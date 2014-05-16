Having a baby in Switzerland The high quality of the Swiss healthcare system and the country’s warm hospitality makes it a wonderful place to give birth. Pregnant people have a great deal of choice both for prenatal care and later when having their baby in Switzerland. Photo: SDI Productions/Getty Images Just over 89,600 babies were born in Switzerland in 2021, according to Eurostat. Foreign nationals account for 25.6% of the 8.7 million people living in the Alpine country, or about 2.24 million expats in total as of 2021. The average birth rate clocks in at 1.5 children, and the typical age at first birth is 31.2 years. Nearly one-third of all births occur outside of marriage. In Switzerland, delivery takes place in a hospital either as an inpatient (Spitalgeburt/naissance à l’hôpital) or an outpatient (Ambulante Geburt/accouchement ambulatoire). Some people may also choose an independent birthing center (Geburtshaus/maison de naissance) or a home birth (Hausgeburt/accouchement à domicile). How much does it cost to have a baby in Switzerland? Giving birth in Switzerland is relatively expensive. In 2019, the median cost of vaginal delivery was about CHF 5,440, and CHF 7,500 for caesarian sections (Kaiserschnitt/césarienne). While health insurance generally covers residents, tourists and short-term visitors must prepare for additional costs, such as hotels, visas, and living expenses. The Swiss canton of Zürich found that it costs on average CHF 2,500 per month to raise a child (as of 2019).

Accessing maternity services in Switzerland Most insurance companies offer annual or biannual gynecological consultations. If you have a gynecologist, you can book a consultation as soon as you suspect you’re pregnant or see a doctor about recommending one if you’re looking to have your baby in Switzerland. Photo: urbazon/Getty Images Depending on where you choose to give birth, a doctor or midwife may accompany you. Midwives handle home births, while obstetricians attend hospital deliveries. Your ability to choose your gynecologist depends on your insurance policy. Read Expatica’s article on finding a Swiss doctor. For any emergencies, make sure you save a list of Swiss emergency numbers, and memorize the medical service line, 144.

Swiss pregnancy tests If you think you could be pregnant, you can purchase a pregnancy test (Schwangerschaftstest/test de grossesse) from the supermarket or pharmacy (Apotheke/pharmacie) for about CHF 15. Such tests have an accuracy rate of about 98%, especially from the first day of your missed period. Expatica’s guide to Learn all about women’s healthcare in Switzerland Read more Gynecologists can order blood tests that detect the beta HCG hormone very early. In most cases, your doctor will need to prescribe the lab work for insurance to cover it.

Swiss prenatal care In Switzerland, you have a choice when it comes to your prenatal checkups. You can use a midwife, who will visit you at home or you can go to their practice or birthing center. Alternatively, you can visit an obstetrician in a private practice or in a hospital in Switzerland. Another option is to use a primary care physician, or you can even choose a combination of the two. You can find midwives in hospitals or private practices often known as birthing centers. Independent midwives tend to offer a wider range of services including: Birth preparation classes

Prenatal care

Care during a home birth

Postnatal care

Postnatal checkups

Advice on breastfeeding Prenatal appointments Your first prenatal checkup should be in the second or third month of pregnancy, with additional appointments every four to six weeks. Healthcare professionals do not always speak English so try to bring someone with you who speaks the local language. In some cases, an interpreter may be available. At your first prenatal checkup, you get a physical examination. They’ll ask about your health and that of your family, medical history, and details of previous pregnancies and births. You will also learn of the tests and screenings that will be done and can opt out if you choose. Scans, tests, and vaccines Basic Swiss insurance covers the following tests and scans during the prenatal period: Two ultrasounds (more for high-risk pregnancies)

First trimester screening risk assessment for genetic disorders (i.e., trisomies 21, 18, and 13)

Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIFT) and, as necessary, amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling All test results will be recorded in your maternity patient file that records the progress of your pregnancy. This file is critical in keeping information necessary for the medical professionals who will take care of you during the birth. Photo: NoSystem Images/Getty Images Swiss authorities generally recommend two vaccines to pregnant people: seasonal influenza, at any point over the pregnancy, and the DPT (diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus) vaccine after the first trimester. Some vaccines may not be recommended after a certain point in the pregnancy, so speak to your doctor or midwife if you’re unsure. Prenatal courses Prenatal courses are available around Switzerland to familiarize you with Swiss options for pregnancy, childbirth, and postnatal. They guide soon-to-be parents through the ins and outs of pregnancy and also offer some classes in English. While most courses charge a fee, your Swiss health insurance may be able to cover part of it. Some examples of prenatal classes available to people having a baby in Switzerland include: Arcade Sages-femmes

Basel Children’s Trust

Birthlight

Clinique des Grangettes

Easybirth Doulas Doulas, or non-medical birth companions, have become increasingly popular over the last few years. The role of a doula is to provide continuous emotional support to parents-to-be during pregnancy, labor, and the postnatal period. They are also able to effectively communicate the parents’ wishes to medical professionals. The Swiss Doula Association puts couples in contact with local doulas who speak their language. Doulas booked through the association charge from CHF 900 to 1,200. Except for some post-natal care, insurance doesn’t usually cover these fees.

