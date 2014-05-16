An introduction to Switzerland

What’s the first image that springs to mind when you think of Switzerland? If it’s cheese, chocolate, banking, or mountains, then you have the same impression of the country as most people. But the reality is that there is so much more to this landlocked European country than its stereotypes.
Of course, Switzerland does have all those things and is all the better for it. After all, stereotypes have to come from somewhere. However, if you are moving to this surprisingly diverse country, you will soon discover a land of diverse natural landscapes, a variety of cuisines and languages, and compelling cities steeped in history. To help you navigate your move, here are the ins and outs of living in Switzerland, including the following topics:
Living in Switzerland
Switzerland has long been an attractive destination for expats and for good reason. The country has stunning natural landscapes, great tourist attractions, solid infrastructure, and a very high quality of life. In fact, two of its cities – Zurich (Zürich) and Geneva (Genève) rank in the top 10 cities on the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2022 Global Liveability Index. Zurich also placed fourth in the 2022 Global Cities and Happiness Ranking.
Much of this is because Switzerland prioritizes safety, efficiency, and good living. It is considered to be one of the safest countries in the world; although, of course, you still have to watch for minor annoyances like petty theft. Swiss public transport is also highly efficient and provides great links throughout the country and beyond.
The education system in Switzerland is of an exceedingly high level, which results in a highly innovative economy. The country’s healthcare system is also one of the best in the world. And finally, to protect its abundant nature, Switzerland is very environmentally conscious. In fact, the country ranked ninth on the 2022 Environmental Performance Index. This is largely due to its great air quality, safe drinking water, and efficient waste management. And this is all before we’ve even gotten to the nation’s iconic food, which includes world-famous chocolate and cheese.
There are around 2.2 million foreign residents living among Switzerland’s 8.7 million permanent resident population. The majority of these are from EU states, including Italy, Germany, Portugal, and France. However, there are also roughly 180,800 residents of Asian descent, and 116,200 from Africa. Thanks to its reasonably multicultural population, expats immediately feel welcome in the country, especially in the bigger cities.
Geography of Switzerland
Switzerland is not a huge country, but despite being just 41,286 square kilometers, it certainly packs a lot into its borders. The landlocked country sits on the cusp of western and central Europe. It shares borders with Germany in the north, Italy in the south, France to the west, and Austria and Lichtenstein in the east. As such, all of Europe is within easy reach.
The country is rightly famous for its lakes and mountains. While the Swiss Alps, which lie in the south of the country, might be the most famous, the Jura Mountains in the north are just as impressive. The country is also home to numerous lakes, including famous Lake Geneva and Lake Constance, as well as the Rhine River, which cuts a path through the country.
There are 26 cantons in Switzerland, all of which are quite different. The languages spoken vary: some cantons are mainly French-speaking, while others speak mostly German or Italian. Some are deeply religious and others are stoutly atheist. And some cantons are more urban and industrial than their agrarian neighbors.
The main cities in Switzerland
Whether you are trying to figure out the best city to live in or simply planning to visit other parts of Switzerland, these are the major cities you should know about.
Geneva
Switzerland’s most famous city, with a population of around 500,000, is built around scenic Lake Geneva and its iconic Jet d’Eau (fountain). Nearby, the gorgeous Old Town is perfect for sipping on alfresco drinks and exploring the many small boutiques, bookshops, and art galleries along the winding cobblestone streets. The city is also shaking off its formerly stuffy reputation thanks to the constant flow of internationals, young professionals, and a slew of offbeat nightlife options.
With so many international organizations based in Geneva, including the Red Cross, United Nations, and the World Health Organization, there’s also plenty of work to accommodate the highly educated population. And when you need to get away, you will find easy transport links to all of Europe.
Bern
The UNESCO-listed Old City of Bern is the capital of Switzerland. Bears are the symbol of Bern and the city is notorious for its famous pit with wild roaming bears (Bärengraben). However, thankfully, Bern’s three resident bears can now be found roaming around the spacious and leafy Bärenpark down by the river.
There are many expat residents living in this vibrant city of just over a million, all drawn to its small-town vibe and laid-back charm. It also boasts many boutiques which have created a shopper’s paradise in the city. Like many major hubs in Switzerland, Bern offers great connections to the rest of Switzerland and beyond.
