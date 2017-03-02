Minimum wage in the UK Under the then-Labour government, the UK introduced its first official minimum wage in 1999. It was a move to tackle issues of low pay across the nation and help stimulate economic growth. The initial rate was £3.60 an hour for those over 22 years which, at the time, equated to a substantial increase in wage for many. The minimum wage is reviewed annually and calculated on a wage per hour. The Government takes advice from an independent body called the Low Pay Commission and subsequently sets the minimum wage. The reviewed UK minimum wage comes into effect at the start of April, in line with the new financial year. What is the difference between UK minimum wage and UK living wage? The differences between the UK’s National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage can be confusing for many new arrivals. Furthermore, there is also the Living Wage, which is also different. To help break it down for you: The National Minimum Wage is the mandatory pay for those in employment between the ages of 16 and 23, increasing with each age bracket. This is compulsory and set by the UK government.

The National Living Wage is the highest rate of minimum wage and must be paid to all employees over 23 years. This is compulsory and set by the UK government.

The UK Living Wage is set by the Living Wage Foundation as the suggested ‘real’ living wage in line with the actual cost of living. There are two suggestions from the foundation; one wage for London and one for the rest of the UK. This is not compulsory. How much is minimum wage? The minimum wage is determined by the age bracket you fall into. As of April 2022, these figures are: £4.81 (under 18 and apprenticeships)

£6.83 (18–20 year olds)

£9.18 (21–22 year olds)

£9.50 (23+ year olds – also known as National Living Wage) Accommodation provided by your employer can be taken into account when calculating the minimum wage. Any other benefit provided by the company, however, such as food, transport, childcare vouchers does not count towards your minimum wage in the UK. Tips, service charges, or cover charges directly from customers also do not influence minimum wage entitlement or the amount you receive. According to the International Labor Organization, the UK’s minimum/national living wage was the 12th-highest in the world in 2022. When converted to 2017 purchasing power parities (PPP$), UK workers earn no less than PPP$1,860 per month, similar to Ireland (PPP$1,928) and South Korea (PPP$1,831) but well behind Switzerland (PPP$3,415) and Türkiye (PPP$2,680). The average hourly earnings for full-time workers in the UK was £15.59 in 2021 while the minimum wage for those 23 and over (National Living Wage) was £8.91.

Minimum wage in the UK: exclusions and variations As an expat in the UK, you are typically entitled to the wages explained above. Furthermore, you are also able to enjoy the same workers’ rights as a UK citizen in terms of paid annual leave and sick pay. For more information on this and more, read our guide to labor law in the UK. Minimum wage entitlement includes workers who are: Part-time

Casual laborers (e.g., someone hired for one day)

Agency workers

Workers and homeworkers paid by the number of items they make

Apprentices

Trainees or workers on probation

Disabled workers

Agricultural workers

Foreign workers

Seafarers

Offshore workers Exclusions to minimum wage in the UK Be aware that minimum wage legislation in the UK does not cover all groups and positions. Indeed, people working within the following roles or industries are not entitled to receive minimum wage: Self-employed people running their own business

Company directors

People who are volunteers or voluntary workers

Workers on a government employment program, such as the Work Program

Members of the armed forces

Family members of the employer living in the employer’s home

Non-family members living in the employer’s home who share in the work and leisure activities and don’t pay for meals or accommodation (e.g., au pairs)

Workers younger than school leaving age (usually 16)

Higher and further education students on work experience or a work placement up to one year

People shadowing others at work

workers on government pre-apprenticeships schemes

People on the following European Union (EU) programs: Leonardo da Vinci, Erasmus+, Comenius

People working on a Jobcentre Plus Work trial for up to six weeks

Share fishermen

Prisoners

Variations by sector or region in the UK There are no variations on minimum or national living wage across sectors in the UK. London's minimum wage is set at the national rate, despite the cost of living being significantly higher than the cost of living elsewhere in the UK. The Living Wage Foundation, however, calculates a London Living Wage annually, which is in line with the costs of living in the city. This is not enforced by law and employers can choose if they wish to pay the London Living Wage. As of 2022, the Living Wage Foundation claims the real living wage should be set at £11.05 per hour in London and £9.90 per hour across the rest of the UK, as opposed to the National Living Wage set by Government at £9.50 per hour across the UK. This movement towards a real living wage in line with living costs has been popular in the UK, with almost 9,000 employers paying the voluntary 'Living Wage'. If you're unsure, you can ask your employer which minimum wage standard applies to your workplace. Minimum wage calculator in the UK If you're paid on a weekly or monthly salary, you should work out your equivalent hourly rate to check you're being paid at least the minimum wage. You can use the UK government's minimum wage calculator to check you are being paid at least minimum wage.

What to do if you’re not being paid the minimum wage in the UK Most companies abide by the UK’s labor laws and follow minimum wage legislation. However, there are still those who attempt to pay less. The government named and shamed 208 businesses in December 2021 for failing to pay their workers minimum wage. It is against the law to not follow these regulations. The government’s employment and tax department (HMRC) can fine businesses that violate this. Employers can also be taken to court on your behalf. £20,000 is the maximum fine for non-payment per worker and should employers fail to pay this, they can be banned from being a company director for 15 years. If you find you are earning below the correct minimum wage, the first thing to do is check your work contract and speak with your employer. If this doesn’t work, you should request payment records in writing from your company. Workers can make a complaint with HMRC on behalf of themselves or someone else, which can be anonymous. The Advisory, Conciliation, and Arbitration Service (ACAS) can also provide guidance and support through their confidential helpline. Citizens Advice also provides guidance for workers who find they are not being paid correctly.

Salaries and wages for expats in the UK Workers born outside the UK make up 18% of the workforce. In 2020, this included 2.44 million people born in the EU and 3.37 million people born outside the EU. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues surrounding Brexit, there was a large movement of people leaving the UK. Overall it remains unclear how the pandemic affected migration numbers and employment due to impacts on the data collection at the time. Unemployment rates for non-UK nationals have broadly followed a similar rise and fall to the UK-born population. However, in line with the economic downturn during the pandemic, the unemployment rate increased more sharply for migrants and immigrants than for UK citizens. Prior to Brexit, Poland was one of the top countries of origin for immigrants to the UK. According to the ONS, the Polish population in the UK peaked in 2017 at about 922,000, decreasing to 743,000 in 2021. The second largest group is Romanians (approximately 404,000), followed by India (361,000). The main sectors where expats find jobs are the hospitality, transport and storage and information, communication, and IT sectors.

What to do if your salary is too low in the UK The law in the UK protects you against discrimination in the workplace, including in relation to pay and benefits. It is best to speak with your employer first if you think your pay is incorrect, or are experiencing discrimination. If this does not help the situation, you can speak with ACAS, Citizens Advice, or your Trade Union representative if you are a member. Check to see if your sector has a trade union. It might be worth joining for support in matters such as unfair wages. Depending on the case, you may be able to take a claim to the employment tribunal. You may also be entitled to receive legal aid to help cover any legal fees.