Where to get the news in Switzerland

With the state of the world as it is, you may want to close the blinds, take cover under a blanket, and watch reruns of Wilder or Der Bestatter. But, unfortunately, no one can hide forever.
In Switzerland, keeping up with local and global news (French: actualités, German: Nachrichten, Italian: notizie, Romansh: noticias) requires little effort. The Swiss media landscape includes a wide range of options, and you can easily access multiple reliable news sources in English, French, German, and Italian.
Learn more about the news in Switzerland, including which news outlets to trust and how to spot fake news and disinformation, by reading the following sections:
- The media landscape in Switzerland
- Where to get the news in English in Switzerland?
- Where to get other language news in Switzerland?
- Alternative news and citizen journalism in Switzerland
- News sources to avoid in Switzerland
- Tips on getting reliable news in Switzerland
- Useful resources
The media landscape in Switzerland
Switzerland’s media landscape consists of a mix of public and commercial news outlets. The main public broadcaster is the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG SSR – French: Société suisse de radiodiffusion et télévision (RTS), German: Schweizerische Radio- und Fernsehgesellschaft (SRF), Italian: Società svizzera di radiotelevisione (RSI), Romansh: Societad Svizra da Radio e Televisiun (RTR)). It operates in all four language regions and is funded through advertising and a mandatory license fee.
In 2018, the Swiss public voted against abolishing the licence fee, with 71% of people in favor of keeping it. Another referendum on reducing the licence fee was rejected in June 2025.
Like in many countries, the media in Switzerland has shrunk over the last decade. Research company IBIS World reports that the Swiss news agency and information services industry declined by 2.0% between 2020 and 2025. During that same period, the number of businesses decreased by 6.3%.
According to the Reuters Institute (2025), most people source their news online. Their 2025 survey finds that:
- 79% of Swiss people follow current events online (including social media and AI chatbots)
- 51% of people stay up to date by watching TV
- 40% use social media platforms to access current events
- 32% rely on print media to stay informed
Political bias of the Swiss media
Most journalists follow the press guidelines set by the Swiss Press Council (French: Conseil suisse de la presse, German: Schweizer Presserat, Italian: Consiglio svizzero della stampa, Romansh: Cussegl svizzer da la pressa), which promotes journalistic integrity and self-regulation across the country.
And, as would be expected of the famously neutral country, Switzerland’s news outlets are often praised for their politically balanced reporting. However, that doesn’t mean the country is completely immune to political bias.
Indeed, there is a growing criticism of the supposed lack of pluralism in TV channels. And while public service broadcasters must remain politically neutral, they often lean slightly left of center, especially in their editorial tone and news selection (i.e., what’s reported on).
Similarly, it’s common for private outlets to report the news from a particular political stance or angle. For example, Neue Zürcher Zeitung has a clear center-right, economically liberal bias, whereas Tages-Anzeiger and Le Temps are considered more center-left.
So, while the Swiss press is seen as trustworthy, it’s recommended you always double-check your preferred news source for any potential bias. (e.g., with Ground News).
Freedom of the press in Switzerland
Switzerland’s press freedom is rated as excellent. The country ranks ninth out of 180 nations worldwide on the 2025 World Press Freedom Ranking, scoring 84.0/100.
Freedom of the press is enshrined in Article 17 of the Swiss Constitution, which guarantees journalists the right to report without censorship or reprisal. The Swiss Press Council assesses complaints made against media organizations.
Thanks to the strong safeguards, journalism safety and integrity are generally preserved. According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Switzerland provides a very safe and protective environment where journalists can do their job in peace.
Do the Swiss have trust in the press?
The overall trust in the media tends to fluctuate in Switzerland. The Reuters Institute found that around 46% of the population sees the news as reliable (40% of French speakers and 49% of German speakers). This trust score is slightly above the world average of 40%. Finland remains the country with the highest levels of overall trust (67%), while Greece (22%) and Hungary (22%) record the lowest levels.