Lugano
Lugano is the anomaly of Switzerland. Located within the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino and on the shores of Lake Lugano, the town has a distinctly Mediterranean feel. This is hardly surprising, given that Italy is located just an hour away. Expats and visitors alike flock to the sunny south of Switzerland to sample a taste of la dolce vita which includes a balmy climate, palm trees, and café culture.
Basel
Located on the French and German borders, Basel is a major draw for expats living in Switzerland. Although it is cozy, with a population of just under 200,000, the city boasts a vibrant nightlife scene and plenty of cultural offerings. The Old Town (Altstadt) is the heart of the city, offering plenty of bars, restaurants, and shops. Further afield, Basel is home to some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, including Bayer and La Roche.
Because of its location, residents have easy access to Germany’s Black Forest, the Jura Mountains, the Rhine River, and the charming border towns of France. In fact, many residents might work in Basel but live across the border to avoid the notoriously expensive Swiss rents.
Lucerne
Living in this German-speaking city of 400,000 is practically like living in a fairy tale. A stunning lakeside location with snow-capped mountains in the distance? Check. Historic medieval architecture with compelling backstories? It’s there. Small-town charm with big-city amenities? Absolutely. What’s more, the cost of living is more affordable than the bigger cities, too.
Zurich
As Switzerland’s economic center, Zurich, with its population of 1.5 million, also stakes a claim as the second most expensive city in the world. Despite this, for many expats, it is worth shelling out the extra francs to live there. After all, the city offers great public transport, a gorgeous lake, and numerous cultural and family attractions to explore. Of course, a slew of noteworthy bars and restaurants are a given.
From here, you can also get to anywhere you want thanks to the city’s abundant international links. Whether you’re looking to escape to the Alps, enjoy a weekend getaway in Paris, or an island break in Greece, you’re just a short flight (or train ride) away.
Switzerland: facts and figures
- Almost 30% of the Swiss population is foreign-born.
- The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) is located in Geneva.
- There are over 7,000 lakes in Switzerland, but the biggest is the famous Lake Geneva.
- Switzerland recognizes animals as having rights in its constitution.
- There are four national languages in Switzerland: German, French, Italian, and Romansh.
- There are 10,850 named mountains in the country.
- Watches became a Swiss icon in the 16th century when Calvinists banned jewelry. Jewelers began selling watches, as these were an acceptable loophole.
- Switzerland is very environmentally friendly; in fact, it is a world leader in recycling and waste management.
- The Red Cross was founded in Geneva, and the Red Cross symbol is the Swiss flag in reversed colors.
- The psychodelic drug LSD was created in Basel by a Swiss scientist.
- Albert Einstein developed his most famous equation (E=mc²) while living in Bern, and you can visit his former apartment at Kramgasse 49.
- Switzerland’s Grindelwald Mountains appeared in many Star Wars films.
- The Swiss are pros at tennis and have produced multiple legends including Roger Federer, Martina Hingis, and Stanislas Wawrinka.
Switzerland: key historical dates
Most countries in Europe have long recorded histories that stretch back centuries, if not millennia. Similarly, Switzerland’s history can be traced back to around 500 BC. That said, the Switzerland that we know today is a relatively modern creation. Here are some milestone moments in Swiss history:
- 500BC: The first settlers – the Helvetians – arrive, leading to the Confederation Helvetique (which is where the shorthand for Switzerland, CH, comes from).
- 150BC: The Romans arrive, set up the first of Switzerland’s vineyards, and establish a wine tradition.
- AD1291: Switzerland’s oldest constitution, the Federal Charter, is signed.
- 1522: The Affair of the Sausages leads to the Protestant Reformation in Switzerland.
- 1648: The signing of the Treaty of Westphalia marks the beginning of modern Switzerland as European powers finally recognize the independent Swiss Confederation.
- 1699: The earliest fondue recipe is published in a book in Zurich.
- 1815: The end of the Napoleonic Wars certifies Swiss independence and neutrality.
- 1848: Modern Switzerland and its constitution are born after a civil war, and the country becomes a federal state.
- 1863: The Red Cross is founded in Geneva.
- 1875: Chocolatier Daniel Peter creates milk chocolate.
