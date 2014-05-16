An introduction to Switzerland

Geography of Switzerland Switzerland is not a huge country, but despite being just 41,286 square kilometers, it certainly packs a lot into its borders. The landlocked country sits on the cusp of western and central Europe. It shares borders with Germany in the north, Italy in the south, France to the west, and Austria and Lichtenstein in the east. As such, all of Europe is within easy reach. The Swiss cantons The country is rightly famous for its lakes and mountains. While the Swiss Alps, which lie in the south of the country, might be the most famous, the Jura Mountains in the north are just as impressive. The country is also home to numerous lakes, including famous Lake Geneva and Lake Constance, as well as the Rhine River, which cuts a path through the country. Expatica’s guide to Discover the top 10 places to visit in Switzerland Read more There are 26 cantons in Switzerland, all of which are quite different. The languages spoken vary: some cantons are mainly French-speaking, while others speak mostly German or Italian. Some are deeply religious and others are stoutly atheist. And some cantons are more urban and industrial than their agrarian neighbors.

Most countries in Europe have long recorded histories that stretch back centuries, if not millennia. Similarly, Switzerland’s history can be traced back to around 500 BC. That said, the Switzerland that we know today is a relatively modern creation. Here are some milestone moments in Swiss history: 500BC: The first settlers – the Helvetians – arrive, leading to the Confederation Helvetique (which is where the shorthand for Switzerland, CH, comes from).

150BC: The Romans arrive, set up the first of Switzerland’s vineyards, and establish a wine tradition.

AD1291: Switzerland’s oldest constitution, the Federal Charter, is signed.

1522: The Affair of the Sausages leads to the Protestant Reformation in Switzerland.

1648: The signing of the Treaty of Westphalia marks the beginning of modern Switzerland as European powers finally recognize the independent Swiss Confederation.

1699: The earliest fondue recipe is published in a book in Zurich.

1815: The end of the Napoleonic Wars certifies Swiss independence and neutrality.

1848: Modern Switzerland and its constitution are born after a civil war, and the country becomes a federal state.

1863: The Red Cross is founded in Geneva.

1875: Chocolatier Daniel Peter creates milk chocolate.

1934: The Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) is created, leading to Switzerland’s reputation for privacy in banking.

1971: Women (finally) get the vote.

2002: Switzerland joins the United Nations.

Swiss lifestyle and culture The Swiss love to take advantage of the wealth of nature on their doorstep. As such, many residents spend their free time exploring the great outdoors. They might go hiking in the mountains in spring, swim in the many rivers and lakes in summer, and hit the ski slopes in winter. Another popular activity is visiting badis, which are essentially Swiss bathhouses. There are various types of badis to take a dip in, including outdoor badis in summer, indoor badis in winter, and mineral badis to soothe aching muscles. On a warm summer day, locals like to float down the Aare in Bern Switzerland also has a rich cultural life. The country hosts numerous festivals throughout the year, from Basel’s famous Fasnacht and the Montreux Jazz Festival to Geneva’s Fête de L’Escalade and the Locarno International Film Festival. There are also plenty of eclectic traditional festivals such as the Eidgenössisches Jodelfest (a yodeling festival) and the Alpabfahrt cow festival. Expatica’s guide to Check out these exciting festivals in Switzerland Read more The country also boasts an extensive literary heritage. Most people associate Switzerland with Heidi, the popular children’s book character who lives in the Swiss Alps with her grandfather. However, the world of Swiss literature goes far beyond this. A Swiss stamp featuring Heidi by author Johanna Spyri In fact, philosopher and writer Jean-Jacques Rousseau was born in Geneva, while Germaine de Stael came from a Genevan family, and her husband Benjamin Constant was from Lausanne. Similarly, Biel-born Robert Walser was a pioneer of modernist literature.

