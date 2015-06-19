It's no secret that moving abroad can be stressful. Sirelo's team of removal advisers is here to help. They provide five free quotes from international shipping companies so you can find the best options at the best prices. Take the stress out of your relocation to Switzerland with Sirelo.

With the Alps just outside your doorstep, it is easy to imagine the peaks of life in Switzerland. But, every upside has a downside and this little alpine nation is no different. Use this guide to explore the highs and lows that you may encounter.

Pros of living in Switzerland

High quality of life

It’s no secret that Switzerland consistently ranks one of the best places in the world to live. In 2021, the OECD Better Life Index found that Switzerland is above average for OECD countries in subjective well-being, jobs and earnings, income and wealth, health status, social connections, environmental quality, education and skills, work-life balance, housing, and personal security.

Most people living in Switzerland are employed (80%) and earn a good salary. Swiss people live an average of 84 years – four years longer than the OECD average. Above all, they’re mostly satisfied with life. On a scale from zero to 10, citizens graded living in Switzerland at 7.5. The OECD average is 6.5.

If that’s not enough to convince you, Switzerland also nabbed the number four spot on the 2021 US News Best Countries list. The survey ranked countries according to 76 attributes that are relevant to the success of a modern country. Furthermore, Switzerland earned a perfect score for safety and political stability. It also received top marks for economic stability, education, and healthcare.

Organized and on-time

If punctuality is your thing, Swiss culture might be your bowl of fondue. These world-famous watchmakers are serious about being on time. Punctuality pervades every aspect of life in Switzerland. For instance, being on time is important for success in Swiss business culture. You can also expect your public transportation to be on schedule in Switzerland.

Experts credit the precisely planned Swiss train schedules with the fact that travelers make 98% of their train connections. Besides the meticulous scheduling, Switzerland has one of the top railway systems in the world in terms of safety, efficiency, and usage. Simply put, you can expect excellent organization and efficiency to be a big part of your overall experience of living in Switzerland.

Pristine nature

Switzerland is a crown jewel of Europe when it comes to natural beauty. Living in Switzerland is certainly ideal for nature lovers, hikers, and winter sports enthusiasts. Of course, the Alps are always top of mind for Swiss scenery and mountains do cover two-thirds of the country. However, the Central Plateau, woodlands, and wetlands are also essential features of Swiss topography. Roughly one-third of the country is forest and just under a quarter of the lands are protected areas. It’s home to around 50,000 different types of plants, fungi, and animals. Furthermore, Switzerland has 6% of the continent’s freshwater reserves, making it Europe’s water tower.

Most importantly, Switzerland has committed to safeguarding its natural environment and fighting climate change. Switzerland has lower greenhouse gas emissions per capita than many other OECD countries. It has a robust recycling system and has pledged to be climate neutral by 2050.

Diverse culture and international community

When you live in a country with four official languages (German, French, Italian, Romansh), you can expect a rich cultural experience. Additionally, with 26 cantons that function almost as autonomous administrative areas, you are sure to encounter a lot of variety for such a small country. Switzerland has also experienced an immigration boom in recent years. In 2019, about 38% of the 8.6 million permanent residents had a migration background. Furthermore, Switzerland is home to many foreign-owned and multinational companies. These companies and the country’s top-ranked universities attract many expats to Switzerland to work or study.

In short, living in Switzerland is great for connecting with people from other cultures. If you move to one of the larger Swiss cities you will also find it easy to meet other expats.