- 1934: The Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) is created, leading to Switzerland’s reputation for privacy in banking.
- 1971: Women (finally) get the vote.
- 2002: Switzerland joins the United Nations.
Economy and living standards in Switzerland
Given that Switzerland is the second most expensive country in the world, you might expect that it has a booming economy and high living standards. In fact, the OECD Better Life Index rates it as having the third-highest household disposable income at US$39,697/year; one of the highest in Europe. Similarly, it has an 80% employment rate, the highest in the OECD. The Swiss also believe strongly in their quality of life. As such, 94% report having a very strong support network. In addition, they rate their life satisfaction at 7.5 out of 10, only behind the Nordic countries.
Of course, this all comes at a cost (quite literally) as the cost of living in Switzerland is among the highest in the world. Furthermore, Zurich and Geneva always rank among the most expensive cities in the world.
Nevertheless, Switzerland has one of the world’s most advanced free-market economies and because of this, it is an economic powerhouse.
The Swiss banking industry is notorious and very robust, although there are other major industries, too. For instance, it has a well-developed industrial sector that specializes in food processing, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals; not to mention major exports such as watches, chocolate, and cheese. Tourism is, of course, another major moneymaker for the country.
Swiss people and society
Switzerland has a population of approximately 8.7 million people, and the main foreign group in the country is German, with approximately 311,000 residing in the country. The next most common nationality is Italian, with approximately 328,000 residents, followed by the French, with roughly 151,000 residents.
There is a significant number of immigrants in Switzerland. In fact, in 2020, there were 165,600 new immigrants in Switzerland and 41,100 people acquired Swiss citizenship. Most migrants are aged between 20 and 39. Despite this, the population is an aging one, which is mostly because of a low birth rate (around 1.5 as of 2020) and longer life expectancy.
Language and religion
There are four official languages in Switzerland. Swiss-German is the most common language – in fact, some 62% of the population speak it. At 22.8%, French is the second most widely spoken language, followed by Italian which accounts for 8%. Although it is an official language, only 0.5% of the Swiss population speaks Romansh. A further 23% speak other languages. This figure has increased from 19.3% in 2010, largely due to increasing immigration.
Just like languages, there are many different religions in Switzerland. Although 38% of the population are Roman Catholics, a further 25% are affiliated with Protestant or Reformed Churches. Atheism is also common, with 24% of Swiss people considering themselves non-religious. Jews, Buddhists, and Hindus account for less than 3% of the total population.
Society
The Swiss have a reputation for being rather cold, but really, they are simply reserved and respect privacy. That said, they do warm up as you get better acquainted, and can be very friendly. Of course, they are also very punctual and practical. Politeness is also highly valued in the country. As a society, Switzerland is not particularly structured around class. Indeed, there is no class system per se, although social stratification does occur according to wealth. This is somewhat hard to spot, however, due to the fact that the Swiss are very discreet when it comes to how affluent they are; not to mention the general sense of shame surrounding poverty.
Notably, Swiss society is also largely patriarchal. In fact, because of the dominance of men in societal roles, women only gained the right to vote in 1971. Women still earn 11% less than men for the same job. Nuclear families are also still very common throughout Switzerland, although other family models have become more acceptable since the 1980s.
Swiss lifestyle and culture
The Swiss love to take advantage of the wealth of nature on their doorstep. As such, many residents spend their free time exploring the great outdoors. They might go hiking in the mountains in spring, swim in the many rivers and lakes in summer, and hit the ski slopes in winter. Another popular activity is visiting badis, which are essentially Swiss bathhouses. There are various types of badis to take a dip in, including outdoor badis in summer, indoor badis in winter, and mineral badis to soothe aching muscles.
Switzerland also has a rich cultural life. The country hosts numerous festivals throughout the year, from Basel’s famous Fasnacht and the Montreux Jazz Festival to Geneva’s Fête de L’Escalade and the Locarno International Film Festival. There are also plenty of eclectic traditional festivals such as the Eidgenössisches Jodelfest (a yodeling festival) and the Alpabfahrt cow festival.
The country also boasts an extensive literary heritage. Most people associate Switzerland with Heidi, the popular children’s book character who lives in the Swiss Alps with her grandfather. However, the world of Swiss literature goes far beyond this.