Food and drink in Switzerland Switzerland has a robust tradition of agriculture, and because of this, Swiss cuisine heavily favors fresh seasonal produce. Meat is also popular and Switzerland boasts some of the most expensive in the world. If you get the chance, try the OMA barbecued Bratwurst in St. Gallen, or the heaping Berner Platte which includes everything from pork chops to pigs ears. Seafood is also popular and many Swiss dishes incorporate whitefish, perch, pike, and trout. Seasonal fruits and vegetables are widely available too, so you can expect to feast on white asparagus in spring, pumpkins in autumn, and berries in summer. Bread is a staple of Swiss cuisine and each city and canton has its own specialty. St. Gallen and Basel, for instance, bake Brot while Ticino makes Pane Ticinese. Of course, Switzerland is also famous for its cheese – and fondue – which includes Emmentaler, Gruyère, Vacherin, and Appenzeller. Expatica’s guide to Hungry? Check out these top 10 Swiss dishes with recipes Read more The country also has robust beer and wine industries which are certainly worth exploring. The most popular Swiss beers are Calanda Lager and Hopfenperle, but brews from the country’s French-speaking regions are often made in a heavy Belgian style. The Swiss also enjoy their own sodas such as Passaia, a popular passion fruit drink, and Appenzell Flauder, a fruity blend made with elderberries and lemon balm.

Politics, government, and administration in Switzerland Switzerland’s constitution is largely inspired by that of the United States and was formally adopted in 1848. Of course, it has undergone significant changes since then and was recently revised in 2000. The constitution is the main governing document in the country and covers everything from establishing governing rules and the rights of citizens to maintaining political balance. The Swiss political system is sometimes called a consociational democracy because power is shared between many societal stakeholders. The Swiss Federal Palace (Bundeshaus) in Bern All Swiss citizens above the age of 18 can vote. However, that doesn’t mean they exercise that right. The country has a low level of voter participation, with less than half of the population heading to the polls on average. Nevertheless, the federal government defers to the judgment of its voters. In fact, it is common for the Swiss to hold referendums on a host of issues to decide whether a topic should be addressed or passed into law. The Federal Assembly largely consists of a coalition of four different political parties: the Centre (a union of the Conservative Democratic Party and the Christian Democrat People’s Party), the Social Democratic Party, FDP.The Liberals, and the Swiss People’s Party. This coalition government oversees many affairs of state including security, transport, the economy, the military, and the judicial system. Of course, it is also responsible for foreign policy. At the federal level, Switzerland maintains neutrality in foreign affairs. In fact, it only joined the United Nations in 2002 after a referendum. Some government functions are also the responsibility of Switzerland’s cantons. As such, each canton is responsible for its own education and health policies, as well as its public infrastructure.

Crime and policing in Switzerland Switzerland is one of the safest countries in the world. It placed 11th in the Global Peace Index in 2022 and has a homicide rate of 0.3 per 100,000 people, significantly lower than the OECD average (2.6). Of course, you still have to watch out for petty crimes like pick-pocketing. The bigger cities – including Zurich and Geneva – report the most violent crimes, which include aggravated assault and sexual crimes. Cybercrime, in particular, is a growing concern in Switzerland, with nearly 30,351 offenses reported in 2021. Criminal law is the responsibility of the federal government. However, sentences are usually carried out by cantons. You should also be aware that there are many different emergency numbers in Switzerland, depending on what services you need and which canton you are in.

Health, welfare, and social security in Switzerland We already know that the Swiss enjoy a very high quality of life, have a good work-life balance, and are generally quite happy with their lot in life. This is mostly because they also enjoy solid social support from the government. The country also has an excellent healthcare system, which is partly due to the fact that it is universal and operates at a very high standard. Unlike other countries, the Swiss healthcare system is not paid for through taxes. Instead, each individual makes contributions to different Swiss health insurance schemes, which are mostly run by cantons. All of this is underpinned by big government spending; for instance, Switzerland spent over €9,000 per resident on healthcare in 2019. Most people, including expats, also choose to buy private health insurance. There are around 60 registered health insurance companies in Switzerland, each of which offers the same benefits in their basic health insurance policies. Companies are obliged to accept anyone who applies, regardless of pre-existing health conditions. You are free to choose your own insurer and can change companies once a year if you give notice. Some of the leading health insurance companies in Switzerland include the following: Allianz Care

Cigna Global In addition to making health insurance contributions, everyone in Switzerland has to contribute to social insurance schemes. As such, all expats have to take out social insurance schemes to access Swiss social benefits. Because of this, everyone can access a full range of social protections, including pensions, unemployment, and maternity benefits.