In Switzerland, the most trusted news brands are public media outlets and regional or local newspapers, with 61–72% of French and 69–79% of German respondents saying they trusted these sources. In fact, the national public broadcaster receives an impressive trust score of 75.5% (72% among French speakers and 79% among German speakers).
Less trust is placed in tabloids, digital-born brands, and news from email providers (e.g., MSN and GMX).
Where to get the news in English in Switzerland?
English-language newspapers and magazines
Despite the large English-speaking expat community, there aren’t any locally printed English newspapers (French: quotidien, German: Zeitung, Italian: giornale, Romansh: gazetta) available. However, you can find plenty of English-language broadsheets at newsstands in major cities, including The Financial Times and The New York Times. Some may be a day out of date.
Alternatively, some international newspapers offer a subscription with home delivery; however, it may be easier to subscribe to the online version.
English-language news websites and social media
If you prefer to get your news online, Switzerland has several platforms that cover the news in English. Well-known outlets include:
- The Local – this subscription-based news and advice website is one of several English-language sites for expats across Europe
- Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) – the international edition of the popular German-language newspaper; the site is updated infrequently and mainly contains features rather than news
- Swiss Info – owned by the state broadcaster, this platform provides the latest Swiss news in 10 languages
- The Swiss Times – right‑wing tabloid news site with a slightly anti‑woke, and possibly conspiracy-tinged tone
The national newspaper 20 Minutes (French: 20 Minutes, German: 20 Minuten, Italian: 20 Minuti) also offers article translations on their free app. You can read their news in Albanian, Bosnian, Croatian, Portuguese, Russian, Serbian, Spanish, and Ukrainian.
English-language TV, radio, and podcasts
There are no Switzerland-produced TV programs hosted in English. Radio-wise, it doesn’t fare much better: World Radio Switzerland (WRS) is the only English-language station that’s nationally available.
Instead, you can access foreign English-language news channels through selected satellite or cable TV packages, including reputable broadcasts like Bloomberg TV, BBC World, CNBC Europe, CNN International, and EuroNews. Of course, you can also stream English and foreign language TV and radio online.
Podcasts are a great source of downloadable news and analysis. For example, Inside Geneva is a biweekly program that explores global politics, humanitarian issues, and international aid in Geneva. Other recommended international news podcasts include:
- Global News Podcast – a BBC news podcast focusing on global news
- Informationen am Abend – a German podcast from Deutschlandfunk
- Le journal de 19h – a French podcast from Radio France
- Morning – an Italian podcast from Il Post
- The Daily – an American podcast from the New York Times
- Today Explained – an American podcast from Vox Media
Where to get other language news in Switzerland?
National and local newspapers and magazines
In 2022, Switzerland had 251 printed publications (213 in German, 29 in French, 9 in Italian, and 2 in Romansh), which include paid and free newspapers, magazines, publications by associations, and official gazettes.
Widely-distributed national newspapers aren’t really common in Switzerland, due to the country having four national languages. But the following are some notable examples (in alphabetical order):
- Blick (German) – Switzerland’s most well-read tabloid newspaper with a center-right political leaning
- Le Matin Dimanche (French) – another well-known tabloid with sensationalist reporting and eye-catching headlines, currently only printed on Sunday
- Neue Zürcher Zeitung (German) – one of the world’s oldest newspapers still in circulation, this daily broadsheet has a centre-right to right‑liberal bias, with increasing conservative tones since 2015
- LaNotizia (Italian) – a daily newspaper with neutral, nonpartisan, in-depth coverage of science and technology, economy, and politics
- La Quotidiana (Romansh) – the only Swiss daily newspaper published in Romansh
- Tages Anzeiger (German) – often called Tagi or TA, this is Switzerland’s largest German-language subscription newspaper. Marketed as politically and economically independent, it has a center-left political leaning.
- Le Temps (French) – the leading Swiss French-language daily newspaper, this newspaper is positioned as centre to centre-left, with a commitment to social-liberal values
- 20 Minutes (French, German, and Italian) – the most popular print news source in Switzerland, this iconic free newspaper is distributed at train stations across the country. It will be discontinued at the end of 2025.
