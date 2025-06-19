Where to get the news in Switzerland

Alternative news and citizen journalism in Switzerland Switzerland has quite a vibrant culture of independent media and grassroots journalism. Although the overall media landscape is dominated by large corporate owners, there are several alternative platforms that challenge mainstream narratives and spotlight local issues. Notable examples include: Bon Pour La Tête – a commentary-heavy platform featuring opinion, culture, and politics

Infosperber – an online daily news portal that has as its tagline “Sieht, was andere übersehen” (sees what others overlook).

Journal B – an online news platform with in-depth reporting and regional news for Basel

Online Reports – an investigative and civic journalism outlet out of Basel, covering regional politics and social issues

Public Eye – an investigative platform that focuses on corporate misconduct, human rights abuses in supply chains, and Swiss complicity in global tax evasion and environmental harm

Republik – a reader-funded online magazine known for longform, investigative, and political journalism

Tsüri.ch – a Zürich-based platform that examines civil rights, judicial affairs, and minority issues

zentralplus – a citizen-led news platform covering Central Switzerland 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Bern, Switzerland (Photo: Svend Nielsen/Unsplash) Another great source of “alternative news” is satire. While there are regional differences, of course, the Swiss sense of humor is typically dry, subtle, and self-deprecating. They also love making fun of being Swiss and can be surprisingly bold when it comes to satire. Popular examples include: Deville Late Night (TV, 2016–2022)

La Distinction (magazine)

Giacobbo/Müller (TV, 2008–2016)

Nebelspalter (magazine)

Petarde (website)

Die Sendung des Monats (TV)

Vigousse (magazine)

120 secondes (radio)

News sources to avoid in Switzerland Weltwoche is a weekly German-language newspaper known for its populist-right editorial line. It’s often criticized for blending journalism with political activism, and has published uncritical pro-Russian narratives, climate denialism, and anti-woke editorials. Right-wing platform Die Ostschweiz is another less-than-reputable news source, often featuring editorialized “news” and strong anti-government views. Meanwhile, Uncut-News.ch is a notorious conspiracy-focused aggregator that shares content from Russian state media and fringe US pundits, among others. It publishes narratives about globalist plots, vaccine coverups, and media mind control, and should definitely be avoided.

Tips on getting reliable news in Switzerland There are some resources out there specifically designed to help you assess news articles and sources for accuracy, bias, and reliability. Some of the services operating in Switzerland include: Correctiv Faktencheck

Ground News

Media Bias/Fact Check Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash The key to stopping the spread of misinformation is learning how to spot it. Here are some top tips from the experts: Develop a critical mindset when following news coverage. Instead of relying on just one source, cross-check different news platforms across the political divide.

Consider what might be missing from the news report; fake news often leaves out information

Check several sources before sharing news stories with friends and family members. Don’t trust expert quotes that only appear on one news source; they may be false or taken out of context.

Research the accuracy of images by reverse-searching for them on your search engine. for fake images. Doing this allows you to see where the picture originated. For example, a photo going viral on social media today might actually be several years old.

Always check the website’s URL. Scammers often create copycat websites to misinform, promote dodgy products, or phish for your information.