Work and business in Switzerland There are over 5.12 million Swiss residents in the workforce. Of these, 51.4% are full-time or part-time employees and 8.5% are self-employed. The number of jobs available has been steadily rising, so much so that there are more jobs available than Swiss working residents, with 5.3 million jobs available as of 2022. The service sector is a major money-spinner for Switzerland, which generates some 74% of the country’s GDP. Trade is also important, and the European Union is Switzerland’s biggest trading partner. Its major exports are chemicals, pharmaceuticals, machinery, electronics, and, of course, watches. As you might expect, Swiss business culture is as restrained as the rest of society. People are generally very formal and conservative in business environments and usually communicate very directly but politely. Similarly, the Swiss also expect punctuality, frugality, and tolerance in business. Notably, people in Switzerland have a reputation for working harder than their European counterparts. Although office hours are usually from Monday to Friday, between 08:00 and 17:30, flexible hours are becoming more acceptable. Employees also enjoy at least four weeks of annual leave.

Environment and climate in Switzerland Switzerland has a continental climate, which means that it experiences the full expression of each of the four seasons. Winters are often long and cold, while summers can be quite mild. However, due to the country’s geographic variations, the weather can also vary across the country. There are three main climate zones: the mountainous Alps, the flat Central Plateau (home to Zurich, Bern, and Geneva), and Mediterranean Ticino in the south. Zermatt, Switzerland Although the average population density of Switzerland is 219 people per square kilometer, it is spread quite unevenly across the country. Because much of the terrain consists of mountains and lakes, the main urban areas fall within the Central Plateau. As such, this is where most people live.

Great places to visit in Switzerland While Swiss cities are stunning, there are plenty of fantastic places to visit in the countryside. Here are just a few suggestions: Château de Chillon – a 10th-century fort and castle near Montreux that was once home to the Counts of Savoy.

Jungfraujoch – Switzerland’s highest point offers mountain climbing, toboggan, and the famous Jungfrau railway.

Schweizerischer Nationalpark – amazing scenery abounds in Switzerland, but the country’s only national park may be the cream of the crop. Expect glaciers, meadows, hiking trails, and plenty of animals.

Lugano – sometimes called the “Monte Carlo of Switzerland,” this is the Mediterranean jewel of Switzerland and offers museums, nature, and a charming lakeside appeal. Oeschinensee Wengen – located in Bernese Oberland, this Alpine resort village features mountainside timber chalets and belle époque hotels.

Lake Oeschinen – a go-to destination for sports and outdoor activities of all kinds – and it has great biodiversity, too!

St. Moritz – one of the world’s oldest ski resorts is nestled in the Engadin Alpine valley and continues to attract high-fliers during the winter.

Villars-sur-Ollon – this upscale resort town offers panoramas over Mont Blanc and Lake Geneva along with three snow parks, thermal springs, hiking, and so much more.

Public holidays in Switzerland Unfortunately, federally-mandated public holidays are few and far between in Switzerland. These are the only country-wide public holidays on offer: New Year’s Day: 1 January

Easter Monday: in April

Ascension Day: in May

Swiss National Day: 1 August

Christmas: 25 December However, each canton has its own roster of public and school holidays which are in line with local customs and religious affiliations. For example, the Christian holiday of Epiphany is a public holiday in the cantons of Lucerne, Ticino, and Uri, while Neuchâtel celebrates its historical Republic Day on 1 March. In addition, Carnival is celebrated in late February. Although this is not an official holiday, many Swiss either get (or take) the day off.