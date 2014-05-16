Immigration in the UK The UK has always had a sizable migrant population, with many coming over the years to work, study, or join family members in the UK. However, the percentage of foreign-born residents in the UK is lower than in many other European countries. Around 9% of the UK population is from overseas and almost half of these people originate from EU countries. Most live in the more populated big cities, with around 35% of the UK migrant population living in London. Photo: Peter Powell/PA Images/ Getty Images Following the Brexit vote in 2016, the UK left the European Union on 31 December 2020. EU/EFTA citizens are now subject to the same visa requirements as third-country nationals. However, those already living in the UK as of 31 December 2020 could apply for settled or pre-settled status in the UK through the EU Settlement Scheme. The deadline for this was 30 June 2021, although there are some exceptions for late applications. The UK Home Office is the government department responsible for dealing with visas and immigration in the UK.

What types of UK visas are available? UK visas can be broken down into three broad categories, which are: Short-stay UK visas

Non-immigrant visas

Immigrant visas

What is an immigrant UK visa? Immigrant UK visas are available for those who want to stay in the UK long-term or permanently (a period longer than 5–10 years), usually for work or family reunion purposes. These visas can be repeatedly renewed if certain conditions are met. You can apply for this visa after five years of continuous residence in the UK. There are various immigrant UK visas available, including the following: Work and business visas If you intend to relocate to the UK permanently or for a period longer than five years for work or business purposes, you will typically need to get a work visa and then extend it or apply for a settlement permit. Visas that can be extended for five years and beyond include: Skilled Worker visa : The length depends on the nature of the work you are doing

: The length depends on the nature of the work you are doing Senior or Specialist Worker visa : Maximum nine years

: Maximum nine years Minister of Religion : Maximum six years

: Maximum six years Innovator Founder visa : Can be extended indefinitely if the business is still running and you still meet the eligibility requirements

: Can be extended indefinitely if the business is still running and you still meet the eligibility requirements Global Talent : Can be extended for five years at a time indefinitely

: Can be extended for five years at a time indefinitely UK Ancestry visa : Maximum 10 years

: Maximum 10 years Representative of Overseas Business visa: Maximum five years To stay beyond the maximum extension on your visa, you will either need to switch to another visa (if your current visa permits this) or apply for permanent residence if you meet the eligibility requirements for your visa. Family visa UK family visas are issued for 2 and a half years for spouses/partners and parents, after which they can be extended. For children and cared-for relatives, they can be issued for longer periods. As with work visas, those in the UK for family reunion purposes are eligible for permanent residence after five years of living in the UK. Children aged under 18 can sometimes apply for permanent residence earlier. Retiring to the UK The UK has scrapped its retirement visa, which was known as the retired persons of independent means permit. Under this, anyone needing a visa to stay could apply to retire to the UK if they could prove they have a minimum disposable income of £25,000 a year and close connections to the UK. Those wanting to move to the UK for retirement now need to apply using another visa for which they are eligible (e.g., work, investment, family) and then apply for permanent residence after five years. If you have already entered the UK on a retirement visa and this is due to expire, you can apply to extend this visa for a maximum of five years if you still meet the eligibility criteria.

Residence and citizenship in the UK Those who want to stay in the UK for longer than six months need to apply for a UK biometric residence permit (BRP). This is an identity card that contains the following information: Name, date, and place of birth

Fingerprints and photograph

Immigration status and any conditions of your stay

Your social rights (e.g., access to public funds, social services) If you are working, studying, or have other special reasons for remaining in the UK, you are likely to be eligible for a BRP if you can provide the necessary evidence of your situation. You can apply for a BRP from the following outlets if you are making your application from inside the UK: UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services (UKVCAS)

Visa and Immigration Service and Support Center

Any UK post office Applications from outside the UK need to be made from a visa application center. The BRP is valid for the duration of your stay in the UK, up to a maximum of 10 years. As of July 2023, the current cost is £19.20 if you apply within the UK. Photo: Oscar Wong/Getty Images After five years of continuous residence in the UK, you can apply for permanent residence if you meet other requirements related to your specific visa. You can also apply for UK citizenship if you either: Are married to/in a civil partnership with a British citizen and have lived in the UK for three years

Have indefinite leave to remain and have lived in the UK for at least 12 months

Qualify for British nationality via another path You will also need to meet other requirements, such as demonstrating English language skills and passing the Life in the UK test.

EU Settlement Scheme: residence for EU/EFTA citizens already living in the UK Following Britain’s withdrawal from the EU on 31 December 2020, EU/EFTA citizens already living in the UK could apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to obtain either: Settled status : Equivalent to a permanent residence permit, if they have been living continuously in the UK for five years

: Equivalent to a permanent residence permit, if they have been living continuously in the UK for five years Pre-settled status: Equivalent to a five-year temporary residence permit, if they have been living in the UK for less than five years The deadline for applying in most cases was 30 June 2021. However, certain categories of people such as family members of successful scheme applicants who joined them after 1 April 2021 can apply later. Expatica’s guide to Read about UK citizenship and passports here Read more You can switch from pre-settled to settled status as soon as you’ve lived in the UK for five years. You should apply within two months of your pre-settlement permit expiring. Once you have settled status, you will be eligible to apply for British citizenship after 12 months.