In fact, philosopher and writer Jean-Jacques Rousseau was born in Geneva, while Germaine de Stael came from a Genevan family, and her husband Benjamin Constant was from Lausanne. Similarly, Biel-born Robert Walser was a pioneer of modernist literature.
Food and drink in Switzerland
Switzerland has a robust tradition of agriculture, and because of this, Swiss cuisine heavily favors fresh seasonal produce. Meat is also popular and Switzerland boasts some of the most expensive in the world. If you get the chance, try the OMA barbecued Bratwurst in St. Gallen, or the heaping Berner Platte which includes everything from pork chops to pigs ears. Seafood is also popular and many Swiss dishes incorporate whitefish, perch, pike, and trout. Seasonal fruits and vegetables are widely available too, so you can expect to feast on white asparagus in spring, pumpkins in autumn, and berries in summer.
Bread is a staple of Swiss cuisine and each city and canton has its own specialty. St. Gallen and Basel, for instance, bake Brot while Ticino makes Pane Ticinese. Of course, Switzerland is also famous for its cheese – and fondue – which includes Emmentaler, Gruyère, Vacherin, and Appenzeller.
The country also has robust beer and wine industries which are certainly worth exploring. The most popular Swiss beers are Calanda Lager and Hopfenperle, but brews from the country’s French-speaking regions are often made in a heavy Belgian style. The Swiss also enjoy their own sodas such as Passaia, a popular passion fruit drink, and Appenzell Flauder, a fruity blend made with elderberries and lemon balm.
Politics, government, and administration in Switzerland
Switzerland’s constitution is largely inspired by that of the United States and was formally adopted in 1848. Of course, it has undergone significant changes since then and was recently revised in 2000. The constitution is the main governing document in the country and covers everything from establishing governing rules and the rights of citizens to maintaining political balance. The Swiss political system is sometimes called a consociational democracy because power is shared between many societal stakeholders.
All Swiss citizens above the age of 18 can vote. However, that doesn’t mean they exercise that right. The country has a low level of voter participation, with less than half of the population heading to the polls on average. Nevertheless, the federal government defers to the judgment of its voters. In fact, it is common for the Swiss to hold referendums on a host of issues to decide whether a topic should be addressed or passed into law.
The Federal Assembly largely consists of a coalition of four different political parties: the Centre (a union of the Conservative Democratic Party and the Christian Democrat People’s Party), the Social Democratic Party, FDP.The Liberals, and the Swiss People’s Party.
This coalition government oversees many affairs of state including security, transport, the economy, the military, and the judicial system. Of course, it is also responsible for foreign policy. At the federal level, Switzerland maintains neutrality in foreign affairs. In fact, it only joined the United Nations in 2002 after a referendum.
Some government functions are also the responsibility of Switzerland’s cantons. As such, each canton is responsible for its own education and health policies, as well as its public infrastructure.
Rights and freedoms in Switzerland
The Swiss strongly believe in human rights and the country often ranks among the best for civil and political rights. Switzerland has also signed all of the international human rights charters and Geneva Conventions. In fact, the promotion of human rights and democracy is one of the country’s official policy goals.
Similarly, Switzerland affords quite progressive rights and policies to its LGBTQ+ community and currently ranks 12th on the LGBTQ+ Travel Safety Index out of 203 countries in 2022. These ratings are based on Asher and Lyric Fergusson’s research into civil rights, safety, parenting rights, freedom of expression, and whether it is an excellent place to live for LGBT+ people. Switzerland has improved since the previous year, when it ranked 25th out of 149 countries.
Since 1999, the Swiss Constitution has guaranteed LGBTQ+ citizens equal treatment before the law, so much so that homophobic discrimination became a criminal offense in 2020. Switzerland also recognizes same-sex unions as of 2007 and legalized same-sex marriage in 2020.
Although women were given the right to vote in Switzerland in 1971, they have yet to achieve full gender equality within Swiss society due to the gender pay gap. Legally, however, women’s rights in Switzerland match those of men, and there are significant legal protections set up to protect women against discrimination and abuse.
