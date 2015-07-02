Primary schools in Switzerland

The primary education system in Switzerland The education system is generally managed at a cantonal level in Switzerland. The State Secretariat for Education, Research, and Innovation (SERI) sets the framework while each canton independently manages its school calendar, curriculum, and criteria. Fortunately, the Swiss Conference of Cantonal Ministers of Education (EDK), who coordinates national education policy, listed all the education departments on their website. You can contact your local canton’s department with any specific questions. As a result, the primary education system can seem complicated to a new resident. To start, primary schools have different names according to the cantons (regions). For instance, they are called Primarschule in German-speaking cantons or école primaire in French-speaking cantons. In the Italian-speaking regions, they might be scuola primaria, and, less commonly, scola primara in Romansh. It is even more confusing to establish the compulsory school age and duration of primary school. Generally, children start around four or five in kindergarten. However, most German-speaking cantons only require one year of kindergarten or none at all. Additionally, in the Ticino canton, children can start at three in kindergarten, but this is voluntary. Provisions for Special Needs education (SEN) also varies from canton to canton, with options that include integrative SEN schooling, special classes, and even special schools. You can find more information about SEN in Switzerland in our Guide to the education system in Switzerland, but your best bet is contacting your canton’s education department directly. After kindergarten, children start primary school. Typically, this is around six. Often, German-speaking cantons combine kindergarten with the first two years of primary school. This stage is called Grundstufe or Basisstufe. In practice, it means that children from four to eight can be in the same class. The French cantons follow a similar format and call this stage cycle primaire 1. After this cycle follows another two to four primary years, depending on the canton. A student must complete this stage before graduating from primary school and proceeding to secondary education. This means that, depending on the canton, a child can spend between six to eight years in primary education (including kindergarten).