Giving birth in Switzerland There is a range of birth venues available for having a baby in Switzerland, so there’s a lot to check out some of the options in advance of your due date. Many hospitals and birthing centers organize tours and events where you can meet the staff, so take advantage of these. Expatica’s guide to Get to know the main hospitals in Switzerland Read more If you choose to have your baby in a hospital, you may spend a night or two in the maternity unit with your baby after the birth. You’ll receive care from nurses, who help you with advice and practical support. Baby clothes are also provided. Once you have returned home you can have a hospital midwife provide care at your home for a few days. You can also opt for an early release from hospital, which means that you will be cared for by an independent midwife who will visit every day for up to 10 days after birth. The midwife helps to care for you and will provide support with breastfeeding or answer any questions you may have. Giving birth at home People who choose to give birth at home will have a midwife care for them during the pregnancy, birth, and period afterward. Bear in mind that birth at home is limited to cases where there have been no complications during the pregnancy and labor starts around the due date. Pregnant patients in Switzerland can also choose to use the services of birthing centers. These are centers specifically for expectant parents where several midwives care for the patient during labor and birth. Generally, people stay there for a few days after birth. Hospital delivery Before labor, moms-to-be have usually come up with an ideal birthing plan and perhaps also have a few backups. Birth plans are great to help get your team of supporters, midwives, and gynecologists on the same page regarding your needs while in labor. And if possible see if you can translate your plan into German, French, or Italian. English should be fine, however. You might want to pack a bag for the hospital ahead of time that contains clothing for the baby, pajamas or lounge wear, slippers, disposable undergarments, breast pads, toiletries, and tools for relaxation. Photo: ArtMarie/Getty Images When you arrive at the hospital, there are some documents you will need to have with you: Maternity patient file

Blood group card

Passport, permanent residence permit, or temporary residence permit

Family book or marriage certificate

Confirmation of coverage from the health insurance company When you go into labor, you should call the doula, midwife, or doctor who will be delivering your baby. They will ask you questions and recommend when you should leave for the hospital.

Registering your baby in Switzerland Parents must register a Swiss-born child within three days of birth, which is usually done automatically by the hospital. However, if the birth was in another canton or a home birth, registration is possible by the mother, father, or a third party present during the birth, such as a midwife (provided they have a letter addressed to the civil registrar confirming their identity). If the father is not married to the child’s mother, he can only register the birth if he has officially recognized the child before the birth or does so at the time of registration. To register your baby, you must bring the following documents to the civil registrar’s office (Zivilstandsamt/bureau d’enregistrement): Proof of registered address for the parents

Parent’s identity document

Child’s birth certificate (from the hospital or doctor)

Non-residents and tourists having a baby in Switzerland If you plan to give birth in Switzerland, you’ll need a short-stay visa and travel health insurance. While EU citizens are covered by reciprocal rules and their European Health Insurance Card is usually enough, non-resident tourists and visitors must have insurance – or pay privately for maternity costs. Typically, travel insurance covers you for complications associated with pregnancy and childbirth, not for routine treatments or a normal birth – but it’s best to check with your insurer before leaving, or to take out a private insurance policy that specifically covers delivery. Companies that provide international health insurance to cover you and your baby include: Allianz Care

Cigna Global Will your child get Swiss citizenship? Unlike many countries, a baby born to foreign parents in Switzerland does not acquire citizenship automatically. However, they may be able to become a Swiss citizen if they meet certain conditions. For more information, see Expatica’s article on getting citizenship in Switzerland.

Swiss maternity and paternity leave Maternity leave in Switzerland pays 80% of the mother’s normal wages (up to CHF 196 per day) for 14 weeks (or 98 days) beginning when the child is born. Both full-time and part-time employees are entitled to maternity leave, and it is forbidden to return to work before eight weeks after the birth. There are special circumstances that can grant additional leave or higher pay during the maternity break. Since 1 January 2021, new fathers can take two weeks of paid paternity leave (14 days’ daily allowance). Paternity allowance amounts to 80% of earnings up to a maximum of CHF 195 per day. Keep in mind that these are just the base requirements for paternity and maternity leave in Switzerland. Cantonal provisions, personnel regulations, and collective employment contracts may provide more generous leave packages for both mothers and fathers.

Swiss child benefits Switzerland gives parents a monthly child allowance of CHF 200 for each child under 17 (or 21 for children with a disability or chronic illness). Parents of young people aged 17–25 who are in school or vocational training get CHF 250 per month. Child benefits are not automatic, which means you have to apply to receive them. If you are delayed in applying, you can request retroactive child allowance payments for up to five years. Allowances vary by canton, but only one amount is paid out per child, even if there are two parents.

Helpful pregnancy-related terms With four official languages, communicating about your pregnancy in Switzerland might get a little tricky. Here are some common terms in German, French, Italian, and Romansh to get you started: English Swiss German French Italian Romansh Baby das Baby/der Säugling le bébé il bambino il pop Breastfeed stillen allaiter allattare al seno Epidural die Epiduralanästhesie péridurale l’epidurale Maternity leave der Mutterschaftsurlaub congé maternité congedo di maternità Midwife die Hebamme la sage-femme la osterica/la levatrice spendrera/dunna da part Pregnancy die Schwangerschaft la grossesse la gravidanza gravidanza To give birth gebären mise au monde partorire naschientscha Vaccine der Impfstoff le vaccin il vaccino