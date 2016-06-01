Do your research Many expats moving to the UK will have a good understanding of what life is like in the country before they arrive, thanks largely to its portrayal in popular culture. However, the reality of everyday life in the United Kingdom is likely to be different from what you see on the screen. For example, the high number of opportunities in London is reflected in London’s high cost of living, but northern areas of the country are generally much more affordable. Similarly, while most large towns and cities have diverse populations and popular night-time economies, this is often not the case in more remote, rural locations. Notting Hill in London, UK (Photo: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images) To give you an idea of what to expect, make sure you read the following guides: An introduction to the United Kingdom

Cost of living in the UK

British etiquette Brexit and what it means for you In June 2016, residents of the UK voted to leave the European Union. Once the UK leaves the EU, freedom of movement – both of EU citizens to the UK and of UK citizens to Europe – is likely to end, along with many of the mutual benefits of membership enjoyed by citizens. However, negotiations are still taking place and at this stage, the actual date has not yet been confirmed. In the interim period, the UK is still a member state of the EU and things remain as they were before the Brexit vote. The likelihood is that there will be a transitional period after the leave date (of at least two years) and that EU citizens currently with UK residence will retain their rights – although this has yet to be officially confirmed.

Arrange your visa Are you familiar with the UK’s immigration requirements for you and your family? As the UK is currently an EU member state, EU/EFTA nationals can enter the UK without a visa and have the right to live in the UK if they are employed, self-employed, or registered as a job-seeker. Certain other nationals can also enter and reside in the UK visa-free, or stay visa-free for six months. If you’re unsure, check online at the UK Government’s website to see whether you need a UK work permit. For more information on UK immigration, see our complete guide to UK residence permits.

Manage your finances When moving to the United Kingdom, it’s essential that you get your finances in order to ensure you can support yourself and your family. This relates to any short-term money needs as well as long-term financial management, including: Bank accounts: Research your banking options before you arrive, including retail banks and mobile banking options in the UK. For more information, read our guide to opening a bank account in the UK.

Pensions, tax, and investments: Can your pension be transferred to the UK? How will your investments be affected? Find out before you move with our guide to the UK tax system and our guide to the UK pension system.

Move your vehicle Are you planning on taking your car with your to your new home in the UK? One of the most obvious differences about UK motoring is that locals drive on the left, not the right like the majority of other European countries. Trafalgar Square and Whitehall in Westminster, London, UK (Photo: Scott E Barbour/Getty Images) But that’s not the only difference about driving in the UK, so make sure you do your research beforehand. Find out more with our guide to driving in the United Kingdom.

Take care of your pet Do you have a family of furry friends? Before you move to the UK, it is essential you know the requirements on importing pets. The United Kingdom has certain restrictions on the importation of pets and animals that you may not be used to, including quarantine laws. Therefore, it is important that you prepare for the move well ahead of time. This will give you plenty of time to get all the required documents in order to avoid any delays or disappointment in the long run.

Find a place to live The UK is a surprisingly varied country when it comes to finding somewhere to live. Do you want to move into a London townhouse? Or maybe a rural cottage somewhere in the Welsh mountains? Whatever you prefer, the UK has a range of housing options for all price brackets. For more information on where to live, read our guide on the best places to live in the UK.

Start looking for a job Some expats moving to the United Kingdom will already have a job offer lined up. However, many decide to go to the UK without any promise of employment, which means they’ll have to go job-hunting. The UK has plenty of job possibilities for expats, although there are significant regional disparities in opportunities. For more information, read our guide to finding a job in the UK.

Look into childcare and schooling options Are you relocating to the UK with kids? Give them the best start in their new life by researching educational options ahead of time. Generally speaking, the UK has good options for public and private education. So, wherever you move you’ll have a range of choices when it comes to schooling. Whitby, UK (Photo: Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images) For more information, read our guide to the UK education system.

Brush up your language skills Part of the UK’s attractiveness to expats is the fact that English is the country’s official language. However, if you’re planning to work in the United Kingdom, you might want to consider improving your English skills. Whether you’re looking for conversational or business English, pick the course that’s right for you. If you’re planning to move to Wales, you might even want to learn Welsh, as well!

Your first week in the UK Everything planned for your move to the UK? Now, you need to make sure you hit the ground running when you arrive in your new home. To help you out, read our guide to settling into life in the UK.