Crime and policing in Switzerland
Switzerland is one of the safest countries in the world. It placed 11th in the Global Peace Index in 2022 and has a homicide rate of 0.3 per 100,000 people, significantly lower than the OECD average (2.6). Of course, you still have to watch out for petty crimes like pick-pocketing. The bigger cities – including Zurich and Geneva – report the most violent crimes, which include aggravated assault and sexual crimes. Cybercrime, in particular, is a growing concern in Switzerland, with nearly 30,351 offenses reported in 2021.
Criminal law is the responsibility of the federal government. However, sentences are usually carried out by cantons. You should also be aware that there are many different emergency numbers in Switzerland, depending on what services you need and which canton you are in.
Health, welfare, and social security in Switzerland
We already know that the Swiss enjoy a very high quality of life, have a good work-life balance, and are generally quite happy with their lot in life. This is mostly because they also enjoy solid social support from the government. The country also has an excellent healthcare system, which is partly due to the fact that it is universal and operates at a very high standard.
Unlike other countries, the Swiss healthcare system is not paid for through taxes. Instead, each individual makes contributions to different Swiss health insurance schemes, which are mostly run by cantons. All of this is underpinned by big government spending; for instance, Switzerland spent over €9,000 per resident on healthcare in 2019.
Most people, including expats, also choose to buy private health insurance. There are around 60 registered health insurance companies in Switzerland, each of which offers the same benefits in their basic health insurance policies. Companies are obliged to accept anyone who applies, regardless of pre-existing health conditions. You are free to choose your own insurer and can change companies once a year if you give notice. Some of the leading health insurance companies in Switzerland include the following:
In addition to making health insurance contributions, everyone in Switzerland has to contribute to social insurance schemes. As such, all expats have to take out social insurance schemes to access Swiss social benefits. Because of this, everyone can access a full range of social protections, including pensions, unemployment, and maternity benefits.
Education in Switzerland
The education system in Switzerland is split into four sections: primary, lower secondary, upper secondary, and tertiary level education.
Although you can enroll your child in a public school, many expats prefer to send them to a private international school. Either way, your child will enjoy a high-quality education in a multicultural environment.
The State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI) oversees education at the federal level in Switzerland. That said, each canton is free to create its own educational structure, including its curricula.
Most Swiss children begin their education at the age of four, in kindergarten. Notably, education is only compulsory until they reach the age of 15, meaning that part of secondary school in Switzerland is optional. During this time, they will progress through primary school and lower secondary school. They can then choose to continue their education at upper secondary schools, technical colleges, or baccalaureate schools.
Swiss qualifications
In Switzerland, different finishing certificates are awarded, depending on the type of school a student attends. At technical schools – known as Vocational Education and Training (VET) schools – most students receive a Federal VET certificate or diploma, or the Federal vocational baccalaureate (Berufsmaturität/maturité professionelle). These are specialized awards that also allow admission to universities of applied science.
Students at baccalaureate schools, however, earn a Matura or Maturité which can be used to apply to a wider range of tertiary courses. Switzerland is famous for creating the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program, and this is the main certificate awarded at the country’s private and international schools. However, depending on the school, students are also able to graduate with A-Levels or SATs.
Swiss universities
The universities in Switzerland are truly world-class. In fact, the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 includes 12 Swiss institutions on its list.
There were nearly 260,000 university students in the 2018-2019 academic year, and, at the start of the 2020 academic year, 12,300 foreign students enrolled in Swiss universities.
There are 12 public universities in the country, including the highly-ranked ETH Zürich, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), and Universität Zürich. Like in other countries, students can pursue Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Doctoral degrees at Swiss universities. There are also private schools that specialize in particular fields such as music, business, and hospitality.
Work and business in Switzerland
There are over 5.12 million Swiss residents in the workforce. Of these, 51.4% are full-time or part-time employees and 8.5% are self-employed. The number of jobs available has been steadily rising, so much so that there are more jobs available than Swiss working residents, with 5.3 million jobs available as of 2022.
The service sector is a major money-spinner for Switzerland, which generates some 74% of the country’s GDP. Trade is also important, and the European Union is Switzerland’s biggest trading partner. Its major exports are chemicals, pharmaceuticals, machinery, electronics, and, of course, watches.
