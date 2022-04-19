Permanent residence in the UK You can apply for permanent residence in the UK if you meet certain eligibility requirements. Permanent settlement is known as indefinite leave to remain (ILR), and holders of ILR receive a settlement permit that allows them to travel freely to and from the UK as often as they want. The UK Home Office Visas and Immigration Service is the government department that deals with both permanent and temporary residence permits in the UK. In 2021, the department issued 106,192 settlement permits and 190,175 UK citizenship grants. Unlike some other European countries, the UK only has one type of settlement permit. However, there are multiple routes to obtaining permanent residence in the UK, which we will explain later on.

Requirements for permanent residence in the UK Requirements for ILR in the UK vary slightly depending on the route through which you are applying. However, in general, they consist of: Continuous residency in the UK of five years. This is sometimes reduced (for example, to two or three years for those living in the UK on certain work visas or family visas) or increased (for those applying under the 10-year residency route)

Proof of sufficient English language skills

Passing the Life in the UK Test

Evidence that you continue to meet the requirements of your UK visa; for example, you meet the minimum salary requirements for skilled work visas or are still married if you are on a spouse family visa Notably, certain categories of applicant, for example refugees and those applying for settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme, don’t need to meet the English language skills requirements or pass the Life in the UK Test.

Permanent residence costs in the UK The cost of applying for permanent residence in the UK is £2,389. In addition to this, you have to pay the fee for your BRP which is around £20. Permanent residence applications are free in the UK if you are applying: Through the EU Settlement Scheme

Through the Windrush Scheme

As a refugee or someone with humanitarian protection in the UK If you are applying due to a relationship ending due to domestic violence or abuse, you don’t have to pay the fee if you can show that you can’t afford basic living costs or don’t have a place to live. Notably, your UK permanent residence doesn’t expire at any point so you don’t need to worry about renewing it. However, your BRP is valid for a maximum of 10 years and you should apply for a replacement once it expires. This currently costs £20 and involves resubmitting your biometric data. If your BRP expires, it doesn’t affect your right to remain in the UK. However, it may make it more difficult to prove to various UK authorities that you are a settled resident.

Settlement in the UK for family members You can usually include your partner and any children who are aged under 18 on your application as dependants. However, requirements and processes vary between the different application routes, therefore you should check the UK government website for details. You can include children who are older than 18 if they are still your dependants and were below 18 years of age when you first included them as dependants on your UK visa application. Expatica’s guide to Read more about applying for a Family Visa in the UK Read more To apply, you usually need to have been living with your spouse/partner for at least five years in the UK; but sometimes less if your own residence requirement is below five years. For some applications, there is a minimum income requirement which is usually £18,600 of household income plus additional money for dependent children. Generally, partners and children can also make their own application as dependants, or apply at a later date. Once you have settled in the UK, you have the right to be joined by more relatives through the UK family visa scheme. In addition to your spouse/partner and children, your parents and any other dependant adult relatives can come and live with you if they meet the necessary requirements. Once they have lived in the UK for five years, they will then be able to apply for permanent residents themselves. If you have settled or pre-settled status through the EU Settlement Scheme, the following relatives can apply to join you if they have documents to prove the relationship: Spouse or partner, if the relationship started by 31 December 2020

Dependent children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren

Dependent parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents

Another type of dependent relative if they were living in the UK by 31 December 2020

Leave to remain for stateless persons living in the UK You can apply for a five-year leave to remain as a stateless person in the UK if you: Do not have citizenship in any country

Are unable to apply for permanent residence in any country

Are already living in the UK

Have not applied for asylum as you don’t fear persecution if you were to return to the country you were living in before coming to the UK You need to apply online and provide the following: Valid ID and any travel documents such as visas

Any evidence you have that proves your immigration status in the UK; for example, a letter from the UK Home Office

Any documentation that confirms that you are stateless

Documents that prove where you were living before you came to the UK The application is free and you can include your partner and any children under 18 as dependants. If your application is successful, you will be eligible to apply for settlement in the UK at the end of the five-year period if you meet all the requirements.

Losing your settlement rights in the UK In most cases, you will lose your permanent residence status in the UK if you leave the country for two years or more without returning. EU/EFTA nationals with settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme can leave the UK for up to five years without returning. You might be able to reapply and get ILR as a returning resident, and the cost of this is £516. Below are some other reasons why you might lose your UK permanent residence rights: If you are subject to a deportation order for criminal activity

If the UK Home Office finds out that you obtained your ILR by using fake or fraudulent documentation

What to do if your application for permanent residence is rejected If you feel that your application for ILR is unfairly rejected, you can appeal to the First-tier Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber). This is part of the UK judicial system which is separate from the government. If you are not eligible for a full appeal for any reason, then you might be able to file a reconsideration request on the decision. For general complaints about services provided by the UK visa and immigration authorities, you can file a complaint online. You will normally receive a response within 20 working days, or 12 weeks if the complaint is considered to be serious or complex. If you’re not happy with the outcome, you can ask for a review which can take up to another 20 days. Following this, you can take the matter to the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman if you are still unsatisfied. However, it is worth noting that appealing a visa decision can sometimes be a costly and lengthy exercise. Because of this, it is wise to get free advice before proceeding. Citizens Advice can provide you with support and signpost you to free or low-cost legal services.