Regional or local newspapers
According to the Reuters Institute, just 12% of French-speaking Swiss read a local or regional weekly newspaper. Still, it’s one of the most respected sources of news, with 61% of French and 69% of German speakers deeming it trustworthy.
Some of Switzerland’s regional papers include:
- Aargauer Zeitung (Aargau)
- Der Bund (Bern)
- La Liberté (Fribourg)
- Engadiner Post/Posta Ladina (Graubünden)
- Neue Luzerner Zeitung (Lucerne)
- St. Galler Tagblatt (St. Gallen)
- Corriere del Ticino (Ticino)
- Le Nouvelliste (Valais)
- 24 Heures (Vaud)
- Schweiz am Wochenende (Zürich)
Many regional newspapers in Switzerland have been acquired by bigger media organizations over the last decade. For example, TX (formerly Tamedia) owns more than 60% of the French-speaking market and 40% of the German-speaking market. Likewise, the NZZ media group owns several regional newspapers in central and eastern Switzerland.
Weekly or periodical newspapers or magazines
There is a wide range of periodicals and specialist magazines that can help keep you up to date. Seemingly, if you have an interest, you’ll be able to find a weekly, monthly, or periodical publication dedicated to it.
Some of the larger Swiss magazines include:
- Business and finance: e.g., Bilan, Bilanz, Finanz und Wirtschaft, and Handelszeitung
- Lifestyle and entertainment: e.g., Annabelle, Femina, L’Illustré, Das Magazin, and Schweizer Illustrierte
- News and politics: e.g., Beobachter, Domaines Publics, and Republik
- Sports: e.g., Bulletin de la Ligue, Ligue, Schweizer Sport, and Sportmagazin
Swiss news websites and social media
Most of Switzerland (and elsewhere) gets the bulk of its news online, whether that’s through websites, social media, or news apps. Indeed, virtually all traditional media outlets have an online presence. Many are free to access, though some have hidden their content behind a paywall for subscribers only.
Roughly 22% of the Swiss population (French: 24%, German: 21%) pays for online news (Reuters Institute).
The most commonly used news websites in Switzerland include:
- Blick online – website of the popular tabloid
- Blue News – online news platform covering news, sport, and entertainment
- Le Matin online – website of the weekly, easy-to-consume tabloid
- RTS News online / SRF News online / RSI News online – website of the public broadcasting service
- Watson – mobile-first news with concise and context-rich news coverage
- 20 Minutes / 20 Minuten / Tio 20 Minuti – website of the popular free newspaper
In January 2025, Switzerland had 6.7 million social media users, which is roughly 74.9% of the population. Two-fifths of these (40%) also use it to stay up-to-date with current events. According to the Reuters Institute, the most-visited social media platforms for online news are:
- YouTube
- TikTok
Because social media posts are not editorially filtered for factual accuracy, fake news and disinformation can spread quickly on social media. A recent (and hilarious) example is the AI deepfake video claiming that Switzerland doesn’t exist, which went viral in May 2025. Worryingly, though, a 2024 OECD study found that just 64% of Swiss people can recognize disinformation, and 58% can identify propaganda.
The Swiss government has introduced several initiatives to combat fake news and disinformation, including the teaching of media literacy in schools. Since 2024, the SBB School and Adventure Train also contains a module about fake news.
Swiss TV, radio, and podcasts
The public broadcaster SRG SSR hosts seven national TV and 17 radio channels, providing programming in French, German, Italian, and Romansh. Large brands like TX Group and CH Media also own several commercial TV stations, including Schweiz 5, S1, TeleBielingue, TeleZüri, and 3+.
The most popular TV news program is 20 Minutes, with 40% of Swiss people consuming it every week. This is closely followed by RTS / SRF TV News, watched by 39.5% each week.
