Lucie Grace

Lucie is a British freelance writer, who lives and works nomadically between Asia and Europe. She grew up in Malta before living in London for 20 years and worked in universities in the UK’s capital before going freelance.

As well as the UK and Malta, she has lived in Croatia, India, Italy, and Thailand and has bylines in Business Insider, Fodor’s, The Independent, The Telegraph, and The Times. She is a big art gallery fan and has a particular interest in spa and bathing culture around the world.