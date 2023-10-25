Sarah Fairman

After growing up in a small village in Derbyshire, England, Sarah was ready to explore the wider world. Her love of languages and other cultures has taken her to Russia, Canada, and Uzbekistan. Eventually, she moved to the Netherlands to study and forgot to leave.

Before joining Expatica, she worked as a freelance writer, contributing to publications such as The Calvert Journal and Sentimental Journal. She enjoys learning all there is to know about languages and exploring new cities with friends.