There are also 13 regional TV broadcasters that highlight local news. For example, Canal Alpha covers news in Jura, Tele Südostschweiz focuses on South-East Switzerland, and TeleTicino has news from the Italian-speaking region.
Radio remains widely popular in Switzerland (there’s even a SwissRadioDay!), with around 84% of people listening in on a daily basis. The SRG SSR operates the main national public news stations: La Première, Radio SRF 1, Radio SRF 4 News, Radio RTR, and Rete Uno. Private radio stations are aplenty and include Fiume Ticino, FM1, Lausanne FM, Radio 24, Radio 3iii, and Rouge FM, just to name a few.
Roughly 10% of the Swiss population also listens to news podcasts. Some top-ranking downloadables include:
Alternative news and citizen journalism in Switzerland
Switzerland has quite a vibrant culture of independent media and grassroots journalism. Although the overall media landscape is dominated by large corporate owners, there are several alternative platforms that challenge mainstream narratives and spotlight local issues.
Notable examples include:
- Bon Pour La Tête – a commentary-heavy platform featuring opinion, culture, and politics
- Infosperber – an online daily news portal that has as its tagline “Sieht, was andere übersehen” (sees what others overlook).
- Journal B – an online news platform with in-depth reporting and regional news for Basel
- Online Reports – an investigative and civic journalism outlet out of Basel, covering regional politics and social issues
- Public Eye – an investigative platform that focuses on corporate misconduct, human rights abuses in supply chains, and Swiss complicity in global tax evasion and environmental harm
- Republik – a reader-funded online magazine known for longform, investigative, and political journalism
- Tsüri.ch – a Zürich-based platform that examines civil rights, judicial affairs, and minority issues
- zentralplus – a citizen-led news platform covering Central Switzerland
Another great source of “alternative news” is satire. While there are regional differences, of course, the Swiss sense of humor is typically dry, subtle, and self-deprecating. They also love making fun of being Swiss and can be surprisingly bold when it comes to satire.
Popular examples include:
- Deville Late Night (TV, 2016–2022)
- La Distinction (magazine)
- Giacobbo/Müller (TV, 2008–2016)
- Nebelspalter (magazine)
- Petarde (website)
- Die Sendung des Monats (TV)
- Vigousse (magazine)
- 120 secondes (radio)
News sources to avoid in Switzerland
Weltwoche is a weekly German-language newspaper known for its populist-right editorial line. It’s often criticized for blending journalism with political activism, and has published uncritical pro-Russian narratives, climate denialism, and anti-woke editorials.
Right-wing platform Die Ostschweiz is another less-than-reputable news source, often featuring editorialized “news” and strong anti-government views. Meanwhile, Uncut-News.ch is a notorious conspiracy-focused aggregator that shares content from Russian state media and fringe US pundits, among others. It publishes narratives about globalist plots, vaccine coverups, and media mind control, and should definitely be avoided.
Tips on getting reliable news in Switzerland
There are some resources out there specifically designed to help you assess news articles and sources for accuracy, bias, and reliability. Some of the services operating in Switzerland include:
The key to stopping the spread of misinformation is learning how to spot it. Here are some top tips from the experts:
- Develop a critical mindset when following news coverage. Instead of relying on just one source, cross-check different news platforms across the political divide.
- Consider what might be missing from the news report; fake news often leaves out information
- Check several sources before sharing news stories with friends and family members. Don’t trust expert quotes that only appear on one news source; they may be false or taken out of context.
- Research the accuracy of images by reverse-searching for them on your search engine. for fake images. Doing this allows you to see where the picture originated. For example, a photo going viral on social media today might actually be several years old.
- Always check the website’s URL. Scammers often create copycat websites to misinform, promote dodgy products, or phish for your information.
Useful resources
- European Digital Media Observatory (EDMO) – website of the EU’s largest network to counter fake news and misinformation
- Swiss Press Council – official complaints body for the public and media in Switzerland
- Investigativ.ch – network that supports Swiss investigative journalists across media outlets