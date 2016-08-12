Relocating to the UK from abroad Getting ready to move to the UK might seem overwhelming. As well as finding a job and arranging visas, you have to decide how to get your furniture and personal possessions to the UK. There are many things to consider when it comes to moving: how to keep your items safe and which method of transport will be most efficient. Cost and time are, of course, important, but it’s essential to check which customs apply to your items, especially since the UK is no longer in the European Union. If you’re fretting about the logistics, hiring an international removals company can make your move easier. These companies handle the entire move for you: packing, transport, customs, and unpacking. While it can alleviate some of the stress of moving, these services come at a high price. Therefore, it can be helpful to compare your relocation options to the UK on comparison platforms such as: Parcel ABC

The Relocator

ReloAdvisor

Sirelo Another option to find relocation companies in the UK is to check our directory.

Air freight options for relocation to the UK If you ship your belongings by air to the UK, there are plenty of airports to choose from. Heathrow airport handles by far the largest amount of cargo in the UK and is the busiest airport in Europe. Other international airports in the UK include: Belfast International Airport

Relocating to the UK with sea freight Another relocation option when you’re moving to the UK is to ship your belongings by sea. If you’re on a tight budget and have time on your side, this can save you a lot of money. The UK ports industry handles 95% of UK imports and exports, and there are 120 commercial ports in the country. The Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk handles most containers in the UK. Other ports include: Port of Immingham

Less than a container load (LCL) – for smaller houses or if you decide not to ship your entire household. Expatica’s guide to Find relocation services in the UK in our directory Read more Shipping LCL is slightly cheaper than FCL but can make your move take longer. This is because you need to wait for other shipments to fill the container. Freight shipping transit times But how long does shipping take? Depending on your distance to the UK, the time to receive your belongings can vary greatly. Here are some estimates of shipping times to the UK from different countries: Australia: 36–59 days

United States: 17–62 days Remember that these shipping times only account for the time spent traveling port to port. Once your items arrive on land, you will need to arrange transport to your new home. However, as the UK is surrounded by coastline, it shouldn’t take you too long to receive your belongings once they have left the port – usually no more than a day. Maritime freight costs You can save a lot of money by shipping by sea rather than air. It also often works out cheaper for heavy furniture, as the price is worked out according to volume or container size. The cost of transporting your goods by sea depends on the route they take and levels of demand. As a result, the price might vary month to month, so stay in touch with your shipping company and be aware of any changes. As an example, costs for ocean freight can range from $25–$140 per cubic meter. Added to this, you’ll need to account for any transport on either side of the port. Packing options When shipping by sea to the UK, you must pack your items securely. This is because ocean freight can undergo bad weather and damp conditions. In addition, if your move involves a lot of transfers, your belongings will need to be safely packed to deal with a lot of handling. When shipping LCL, your goods travel on pallets. There are some options for making your relocation to the UK eco-friendly, but you should check with your removals or delivery company to find what is sustainable and suitable for the journey. In addition, international removals companies often only insure items they’ve packed themselves. Finding a freight company Once you know how much stuff you have to ship, you can begin sourcing quotes from delivery companies. You can get a rough quote on most shipping companies’ websites, or you can explore comparison platforms such as: Freightos

Options for relocation to the UK with train and road freight Despite being surrounded by sea, the UK has road and rail connections with the rest of Europe. As well as the Channel Tunnel, several ferry routes operate between mainland Europe and the UK and between the islands that make up the country. You have several options if you decide to carry out your relocation to the UK by road: Drive your own belongings to the UK, crossing the sea by ferry or the Channel Tunnel

Hiring an international moving company Hiring an international relocation company is probably the most convenient option if you have a large amount to move. These companies usually handle all of the packing and shipping. This means that the logistics should be in safe hands and that you should receive sound advice on customs forms and inventory lists. If you choose to work with an international relocation service, get in touch with them to learn about their specific service. Speaking to them directly can give you a clearer idea of timing and costs. Some relocation companies working in the UK include: 1st Move International

Relocating pets and vehicles When relocating with animals and cars, the move becomes more complicated. Read on to find out what to consider when bringing pets and vehicles into the UK. Moving to the UK with pets If you bring a cat, dog, or ferret into Great Britain (England, Wales, and Scotland), it must be microchipped, have a pet passport (or health certificate), and be vaccinated against rabies. In some cases, dogs might need tapeworm treatment. Lengthy quarantines can apply if you don’t follow these rules. In addition, when flying to Great Britain, your pet must travel by one of the approved routes. Northern Ireland, on the other hand, follows the European Union Pet Travel Regulation. So if you move from an EU country to Northern Ireland, your pet needs a microchip, a rabies vaccination, an EU pet passport, and tapeworm treatment (for dogs). From elsewhere, you might need a health certificate from your vet, proof of other vaccinations, and blood tests. Bringing a vehicle into the UK If you want to drive in the UK, you can buy a new car or import your own. The process for importing a vehicle varies slightly depending on whether you are moving to Great Britain or Northern Ireland and whether you are moving from the EU or another non-EU country. Non-EU country to Great Britain or Northern Ireland: you must send a C384 form to UK Customs (HM Revenue and Customs, HMRC) within 14 days of your car’s arrival.

EU country to Northern Ireland: you must alert HMRC with the Notification of Vehicle Arrivals (NOVA) service. HMRC will then inform you whether or not you need to pay VAT. If you move permanently to the UK with your vehicle, you will likely be exempt from VAT and duties. Once you have confirmation from HMRC, you must register your car with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA). You can read the full conditions for importing a vehicle to the UK on the British Government website. Remember that you require car insurance to drive in the UK.

Customs and importing goods into the UK If you are transferring your residence to the UK, you can apply for relief from customs charges on your personal belongings. This is called Transfer of Residence (ToR) relief. EU residents moving to Northern Ireland do not need to apply for ToR relief, as their goods are exempt from customs charges thanks to freedom of movement. To be eligible for ToR relief, you must have been resident outside the UK for at least a year and import your items within a year of arriving. In addition, you must have owned these goods for six months or longer, and you may not sell them for at least a year after moving to the UK. You can apply for ToR relief on the UK Government website. Bear in mind that you will require several documents such as an inventory, ID, and proof of your non-UK address. There are several things that you must declare to customs when you arrive in the UK. This includes amounts of cash over €10,000, goods that you plan to sell, and restricted items. Helpfully, you can declare these online before entering the country.