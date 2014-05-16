Recycling and garbage collection in Switzerland

For expats, adapting to everyday life in Switzerland can be both exciting and challenging. You will usually have to start with basics like setting up utilities and figuring out the postal service . And, although it’s not the most pleasant of tasks, properly handling recyclables, compost, and garbage can help you live more sustainably and make a smooth transition to your new life in Switzerland.

Things like clothing and electronics require a more specialized form of treatment and often end up outside of Switzerland. According to the Bundesamt für Umwelt (Federal Office for the Environment –BAFU/OFEV/UFAM), most recycled clothing is still wearable, so organizations sell or donate it abroad. They usually incinerate clothing and shoes that are not suitable for sale. To recycle electronics , disposal specialists first take them apart and sort the parts. They then typically export the leftover metals outside Switzerland to finish the process.

Recycled materials are usually either repurposed or reused. Two of Switzerland’s most commonly recycled items are glass and aluminum, both of which are relatively easy to process. Beverage companies often reuse glass bottles after thoroughly cleaning them. Otherwise, the recycling process melts down glass and then reforms it into new glass or adds it to construction materials. For aluminum packaging , metal processors can melt down and reform it any number of times without hurting its quality.

According to Yale University’s 2022 Environmental Performance Index, Switzerland is the third-greenest country in the world , in part due to the country’s clean water supply and robust waste management network. So, it seems perfectly natural that recycling is a way of life there. In fact, Switzerland recycles almost 53% of all the waste it creates, which is one of the highest rates in Europe . The Umweltschutzgesetz (Environmental Protection Act – USG) of 1983 holds residents accountable for the trash they produce with taxes and strict policies. Switzerland’s recycling system is complex but effective, and every type of material has its own method of disposal.

How to recycle in Switzerland

How exactly to recycle in Switzerland varies depending on where you live. But don’t let that intimidate you – there are plenty of Swiss resources dedicated to helping you figure it out. For example, Dechets.ch has a handy search feature that displays recycling instructions by material type and canton. You can often get a pamphlet on recycling and waste disposal in your community from the local government office. Generally, there are two main ways to recycle, depending on your location and budget.

First, you can use public recycling facilities by dropping your recyclables at a public collection point. Recycling-Map provides a helpful and easy-to-use map of recyclable collection points throughout Switzerland. On the bright side, public facilities like this are usually free of charge. But be sure to take note of their operating hours because they’re usually limited. Also, not every collection point accepts all types of materials or items, so you may need to visit a few to recycle everything.

If your recycling is properly sorted and contained, a municipal recycling service can pick it up from your home. Household recycling schedules vary depending on which canton you live in and the municipality may charge a fee for pick-up. To find details on household recycling services in your community, visit Dechets.ch to search by canton.

Recycling paper and cardboard in Switzerland

90% of the paper acquired by Switzerland each year comes from reused waste paper. This highlights the value of recycled paper as a Swiss resource. Since paper and cardboard are some of the most widely recycled materials in Switzerland, you can easily find a public collection point or household pick-up. However, keep in mind that paper or cardboard must be clean and dry to be recycled. Newspapers, notebook paper, copy paper, wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, and envelopes are recyclable. On the other hand, you cannot recycle most paper products that are used with food and drink. This includes paper towels, food labels, parchment paper, and more. Learn more about the specifics of paper recycling through the Swiss Recycle website.

Recycling plastic and PET bottles in Switzerland

Like many countries, Switzerland makes a distinction between common plastic bottles and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles when sorting recyclables. PET bottles, specifically used for beverages, are recognizable by a triangle-shaped symbol on the label. Some recycling facilities accept PET bottles, but you can also return them to special PET bins at grocery stores. Before recycling a bottle, be sure to squeeze out the air and replace the cap. See the Swiss Recycle website for more on PET bottles.

Cosmetics, cooking oils, and dairy products, on the other hand, often use non-PET plastic bottles. Before recycling, you should clean these well, squeeze out the air, and reapply the lid. You can drop off non-PET plastics at a collection point where you purchased the products. With plastic pollution growing rapidly, you may also consider some easy lifestyle changes shown to reduce plastic waste.

Recycling glass in Switzerland

Switzerland reuses or recycles an impressive 94% of its total glass waste. In some communities, there may be a specific bin just for reusable glass and another bin for recyclable glass. When it comes to separating glass, you sort by color (i.e., white/clear, green, brown) – multicolored glass goes in with the green. Note that you cannot recycle light bulbs with packaging glass, so you must care for them separately. For additional detail on glass recycling, see the Swiss Recycle page.

Recycling metal in Switzerland

Another very commonly recycled material in Switzerland is metal, in the form of aluminum packaging and tin cans. As with plastic bottles, be sure to empty and crush aluminum packaging to reduce the overall volume of material. It’s also important to clean tin cans before disposal and completely remove any labels. Suitable containers for recycling metal products are quite common in public places. However, bear in mind that if you use aluminum coffee pods, you can usually only recycle them at specialist shops. Check out the Swiss Recycle website for more information on recycling tin and aluminum.

Recycling clothes and clothing materials in Switzerland

Clothing is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of recycling. But rising purchase and disposal rates have made clothing a serious environmental problem. Since there is not yet a way to recycle clothing fabric and textiles, reuse is the best way to go. In Switzerland, you can find plenty of donation containers that accept men’s, women’s, and children’s clothes and shoes. These organizations may also carry out specialized roadside pick-ups as necessary. They usually accept bed linens and stuffed animals as well, but burn dirty or damaged clothing. You should also tie pairs of shoes together securely before placing them in the bins.

Recycling other household items in Switzerland

Household items also require special care when recycling. Here’s how to recycle some of the most common ones: