Household shopping in Switzerland

An overview of shopping in Switzerland Buying everyday essentials might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you picture your new life in Switzerland. But when you’re not melting cheese for your next fondue or hitting the pistes to perfect your parallel turns, you might need a few things. Thankfully, Switzerland is pretty well-stocked when it comes to shopping opportunities. As a small country, you’re never too far from a large Swiss town or city. However, if you’re in the mountains, you may want to arrange your shopping needs ahead of time to avoid too much driving. As in most other European countries, there’s a mix of city center shopping and out-of-town big-box retail outlets in Switzerland. In addition to many supermarkets, you’ll find most larger-format hardware and furniture stores on the edge of town. Locals typically drive to these stores, although some will have public transport links. In the city and town centers where you’ll find the majority of shops, there are car and bicycle parking and better transport connections. Opening times in Switzerland As you might expect, Switzerland is pretty conservative when it comes to store opening times. While things have shifted slowly over recent years, efforts to liberalize opening hours have typically been met by strong local resistance. Generally speaking, shops in Switzerland are open from 09:00 to 18:00 from Monday to Saturday, although this does vary between urban and rural areas. Shops are also typically closed on Sundays, so don’t plan any Sunday retail therapy sessions with friends.

Department stores in Switzerland After sipping a morning coffee on the shores of a pristine Swiss lake, what better way to indulge in a little retail therapy than a trip to the local department store? For a small country, Switzerland definitely punches above its weight with these larger retailers. At Swiss department stores, you’ll find the widest range of goods, from high-end fashion and accessories to the best homeware. Many also have restaurants and cafes where you can refresh yourself after all that shopping. Typically, these stores are found in prominent central locations in Switzerland’s biggest cities. Perhaps the most famous department store in Switzerland is Jelmoli, located in the heart of Zurich. Opened in 1833, the store is spread over six floors and is home to Switzerland’s largest beauty section. However, wherever you are in the country, you won’t be far from a department store or two. The biggest names are Globus and Manor, which have stores across the country. Many also have supermarkets attached, selling a range of high-end premium products. Other department store chains include Loeb and Bongénie Grieder, although these are not as widespread.

Clothes and accessories Wherever you’re shopping in Switzerland, you won’t be far away from your nearest clothing stores. These are typically centered around the main street in the local shopping area, while you may find the occasional shopping mall in larger cities. Here, you’ll see a range of well-known international brands, such as H&M, Zara, Massimo Dutti, C&A, and many more. As well as these names and the department stores mentioned above, there are a few cheaper local options. For example, supermarket giants Migros and Coop both stock a decent selection of clothing and accessories. Expatica’s guide to Wear your best threads for one of these Swiss festivals Read more Generally speaking, clothing options vary significantly between Swiss towns and cities. You’ll find the most range in the larger cities. If you’re looking for upmarket designer wear, head to Geneva or Zurich. Here, you’ll find brands that include Louis Vuitton, Hugo Boss, and Chanel. For more affordable fashion, locals typically head to one of the country’s outlet malls. Here you’ll find big-name brands at lower prices. Alternatively, some even cross the borders to find more affordable fashions in neighboring Germany or France.

Sports and leisure stores in Switzerland There are few countries in the world quite like Switzerland when it comes to the great outdoors. You won’t need us to tell you just how much there is to see and do in the Swiss countryside. From kayaking and mountaineering to swimming and ice-skating, there really is something for everyone in Switzerland. But even if you prefer five-a-side football or simply working up a sweat down your local gym, you’ll still need the right clothing and accessories. Thankfully, you’re well-covered when it comes to picking up sporting goods in Switzerland. The largest sporting chains are European giants Decathlon and Intersport, which you’ll find across the country. These stores stock a wide range of leisure items, from clothes and accessories to equipment and apparatus. However, many sports stores in Switzerland are independently-operated. Indeed, for a dedicated service, you may prefer the experience of one of these local outlets. This is particularly true if you’re a keen cyclist or you’re into winter sports. These local shops will likely to able to offer more detailed advice. However, you might need to brush up on your language skills first.

Books, stationery, and entertainment What better way to spend all those cozy winter evenings in Switzerland than curling up with a good book and a roaring fire? Thankfully, the Swiss have you covered, with many stocking an increasing number of English titles. The biggest Swiss bookstore chains include Payot and Buchhaus (Lüthy Balmer Stocker), although these mostly sell German and French titles. However, there are plenty of independent English bookstores in Switzerland, particularly in the larger cities. The most popular of these include Zurich’s Pile of Books and Lausanne’s Books Books Books. If you’re looking for more than just books, you’ll probably want to check out fnac. The entertainment and cultural store has outlets across the west of the country, selling books, music, films, and more. Across Switzerland, you’ll find the drugstore Müller and some larger supermarkets stock a basic range of entertainment goods, as well as cheap stationery products. However, if you really love your stationery, check out dedicated stores like Zumstein, which has branches in select cities. Many Manor and Globus department stores also have a stationery department, if you’re keen to shop around.

Electrical goods and gadgets Need a break from all those English books you’ve just bought? Or maybe you want to make the perfect cup of coffee for that brand-new thriller? Whether it’s the latest television or a brand-new coffee machine, some fresh new electronics can make your new home pop. For household electronics and more niche needs, head to Conforama, Migros’s melectronics, or Digitec. You might be able to pick up a few smaller appliances at your local supermarket or department store. Alternatively, many locals cross the border and take advantage of lower prices when buying electronics. Expatica’s guide to Find more English bookstores in our Swiss directory Read more If you’re in the market for a new Swiss SIM card, or any mobile accessories, you might find a decent selection in these electronic stores. However, most Swiss mobile operators have their own stores across the country. Here, you’ll be able to check out the latest models, stock up on any accessories you might need, and get advice from the sales assistants. Be aware that you’ll probably need to brush up on your language skills ahead of time, particularly outside the larger cities. For more information, read our complete guide to getting a Swiss mobile phone.

Health and beauty Whether you’ve got a big meeting at the office, a night out after a long day on the slopes, or simply a quiet day at home with the family, it’s important to look after yourself. Thankfully, there are plenty of options for boosting your health and wellbeing in Switzerland. Although US-style drugstores do exist in Switzerland, these do not actually sell medicine. For the vast majority of medication (even over-the-counter products like paracetamol), you’ll need to visit your local Swiss pharmacy (Apotheke/pharmacie). These are fairly common and easily recognizable by their bright green signs. Staff are knowledgeable, although you might need to dust off those language skills. For health and beauty products, you’ll find a decent selection in most Swiss supermarkets. However, for more choice, you’ll probably need to visit a dedicated drugstore chain, like Müller. A wide range of cosmetics can be found at most major Swiss department stores. You’ll also find some well-known international brands like The Body Shop and Lush. If you’re looking for health food grocery stores, check out our complete guide to Swiss supermarkets for more details.