As you might expect, Swiss business culture is as restrained as the rest of society. People are generally very formal and conservative in business environments and usually communicate very directly but politely. Similarly, the Swiss also expect punctuality, frugality, and tolerance in business. Notably, people in Switzerland have a reputation for working harder than their European counterparts. Although office hours are usually from Monday to Friday, between 08:00 and 17:30, flexible hours are becoming more acceptable. Employees also enjoy at least four weeks of annual leave.
Environment and climate in Switzerland
Switzerland has a continental climate, which means that it experiences the full expression of each of the four seasons. Winters are often long and cold, while summers can be quite mild. However, due to the country’s geographic variations, the weather can also vary across the country. There are three main climate zones: the mountainous Alps, the flat Central Plateau (home to Zurich, Bern, and Geneva), and Mediterranean Ticino in the south.
Although the average population density of Switzerland is 219 people per square kilometer, it is spread quite unevenly across the country. Because much of the terrain consists of mountains and lakes, the main urban areas fall within the Central Plateau. As such, this is where most people live.
Great places to visit in Switzerland
While Swiss cities are stunning, there are plenty of fantastic places to visit in the countryside. Here are just a few suggestions:
- Château de Chillon – a 10th-century fort and castle near Montreux that was once home to the Counts of Savoy.
- Jungfraujoch – Switzerland’s highest point offers mountain climbing, toboggan, and the famous Jungfrau railway.
- Schweizerischer Nationalpark – amazing scenery abounds in Switzerland, but the country’s only national park may be the cream of the crop. Expect glaciers, meadows, hiking trails, and plenty of animals.
- Lugano – sometimes called the “Monte Carlo of Switzerland,” this is the Mediterranean jewel of Switzerland and offers museums, nature, and a charming lakeside appeal.
- Wengen – located in Bernese Oberland, this Alpine resort village features mountainside timber chalets and belle époque hotels.
- Lake Oeschinen – a go-to destination for sports and outdoor activities of all kinds – and it has great biodiversity, too!
- St. Moritz – one of the world’s oldest ski resorts is nestled in the Engadin Alpine valley and continues to attract high-fliers during the winter.
- Villars-sur-Ollon – this upscale resort town offers panoramas over Mont Blanc and Lake Geneva along with three snow parks, thermal springs, hiking, and so much more.
Public holidays in Switzerland
Unfortunately, federally-mandated public holidays are few and far between in Switzerland. These are the only country-wide public holidays on offer:
- New Year’s Day: 1 January
- Easter Monday: in April
- Ascension Day: in May
- Swiss National Day: 1 August
- Christmas: 25 December
However, each canton has its own roster of public and school holidays which are in line with local customs and religious affiliations. For example, the Christian holiday of Epiphany is a public holiday in the cantons of Lucerne, Ticino, and Uri, while Neuchâtel celebrates its historical Republic Day on 1 March. In addition, Carnival is celebrated in late February. Although this is not an official holiday, many Swiss either get (or take) the day off.
Switzerland: myth-busting
You probably have a slew of preconceived notions about Switzerland, but that doesn’t mean that all the stereotypes are true. To set the record straight, let’s debunk some of the famous myths, legends, and ideas about the country.
Heidi is a fictitious character
You might assume that this famous children’s story by Johanna Spyri is a figment of the writer’s imagination – but you’d be (mostly) wrong. In fact, Spyri based her book on the real-life Heidi Schwaller and her idyllic childhood in the Swiss Alps.
Everyone in Switzerland is rich
Thanks to its infamously high cost of living and highly developed banking industry (and banking secrecy laws) you might think that everyone in Switzerland is very well off – but you’d be wrong. Although the average income is higher than in many countries, great wealth inequality still exists. Furthermore, most residents are surprisingly frugal and discreet about whatever money they do have.
The Swiss are always neutral
Switzerland is famously neutral in international affairs, but that doesn’t mean the country isn’t prepared for conflict. On the contrary, all Swiss males have to undergo compulsory military service, and the country has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world; although they don’t get to use them much. In case of nuclear war, the country also has enough bunker space to protect the entire population.
All Swiss people love yodeling
Another major myth. There might be festivals dedicated to it but in reality, the Swiss usually aren’t crazy about yodeling. And you would really have to go out of your way to hear it.
Useful resources
- The Swiss Government
- Brittanica – more information on Switzerland