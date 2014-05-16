Who needs a UK work visa? Nationals from all overseas countries now need a visa to come and work in the UK. There are a number of countries whose citizens can enter the UK and stay for up to six months without a visa, including EU/EFTA countries, Australia, Canada, Japan, and the US. However, they will need to apply for a UK work visa if they intend to take up employment. Certain categories of diplomats, government ministers, soldiers, and heads of state are exempt from UK visa requirements. Additionally, citizens of British Overseas Territories and those from Commonwealth countries who qualify for the UK right of abode (ROA) don’t need a visa to live and work in the UK. If you come to the UK on another visa, for example, a study visa or a family visa, you might be able to work in the UK. Therefore, you should check the terms of your visa. You can also check your UK visa requirements here.

Types of UK work visas There are generally three types of UK work visas and each one consists of various subcategories. The main work visa types in the UK are: Short-term UK work visas

Long-term UK work visas

Entrepreneur, business start-up, and talent visas

Work visas in the UK for students While you can work in the UK on a student visa, the hours you can work will depend on your studies and whether or not the work is during term time. Importantly, you cannot work as a professional sportsperson or sports coach, or become self-employed. Students who are aged 16 or 17 in the UK and on a child student visa may work up to 10 hours a week during term time and full-time during vacations. They may also take up work placements. However, those studying English language courses on a short-term study visa may not do paid work. Expatica’s guide to Find out more about UK student visa requirements Read more If you graduate from a UK course on a student visa, you can apply for a Graduate visa which entitles you to stay in the country for two years and look for work. Notably, this extends to three years if you are graduating as a Ph.D. student.

Volunteering and work experience in the UK There are two visas for volunteering and work experience in the UK. These are the Charity Worker visa for volunteering in the charity sector, and the Government Authorized Exchange visa for work experience or training placements. For both of these visas, you will need sponsorship from a licensed sponsor and will need to meet the personal savings requirements for UK work visas. These visas cost £244, plus the healthcare surcharge, and are valid for a maximum of two years. You can do paid work in a second job that is not linked to your placement as long as it meets the eligibility requirements and doesn’t exceed 20 hours per week.

UK work visas for family members You cannot work if you are joining family members coming to the UK on a work visa, as you will be traveling as dependants; meaning that the partner or parent with the visa is responsible for supporting you. You will need to apply for separate visas, which are valid for the same length, and pay fees. If you apply for a UK family visa to join relatives who are already UK residents, you can work in the UK unless you apply for a visa to get married or start a civil partnership in the UK. Similar to those on work-related visas, you won’t have access to most public funds in the UK. In addition to the standard visa requirements, you will need to show evidence of your family relationship, for example, a birth or marriage certificate. If you are a spouse or partner, you will need to have been in the relationship for at least two years. You and your spouse/partner will also need a combined annual income of £18,600 plus additional money if you have children. Expatica’s guide to Read more about family visas in the UK Read more The standard cost for a UK family visa is £1,523 plus healthcare surcharge costs. Most are valid for two years and nine months but are renewable.

Frontier Worker permit for EU nationals EU/EFTA citizens working in the UK but living in another country can apply for a Frontier Worker permit. However, they need to have begun working before 31 December 2020. This permit allows you to work, rent accommodation, and access certain benefits and services such as healthcare in the UK. To be eligible, you need to be working in the UK at least once a year and live primarily outside the UK, which usually means at least six months a year in another country. The permit is free and usually lasts for two years, but can be renewed. You can apply online either outside or inside the UK.

Appeals and complaints about work visas You can ask for an administrative review of the decision if your UK work visa application is refused. This costs £80 and you can apply for a review online. If you are told you are not eligible for a full review, you might be able to make a ‘reconsideration request‘ to the UK immigration authorities. Just bear in mind that the administrative review can be a lengthy process and can take up to six months. For general complaints about services provided by the UK visa and immigration authorities, you can file a complaint online. You will normally receive a response within 20 working days, or 12 weeks if the complaint is considered to be serious or complex. If you are not happy with the outcome, you can ask for a review which can take up to another 20 days. Following this, you can take the matter to the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman if you are still unsatisfied. It is worth noting that appealing a visa decision can sometimes be a costly and lengthy exercise. Because of this, it is wise to get free advice before proceeding. Citizens Advice can provide you with support and signpost you to free or low-cost legal services.