General cost of living in Switzerland While the average Swiss household expenditure is considerably higher than neighboring European countries, the cost of living in Switzerland is supported by superior wages and high living standards – an advantage many expats working in Switzerland find particularly appealing. You can compare the average salaries in Switzerland. Cost of living in Zurich Zurich was ranked as the world’s fourth-most expensive city in Mercer’s 2021 report, and the most expensive city in Europe. Online cost surveyors rank Zurich as having the highest costs for meals at an inexpensive restaurant, fitness clubs, imported beer, and taxis, estimating the total cost of living to be: 80% more expensive than in Brussels

74% more expensive than in Munich

60% more expensive than in Paris

56% more expensive than in London

28% more expensive than in New York Cost of living in Geneva Mercer ranked the cost of living in Geneva as the eighth-highest in the world. Online cost surveyors estimate Geneva’s cost of living to be: 59% more expensive than in Brussels

54% more expensive than in Munich

42% more expensive than in Paris

38% more expensive than in London

13% more expensive than in New York

Wages and salary in Switzerland Switzerland has a reputation for high pay – the average salary in Switzerland is about CHF 36,487, higher than the OECD average. The country also has a higher employment rate than most OECD countries. Expatica’s guide to Read more about salaries in Switzerland Read more On the other hand, one of the less desirable aspects of Switzerland’s job market is the lack of nationwide minimum wage. However, several cantons have their own minimum wage requirement. If you live in Geneva, for example, you could earn the highest minimum wage in the world: CHF 23 per hour.

The cost of domestic bills in Switzerland Utility bills in Switzerland Some landlords include basic utilities, such as electricity and water, in the rental prices, typically around 15–20% of rent. However, most Swiss residents pay their own utilities (Nebenkosten). Online surveyor Numbeo puts average basic utility costs for an 85 square meter apartment at around CHF 198. Gas is rarely used in Swiss households because of extreme sourcing costs. Expatica’s guide to See our guide to Swiss utilities for more information Read more In addition to accommodation costs, residents are also obligated to pay a fee for garbage disposal. The monthly cost depends on the size of the bags and differs slightly between municipalities. Recycling is taken very seriously in Switzerland and local councils have strict rules. Break them and you could receive a big fine or even a two-day stay in the local prison. Telecommunications in Switzerland Telecoms are privately owned and offer all-in packages which sometimes reduce the overall cost of TV and broadband internet in Switzerland. Numbeo puts average internet costs at around CHF 56 per month, but you might be able to find cheaper options with companies such as SAK Digital. There is also a television and radio fee of around CHF 355 per year for any household or company with a television or radio.

Education costs in Switzerland The state education system in Switzerland is recognized to be one of the best in the world. Public schools are state-funded, meaning tuition fees do not exist. However, as lessons are taught in one of the canton’s official languages, international children who don’t speak French, German, Italian or Romansh can struggle. There are also bilingual Swiss schools that teach the Swiss curriculum in a local language and English, with annual fees up to CHF 25,000. Read more about schools in Switzerland to help you decide. An alternative option is a private or an international school, which follows international curriculums in native languages. Competition for places is stiff and tuition fees are expensive, ranging anywhere from CHF 25,000 to CHF 100,000 per year. Expat employees, however, can often negotiate to include education expenses in their employment package. See our guide to international schools in Switzerland. In contrast, fees for universities in Switzerland are substantially lower and exceptionally reasonable compared to other leading educational institutions. The average cost for a whole bachelor’s degree is around CHF 25,000. Certain institutions and disciplines will be more expensive than others. The universities of Fribourg, Lucerne, Neuchatel, St. Gallen, Zurich, and Lugano charge additional fees for foreign students.

Transport costs in Switzerland Public transport in Switzerland Happily, public transport in Switzerland is widely available. However, it’s not the cheapest in Europe. If you intend to live in one of the major Swiss cities, you can expect to pay from CHF 65 a month for a travel pass. Tickets are valid on trams, trains, buses, and ships. Single fares are around CHF 3.50. There are numerous discount cards available to cut costs, including the annual Swiss Half Fare card which grants almost 50% off all public transport types, or a Junior Card which allows children to travel free with an adult. Private transport in Switzerland Taxis demand a carriage charge of CHF 6.50 and CHF 3.8 for every kilometer traveled. If you intend to drive your own vehicle in Switzerland, fuel prices were around CHF 1.67 per liter in March 2022. Expatica’s guide to Find out how to buy a car in Switzerland Read more Owning a car in Switzerland can be a costly investment, due to many additional charges. For example, registering you car costs CHF 50–100 depending on the canton. Driving on the motorway requires a motorway charge sticker, costing CHF 40. There is also an annual vehicle tax, which varies according to canton, with charges based on different criteria. For instance, if you own a car in Bern, you’ll pay CHF 240 for the first 1,000kg of weight and 14% less on each additional 1,000kg. Parking permits are an additional cost that can vary widely – anything from a few francs to upwards of 1,000.

Leisure activities in Switzerland Clothing in Switzerland Just like almost everything else in Switzerland, clothing is expensive. Compared to the three neighboring countries, you can expect to pay around 25% more. For example, a pair of good-quality jeans will set you back about CHF 99 and a summer dress from a chain store costs about CHF 47. Sports in Switzerland A gym membership in Switzerland is one of the more expensive ones in Europe. Expect to pay about CHF 85 per month. Meanwhile, the average cost of renting a tennis court is around CHF 35. If you want to save money with a one-off purchase, you can buy a pair of running shoes for about CHF 107.

Assistance with living costs in Switzerland Should you find yourself unable to pay living costs due to your circumstances, there is help available in Switzerland. For a full overview, visit our pages on Swiss social security. Some of the main benefits you can claim include: Family allowance: At least CHF 200–250 per child

At least CHF 997 per month, depending on how many people in the household Unemployment benefit: 80% of average pay in the last six months, up to a maximum of CHF 1,2350 per month In the event of losing your job, expats can be entitled to unemployment benefits at a rate of up to 70% of previous salary after one year of working in Switzerland.