An overview of housing in the UK Around 65% of Brits own their own home. The proportion of homeowners in the UK is lower than in most other European countries; homeownership in 2020 was most widespread in Albania (96.3%), Romania (96.1%), and Slovakia (92.3%). The UK’s homeownership rate is largely due to the right to buy scheme of the 1980s, which encouraged millions of renters to buy their homes from the government, although not nearly at the same rate seen in eastern European countries. Consequently, there is now a shortage of social housing, yet homes are still available to those in need. Renting, on the other hand, is common in London and other large cities in the UK, particularly among expats. Meanwhile, monthly rent is usually significantly lower in the north of England, Scotland, and Wales.

Buying a home in the UK There are no legal restrictions for expats buying a home in the UK. Furthermore, many banks have specific teams that offer expat mortgages and support expats throughout the property buying process. That said, if you have resided in the UK for less than two years or are not employed in the country, you will face stricter requirements, such as needing a larger deposit. You can read more about this in our article on mortgages in the UK. The first step when planning to buy a house in the UK is to appoint a solicitor to handle the administrative work with you. It can take months to complete a purchase, and your solicitor will oversee the process with you. There are several associated costs when buying a home in the UK. Firstly, all buyers are charged a Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) on purchases of more than £125,000, which usually comes in somewhere between 2% and 3% of the property price. Conveniently, banks typically have a Stamp Duty calculator on their websites. Secondly, the largest cost will be your deposit, anywhere from 5% to 40% of the overall property price. You can also expect to pay legal fees to your solicitor of £1,000 upwards. Finally, when the previous owner transfers the legal deeds of the property to you, you will pay land registration fees to the UK government. The UK government website outlines each step of buying a home in the UK. You can also browse property listings on estate agent websites and directories such as Rightmove and Zoopla.

Affordable housing in the UK Affordable housing is relative to your salary, defined by the Office for National Statistics as no more than 30% of your monthly income. As a result, those working low-income jobs struggle in London, where rental costs are high; for example, a two-bedroom apartment in Waterloo costs £2,500 to £3,000 per month to rent. Although there are no rent caps in place, landlords cannot raise the rent until the end of the tenancy contract. In addition to social and council housing, which is applicable for low-income earners, the UK government currently offers two affordable homeownership schemes, as follows: The Help to Buy: Equity Loan This aids first-time buyers with an equity loan towards the cost of buying a new-build home. To qualify, you must be over 18. The property must also be a new build and registered as part of the Help to Buy scheme. The scheme closes to new applications on 31 October 2022. Shared ownership homes If you cannot afford the deposit and mortgage payments for a home on the open market, you can also buy a home through the shared ownership scheme. This allows you to buy a share of the property, usually between 10% and 75% of the home’s market value, and pay rent to a landlord on the percentage that they own. However, you usually pay monthly ground rent and service charges, for example, towards the maintenance of communal areas. It’s also possible to buy more shares in your home as time goes on.

Sustainable housing in the UK The UK government has pledged that the country will reach net zero emissions by 2050. However, many local authorities have their own targets and are aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030. A current topic of discussion and protest across the UK is the issue of insulation, as much of the property in the UK is over 100 years old and does not meet modern, environmentally sustainable recommendations. Expatica’s guide to Follow these 10 steps towards sustainable living in the UK Read more A new green standard for new build homes was announced in 2019. The Future Homes Standard aims to bring an environmental revolution to home building and tackle climate change. The Future Homes Standard will see polluting fossil fuel heating systems such as gas boilers disallowed in new homes by 2025 in favor of clean technology, such as air source heat pumps and cutting-edge solar panels.

Selling a home in the UK Selling a property in the UK usually takes three or four months if there are no hold-ups or unexpected problems. That said, if you are in a ‘chain’ of buyers and sellers, it can certainly take longer. This is because there are many steps to go through when selling a property, as outlined by the property website YourMove: First, you need to find out the value of your property by inviting estate agents to conduct a free valuation. You then need to calculate the associated costs of the move and make sure it is within your budget. The next stage is to arrange an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), which rates your property’s energy efficiency. Once these steps are complete, you can put your house on the market with an estate agent who will photograph your property. You then need to prepare your property for viewings. You can show potential buyers around your home, or an estate agent can do this. If a viewer makes an offer, your estate agent will notify you by phone and writing. Once you accept an offer, you must find a solicitor to handle the ‘conveyancing,’ the legal paperwork that transfers your property to the buyer. When your solicitors have formally agreed on the sale, you receive a memorandum of sale. The buyer will then arrange a mortgage valuation with their bank and a house survey. Your solicitor will draft a contract of sale to send to the buyer’s solicitor. They then perform searches with the Land Registry and the Local Authority to check for any developments in the area, such as building works on the roads. Finally, you both sign the contract and arrange a date for completion when you move out and hand over the keys. Be aware that the offer on your house is not legally binding until you exchange the contracts.