offers online and in-person English courses at six schools across the UK, the USA, and Canada

English language learning apps In today’s tech-savvy modern world, apps play a big role in making our everyday lives easier. And busy expats on the move might be tempted to download a language-learning app to help them master their English skills. Expatica’s guide to Find out the top 10 must-have apps in the UK Read more Some of the popular language-learning apps that cover English include: Babbel – The Babbel app offers a mix of immersive activities with short, interactive lessons, podcasts, short stories, and games

Duolingo – Focuses on themed language lessons designed to help users quickly learn vocabulary, sentence structure, and pronunciation

FluentU – Offers thousands of English-language videos, including news, music videos, and commercials, to help you study English

Hello English – This free language learning app allows users to explore nearly 500 interactive audio and video lessons as well as entertaining practice games for reading, writing, and speaking

Memrise – Teaches users how to have conversations in real-life situations by allowing them to explore thousands of audio and video clips; not to mention fun quizzes

Mondly – This app offers lessons put together by experts, and has over 41 languages available.

Studying English online You may also want to try one of the many online courses to master your English. Here are some of the more well-known options out there: Rosetta Stone – A fully immersive online curriculum helps you learn English vocabulary and grammar structures in a natural way. Additionally, you can practice your pronunciation with audio materials and by engaging with native English speakers. Courses are subscription-based, costing £11.99 per month for one language. Preply – This online platform helps you learn languages by connecting you with expert tutors through one-to-one live video lessons. To make the most of each lesson, your tutor will create a custom learning plan that fits your skill level, schedule, and needs. Tutors all charge their own hourly rates and come with a rating, as well community reviews.

Rocket English – You can access Rocket English courses from any computer, smartphone, or tablet. The course includes a personal dashboard where you can receive useful recommendations depending on your progress. Uniquely, Rocket English is a one-time payment of US$69.95, with the course taking roughly 124 hours to complete.

Babbel– This is a good choice if you’re looking for guidance in specific aspects of English, like comprehension, grammar, business, and oral. Babbel is also subscription-based, starting at US$12.95 per month. Other handy online resources Collins Dictionary – Contains over one million words and includes definitions, synonyms, pronunciations, translations, origins, and examples

Google translate – Does it get 100% right, 100% of the time? No. But, it’s pretty close. Also, it has a handy button for checking pronunciation.

6 Minute English – Produced by the BBC, this podcast features new episodes every week, with a huge number to choose from; dating back to 2014. Available on Apple and Google podcasts, as well as the BBC website.

Learning English in a social setting The classroom isn’t for everyone and that’s okay because there are plenty of alternative ways to practice your English with locals and expats, alike. Here are just a few ways to do so outside a formal setting: Join a local Facebook or Meetup group where you can practice speaking English and develop your conversation skills

Watch English movies and TV shows with subtitles to help you expand your vocabulary

Find opportunities to interact with your neighbors, local shop owners, and your kids’ friends’ parents

If your children are little, don’t be afraid to host playdates. Hanging out with native five-year-olds will organically teach you all the basic vocabulary; plus, they won’t judge your wonky grammar and pronunciation!

Join a sports club or a local society and don’t be afraid to explain to people that you are eager to learn the language

Always speak English with your new friends and acquaintances. Apologize in advance for the mistakes you will make and your efforts will be appreciated Language cafés Attending a language café is another great way to develop your English skills while making friends in the process. Here are just a few that you will find throughout the UK. Speak Street – Offers free English classes to refugees, asylum seekers, and migrants, as well as foreign language classes and events. Speak Street strives to engender a positive atmosphere and welcoming approach. They hold frequent events at various cafes around London, so keep an eye on their website for the next one.

Leith Conversation Cafes – Based in Edinburgh, this Meetup group is rooted in being part, part academic. It hosts three friendly conversation groups in three different cafes every week. These provide an opportunity for people who have moved to Edinburgh from overseas to practice their English and meet those they might otherwise not.

Cardiff Language Café – This informal, Cardiff-based Meetup group offers anyone learning a language the chance to mingle and talk about their country and culture. The group meets at I Want to Ride my Bike cafe every Monday evening.