Human and civil rights in Switzerland

Political rights in Switzerland Switzerland’s elections are widely considered free and fair. It ranks ninth on the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index 2021, scoring high for its electoral process and pluralism, but lagging in political participation. The country’s political system includes ‘direct democracy’ – a process through which voters take part in referendums to have their say on policy. These referendums happen regularly, as they are compulsory for amendments to the constitution, joining international organizations, and major law changes. Federal Government Palace in Bern Despite the numerous opportunities for the Swiss to weigh in on politics, there are still limitations on who can vote. The Swiss canton of Appenzell was the last jurisdiction in Europe to allow women the vote, in 1990. Nowadays, only Swiss citizens can vote at a federal level, but foreign nationals can vote on some cantonal and communal issues and join political parties. In addition, people with certain disabilities are not allowed to vote, a rule that the UN and others have criticized.

Swiss workers’ rights Swiss labor law allows internationals to seek work in the country. EU citizens may stay in Switzerland for three to six months to find a job, after which they can apply for a residence permit. Non-EU citizens will need to find employment that meets requirements and provides them with a work visa. Otherwise, you must be over 15 to work full-time. Children aged 13–14 may undertake light work for nine hours per week (up to 15 during school holidays). UN staff in Geneva on strike

Photo: Bayram Altug/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The law is comprehensive and explicit when it comes to workers rights. For example, the maximum number of hours you can work is 50 (45 in some cases). There is no nationwide minimum wage in Switzerland, but some cantons have set their own salary requirements. Furthermore, although you may join a labor union to protect your rights, only about 14% of Swiss workers belong to one. The right to strike is also protected by the constitution.

Swiss anti-racism and anti-discrimination legislation The Swiss Constitution, Civil Code, and Criminal Code prohibit discrimination based on ethnic origin, race, language, or religion. The Criminal Code also provides for punishment for disseminating hateful material, hate speech, denying genocide, and refusing to provide services to people of a certain race, origin, religion, or sexual orientation. This can lead to prison time or a fine. In addition, the Swiss Federal Department of Home Affairs publishes a list of contact points and advice centers for those affected by racism and discrimination. Expatica’s guide to Learn about diversity in Switzerland Read more Although the law bans racial and religious discrimination, in reality, some groups still face challenges. For example, 51% of Swiss voters supported a 2021 referendum seeking to ban full-face veils (burqas). The referendum campaign divided Swiss society, with Swiss law makers arguing that it would aid law enforcement. In addition, proponents of the ban also felt that religious veils were a symbol of the oppression of women and were not culturally acceptable in Swiss society. Critics of the ban argued that it singled out the Muslim community and violated women’s rights and freedom of expression and religion.

Migrant and refugee rights in Switzerland People seeking asylum in Switzerland need to file an asylum application from within the country – at the border, an airport, or a reception center. In rare situations, it’s also possible to apply for a humanitarian visa from Swiss representation abroad. The Swiss State Secretariat for Migration then decides whether to accept the application, based on whether they believe the applicant needs protection. In total, this decision should take no longer than 140 days (for an accelerated procedure) or a year (for the extended procedure). People applying for asylum have the right to free counselling and legal representation when they arrive at a federal reception center. Unaccompanied children receive help from a ‘person of trust.’ Asylum seekers who receive a positive decision receive a B permit, which lasts for a year initially, and is renewed by the relevant canton. Those who have not been granted asylum might receive an F permit, which allows them to stay in Switzerland provisionally, providing it is not safe to return to their home country. You can read about the different permits and rights on the UNHCR website. For the first three months after applying for asylum, applicants may not work. In addition, while they are waiting for a decision on their application, they may not travel abroad, except in exceptional circumstances. Recognized refugees may travel abroad, but may not visit their country of origin. Those who receive a negative decision need to file an appeal within five days. Expatica’s guide to Discover ways to help refugees Read more The Swiss Centre of Expertise in Human Rights (SCHR) has found that many complex cases are being handled in accelerated proceedings (PDF), and there are many errors made regarding the clarification of facts and procedures. In addition, the SCHR criticizes the decision that immigration officials may legally access mobile phone data to verify refugees’ identities. There are also issues with communication between legal representation and health professionals, and a lack of legal representation for those in detention.